 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Functional Food
Why Purple Potatoes Are The One Vitamin-Rich Vegetable You Should Be Eating

Why Purple Potatoes Are The One Vitamin-Rich Vegetable You Should Be Eating

Merrell Readman
mbg Associate Food & Health Editor By Merrell Readman
mbg Associate Food & Health Editor
Merrell Readman is the Associate Food & Health Editor at mindbodygreen. Readman is a Fordham University graduate with a degree in journalism and a minor in film and television. She has covered beauty, health, and well-being throughout her editorial career.
Uncooked Root Vegetables

Image by Cameron Whitman / Stocksy

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
July 7, 2022 — 0:33 AM

If there’s one universally loved ingredient that pairs well with nearly any dish and can be prepared in a practically infinite number of ways, it’s potatoes. French fries, mashed potatoes, potato salad, the list goes on and on. But while white and sweet potatoes often steal the spotlight, there’s another lesser known variation that should be gracing your table, as they boast an impressive variety of vitamins, minerals, and essential nutrients: purple potatoes.

Typically in season during the fall but still available year-round, purple potatoes are a member of the Solanum tuberosum family and boast an earthy, nutty flavor that can be prepared in a variety of delicious ways. But why are they purple? “Purple potatoes get their pigment from a class of flavonoids called anthocyanins (this is the same compound found in blueberries),” explains registered dietitian Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN.

On the slightly more niche end of the produce spectrum you may not be able to find purple potatoes at every grocery store. So, before you begin your hunt for this nutritious starch, here’s everything you might need to know about why purple potatoes deserve a second look.

The health benefits.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

1. They’re antioxidant rich.

Filling your body with antioxidants can have a number of profound benefits, and purple potatoes are loaded with this compound—even more than any other potato. “Purple potatoes contain about three times more antioxidants than yellow or white potatoes,” explains women's health dietitian and host of The Flourish Heights Podcast, Valerie Agyeman, R.D.

Remember how these potatoes gather their pigmentation from anthocyanins? This flavonoid is actually packed with antioxidants, making it of great value to the body. “Anthocyanins have antioxidant properties in the body. Studies show that eating foods rich in anthocyanins may protect heart health, help prevent high blood pressure, and promote cognitive and eye health,” notes Knudsen. That's right, potatoes are actually good for your heart. 

2. They can regulate blood sugar.

Not only do purple potatoes offer a unique flavor profile, but this starch may also be beneficial in maintaining healthy blood sugar levels in comparison to other potato variations. “Purple potatoes have an estimated glycemic index (GI) of 77, which is much more favorable than the GI of 93 in white potatoes,” notes Knudsen. “While a GI of 70 or greater is considered high, eating purple potatoes, especially paired with protein and fat foods, may have a more favorable effect on blood sugar.”

Taking your blood sugar into consideration with your diet is also important when it comes to heart health, and healthy blood sugar levels can even keep you feeling energized and stable throughout the day.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

3. They’re nutrient-dense.

The health benefits don’t stop at blood sugar regulation and antioxidant content—in fact, purple potatoes boast a wide range of other valuable nutrients. “[Purple potatoes] pack in vitamin B6, vitamin C and potassium to support whole body health,” notes Agyeman.

Functional Nutrition Training

A cutting-edge nutrition deep dive taught by the world’s foremost health & wellness experts

headshots of mbg functional nutrition training faculty

For those unsure why this is of value, B vitamins are responsible for supporting brain health and mood, while also impacting your immune system. Of course, this is essential for fighting off illness and keeping you healthy. Potassium, on the other hand, works to synthesize protein and keep your muscles and nerves functioning properly.

TL;DR: this is a key nutrient to get enough of within your diet if you want your body to feel its best.

Plus, we all know that vitamin C contributes to a healthy immune system, also supporting collagen creation within the body and ensuring healthy development over the years. It's safe to say purple potatoes bring quite a lot to the proverbial table.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

How purple potatoes differ from other potatoes.

