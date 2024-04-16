This Creamy Cilantro Salmon Is A Sheet Pan Dinner Worthy Of Company

Yes, another sheet pan classic, sue me. But you all know they’re my go-to for a reason! This is one of the most flavor-bomb recipes in this chapter, plus it’s one of the fastest to clean up, two very critical things in my world of cooking! This is the solution for an intimate dinner party dish that gives you plenty of time to hang with your guests and still serve something amazing. It has also become a weeknight staple in my house for when I’m feeling the urge for something hearty but healthy. Make sure to give the potatoes a bit of a head start in the oven since it takes longer for the skins to crisp up, then add the broccoli and fish for a quick roast. The creamy cilantro sauce is another staple for me, really amping up grilled meats, veg, fish, grain bowls, and tacos—pretty much everything it touches! The blackened seasoning mix also works well on pork tenderloin or boneless, skinless chicken thighs.