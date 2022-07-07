If there’s one universally loved ingredient that pairs well with nearly any dish and can be prepared in a practically infinite number of ways, it’s potatoes. French fries, mashed potatoes, potato salad, the list goes on and on. But while white and sweet potatoes often steal the spotlight, there’s another lesser known variation that should be gracing your table, as they boast an impressive variety of vitamins, minerals, and essential nutrients: purple potatoes.

Typically in season during the fall but still available year-round, purple potatoes are a member of the Solanum tuberosum family and boast an earthy, nutty flavor that can be prepared in a variety of delicious ways. But why are they purple? “Purple potatoes get their pigment from a class of flavonoids called anthocyanins (this is the same compound found in blueberries),” explains registered dietitian Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN.

On the slightly more niche end of the produce spectrum you may not be able to find purple potatoes at every grocery store. So, before you begin your hunt for this nutritious starch, here’s everything you might need to know about why purple potatoes deserve a second look.