Sure, purple potatoes offer a wide range of health benefits, but do they really differ from any other potato? Well, this variation is most similar to russet potatoes in macronutrient value and texture. “Basically, they have a similar amount of carbohydrates, fat, and protein,” notes Agyeman. “However, they have a lower glycemic index compared to white potatoes which may help to support blood sugar levels.”

In comparison to white potatoes, Knudsen explains that this colorful variety is slightly more dense and filling. “Except Purple Peruvian potatoes have a more mealy texture (similar to the russet potato that’s commonly used for baked potatoes or French fries) because they have a higher starch content,” she adds.

Cooking with purple potatoes.

As with all other forms, the purple potato is just as versatile when it comes to making gourmet meals in the kitchen. Of course they can easily be baked and boiled, but there are so many other unique ways to cook purple potatoes to compliment any meal.

“My favorite way to cook purple potatoes is to cut them in half, toss them in avocado oil with salt, pepper, and garlic and onion powder. Roast them at 400 degrees for around 20 minutes,” suggests Knudsen. If you’re still lacking in inspiration, here are some delicious and savory dishes to try:

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

The takeaway.

It’s not really fair to classify any form of potato as healthier than the others, but looking at the nutritional value of purple potatoes, we may have to play favorites. Considering the vitamins, antioxidants, blood sugar regulation, and generally delicious flavor, purple potatoes should become a new staple in your year-round meal plan. After all, the more colorful your plate, the better.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman mbg Associate Food & Health Editor
Merrell Readman is the Associate Food & Health Editor at mindbodygreen. Readman is a Fordham University graduate with a degree in journalism and a minor in film and television. She...

More On This Topic

Beauty

Is Sunbathing In Again? New Study Says So + How To Get A Safe Tan

Hannah Frye
Is Sunbathing In Again? New Study Says So + How To Get A Safe Tan
Recipes

These Breakfast Cookies Can Help Restore Collagen With Just 3 Ingredients

Jamie Schneider
These Breakfast Cookies Can Help Restore Collagen With Just 3 Ingredients
Integrative Health

Feeling Mentally Drained? This Energizing Nootropic Supplement Can Help

Morgan Chamberlain
Feeling Mentally Drained? This Energizing Nootropic Supplement Can Help
Routines

So Done With Squats? Try This Effective Single-Leg Movement Instead

Merrell Readman
So Done With Squats? Try This Effective Single-Leg Movement Instead
Beauty

Did Trader Joe's Just Create A Dupe Of This $36 Cult-Favorite SPF?

Hannah Frye
Did Trader Joe's Just Create A Dupe Of This $36 Cult-Favorite SPF?
Integrative Health

3 Reasons You Can't Rely On The Sun For Vitamin D (Even In The Summer)

Morgan Chamberlain
3 Reasons You Can't Rely On The Sun For Vitamin D (Even In The Summer)
More Food

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Routines

8 Instructor-Approved Yoga Apps That Bring The Studio Right To Your Home

Sarah Regan
8 Instructor-Approved Yoga Apps That Bring The Studio Right To Your Home
Beauty

The One Product That Restored My Dry, Brittle Nails In 12 Weeks

Hannah Frye
The One Product That Restored My Dry, Brittle Nails In 12 Weeks
Integrative Health

If It's Taking You More Than 20 Minutes To Fall Asleep, Do This

Sarah Regan
If It's Taking You More Than 20 Minutes To Fall Asleep, Do This
Integrative Health

This Type Of Multivitamin Is A Major Red Flag, According To Nutrition Experts

Lauren Del Turco, CPT
This Type Of Multivitamin Is A Major Red Flag, According To Nutrition Experts
Integrative Health

This Surprising Skill May Be An Indicator Of Longevity, Study Says

Merrell Readman
This Surprising Skill May Be An Indicator Of Longevity, Study Says
Travel

I Covered 100,000+ Steps In These Sandals On Vacation & Didn't Get One Blister

Emma Loewe
I Covered 100,000+ Steps In These Sandals On Vacation & Didn't Get One Blister
Latest Articles
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/purple-potatoes

Your article and new folder have been saved!