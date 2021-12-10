This Easy, 5-Ingredient Breakfast Is Packed With Nutrients To Elevate Your Day

Keeping breakfast simple can help ensure you're eating a healthy meal to start your day (though the jury is still out on how essential a big breakfast is for metabolism). And there are two camps that easy breakfasts fall into: those we can prep in advance and those with just a few key ingredients to prep.

These sweet potato toasts are the latter: With only five ingredients, breakfast comes together quickly. In fact, the only time-consuming step is poaching the egg. And while this variation calls for a lemony tahini spread and frisée to pair with the poached egg, we also love using the sweet potato base with our other favorite toppings (avocado and crushed red pepper, anyone?).