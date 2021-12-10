This Easy, 5-Ingredient Breakfast Is Packed With Nutrients To Elevate Your Day

 Skip to content

This 5-Ingredient Breakfast Is Packed With Nutrients To Elevate Your Morning

Eliza Sullivan
December 10, 2021

Keeping breakfast simple can help ensure you're eating a healthy meal to start your day (though the jury is still out on how essential a big breakfast is for metabolism). And there are two camps that easy breakfasts fall into: those we can prep in advance and those with just a few key ingredients to prep.

These sweet potato toasts are the latter: With only five ingredients, breakfast comes together quickly. In fact, the only time-consuming step is poaching the egg. And while this variation calls for a lemony tahini spread and frisée to pair with the poached egg, we also love using the sweet potato base with our other favorite toppings (avocado and crushed red pepper, anyone?).

Sweet potatoes on their own are super nutritious: They're a solid source of various nutrients, including vitamin Avitamin C, manganese, vitamin B6, magnesium, and potassium. Add on an egg for protein, the healthy fats from tahini, and a leafy green and you've got a well-balanced breakfast (that would totally work for lunch or dinner, too).

Sweet Potato Toasts

Serves 3 to 6

Ingredients

  • 1½ pounds sweet potatoes
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
  • 2 tablespoons tahini
  • ½ teaspoon kosher salt
  • 4 cups frisée
  • 6 large eggs
  • Freshly ground black pepper
Method

  1. Slice a thin piece from one long side of the sweet potato to create a flat surface. Lay the flat surface against the cutting board and cut the sweet potatoes lengthwise into 6 even toasts, about ¼-inch-thick pieces.
  2. Working with 2 at a time, place the toasts in a toaster set to the maximum heat. When it pops, flip the toasts over and toast again. Flip them one more time and toast until the sweet potato has started to brown. Transfer them to a wire rack to cool while toasting the remaining sweet potato. (Alternatively, the toasts can be baked in a 350°F oven for about 15 minutes, directly on the oven rack, with a flip halfway through.)
  3. Meanwhile, in a medium bowl, whisk together the lemon juice, tahini, salt, and 2 tablespoons water. Add the frisée and toss to coat. Set aside.
  4. Bring a large skillet filled with 1 inch of water to a boil over high heat. Working with one at a time, crack an egg into a small bowl. Lower the rim of the bowl into the skillet of boiling water and gently tip the egg in. Repeat with the remaining 5 eggs. Cook the eggs until the whites are set but the yolks are still soft, 2 to 4 minutes. Use a slotted spoon to remove the eggs to a paper towel to drain.
  5. Set 1 or 2 toasts on each plate, divide the frisée among the toasts, and lay a poached egg on top of each toast. Finish with a few grinds of black pepper.

Excerpted from PLANT AND PLANET copyright © 2021 by BuzzFeed, Inc. Used by permission of Rodale Books, an imprint of Random House, a division of Penguin Random House LLC, New York. All rights reserved. No part of this excerpt may be reproduced or reprinted without permission in writing from the publisher.

