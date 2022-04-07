 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Close Ad
News
This Nutritious Veggie Has Been Ranked As One Of The Least Likely To Have Pesticides

This Nutritious Veggie Has Been Ranked As One Of The Least Likely To Have Pesticides

Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer By Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Writer, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
Used 04.04.2022

Image by Ani Dimi / Stocksy

April 7, 2022 — 9:03 AM

It's that time of year—the Environmental Working Group's (EWG) Dirty Dozen and Clean 15 lists are officially out. The Dirty Dozen names the top produce items most likely to have pesticides, while the Clean 15—you guessed it—are the fruits and veggies least likely to contain pesticides.

And this year, the Clean 15 has a new addition. Here's what it is, plus a handful of recipes that include the nutritious veggie.

This year's new addition to the Clean 15:

Functional Nutrition Training

A cutting-edge nutrition deep dive taught by the world’s foremost health & wellness experts

headshots of mbg functional nutrition training faculty

Along with mangoes and watermelon, sweet potatoes were the third addition to the Clean 15 this year, and the only vegetable at that. As the EWG explains, broccoli, cauliflower, and eggplant were taken off the Clean 15, making room for three more additions.

The EWG comes up with these lists by analyzing data from the United States Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Pesticide Data Program, identifying the produce that has the most and least pesticides after being washed.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

What to do with them:

If you needed another reason to eat sweet potatoes, the fact that they're now on the Clean 15 is definitely a plus. After all, there may be a number of health benefits to limiting pesticide exposure, and eating food grown with fewer pesticides tends to be best from a farmer's safety and environmental perspective.

Plus, sweet potatoes are loaded with antioxidants and nutrients like vitamin A, vitamin C, manganese, vitamin B6, magnesium, and potassium. They're also rich in fiber, which is excellent for digestion.

Ready to add this nutrient-packed veggie into your diet? The following recipes are sure to please—and easy to make too:

The takeaway.

There are so many ways to use sweet potatoes, whether you opt to simply bake one in the oven, or whip some up into fries, nachos, or toast. However you want to prepare them, you can rest easy knowing this is one of the best produce options when it comes to limiting your exposure to pesticides.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Sarah Regan
Sarah Regan mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Writer, as well as a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego,...

More On This Topic

Functional Food

Run Don't Walk: This Type Of Vegetable Has Serious Anti-Inflammatory Actions

Marissa Miller, CPT
Run Don't Walk: This Type Of Vegetable Has Serious Anti-Inflammatory Actions
Functional Food

A Brain Health Expert Wants You To Stop Cooking With This Type Of Oil

Hannah Frye
A Brain Health Expert Wants You To Stop Cooking With This Type Of Oil
Love

These Personality Types May Be Romantically Incompatible, According To Experts

Sarah Regan
These Personality Types May Be Romantically Incompatible, According To Experts
Personal Growth

A Self-Made Millionaire Answers All Our Questions About Financial Success

Brianna Firestone
A Self-Made Millionaire Answers All Our Questions About Financial Success
Climate Change

I'm A Nutrition PhD: This Is How I Eat For My Health & The Planet Daily

Dana Ellis Hunnes Ph.D., MPH, RD
I'm A Nutrition PhD: This Is How I Eat For My Health & The Planet Daily
Climate Change

Microplastics Are Now In Our Blood + Other Major Climate News

Emma Loewe
Microplastics Are Now In Our Blood + Other Major Climate News
More Food

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Beauty

I've Tried Everything For Healthy Skin — Here's What Finally Worked

India Edwards
I've Tried Everything For Healthy Skin — Here's What Finally Worked
Integrative Health

I'm A Nutrition PhD & This Supplement Supports My Heart & Brain Health*

Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN
I'm A Nutrition PhD & This Supplement Supports My Heart & Brain Health*
Home

Home Tour: You'd Never Guess This Yurt Is Made From 80% Trash

Emma Loewe
Home Tour: You'd Never Guess This Yurt Is Made From 80% Trash
Integrative Health

I'm An RD & These Are My Nonnegotiables For Gut Health Longevity

Heather Finley, M.S., R.D.
I'm An RD & These Are My Nonnegotiables For Gut Health Longevity
Healthy Weight

This Everyday Habit Has A Big Impact On Belly Fat (Nope, Not Diet Or Exercise)

Sarah Regan
This Everyday Habit Has A Big Impact On Belly Fat (Nope, Not Diet Or Exercise)
Beauty

I Ditched My Bikini Wax For This Product — Why I Won't Ever Turn Back

Braelyn Wood
I Ditched My Bikini Wax For This Product — Why I Won't Ever Turn Back
Latest Articles
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/sweet-potatoes-clean-fifteen

Your article and new folder have been saved!