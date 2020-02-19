mindbodygreen

Dismiss
News

Eating A Big Breakfast May Help Boost Metabolism, New Study Finds

Eliza Sullivan
mbg Editorial Assistant By Eliza Sullivan
mbg Editorial Assistant
Eliza Sullivan is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She has bachelor's degrees in journalism and english literature from Boston University.

Big Breakfast over Dinner

Image by Sophia Hsin / Stocksy

February 19, 2020 — 18:17 PM

In the seemingly never-ending debate of to breakfast or not to breakfast, a new study has come down in favor of breakfast, at least in terms of how a large breakfast compares to a large dinner.

The study, published in the Endocrine Society's Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism, found that eating a large breakfast versus a large dinner can have a pronounced impact on metabolism.

Why a bigger breakfast might be best

In order to consider how the timing of the meal (and thus, whether it's considered breakfast, lunch, or dinner) impacts metabolism the researchers focused on a process called diet-induced thermogenesis, also known as DIT. This is a measure of the way the body uses energy for the absorption, digestion, transport and storage of nutrients. It's considered a marker for how well our metabolism is working.

In the study, participants ate a more caloric breakfast and less caloric dinner for the first round, followed by the opposite for the second round. Though it used a small sample group (only 16 men participated) they saw that eating a larger portion of calories in the morning was associated with a DIT that was over twice as high.

They also found that peaks in blood-sugar and insulin as a result of eating were less severe after a large breakfast than a large dinner, and that a smaller breakfast was associated with more sugar cravings throughout the day.

"Our results show that a meal eaten for breakfast, regardless of the amount of calories it contains, creates twice as high diet-induced thermogenesis as the same meal consumed for dinner," said Juliane Richter, M.Sc., Ph.D., of University of Lübeck and the study's author.

Article continues below

Is this the final word on the breakfast debate?

Probably not. The researchers do say that, based on their results, making breakfast your biggest meal may be advisable for certain people.

According to Richter, they "recommend that patients with obesity as well as healthy people eat a large breakfast rather than a large dinner to reduce body weight and prevent metabolic diseases."

As we know, it seems whether or not you eat breakfast—and how large of a breakfast you eat—is up to you. Research goes both ways, and with time restricted eating growing in popularity a big breakfast probably isn't the best way to break a fast.

Ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

Eliza Sullivan
Eliza Sullivan mbg Editorial Assistant
Eliza Sullivan is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She has bachelor's degrees in journalism and english literature from Boston University, and she has previously written for...

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

This Veggie Could Help Reduce Blood Pressure In Pregnant Women

Christina Coughlin
This Veggie Could Help Reduce Blood Pressure In Pregnant Women
Integrative Health

The Science-Backed Reason You Should Be More Spontaneous

Abby Moore
The Science-Backed Reason You Should Be More Spontaneous
$129.99

Boost Your Metabolism

With JJ Virgin
Boost Your Metabolism
Functional Food

Study Says Older People Should Eat More Of This To Support Better Memory

Eliza Sullivan
Study Says Older People Should Eat More Of This To Support Better Memory
Integrative Health

Two Diabetes Experts Explain How Carbs Break Down In Your Body

Cyrus Khambatta, Ph.D. & Robby Barbaro MPH
Two Diabetes Experts Explain How Carbs Break Down In Your Body
Integrative Health

3 Tweaks To Make Keto Way More Heart-Healthy, From A Cardiologist

Jason Wachob
3 Tweaks To Make Keto Way More Heart-Healthy, From A Cardiologist
More Health

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Recipes

Peanut Butter & Greens Sandwich: Yes, It's A Thing & It's Deliciously Simple

Lukas Volger
Peanut Butter & Greens Sandwich: Yes, It's A Thing & It's Deliciously Simple
Spirituality

6 Ways To Hone Your Healing Gifts This Pisces Season

The AstroTwins
6 Ways To Hone Your Healing Gifts This Pisces Season
Home

Feeling The Need To Clean? Pick Up These 5 Trader Joe's Products

Eliza Sullivan
Feeling The Need To Clean? Pick Up These 5 Trader Joe's Products
Meditation

Long Day? This 15-Minute Meditation Will Help You Unwind & Sleep Better

Sah D’Simone
Long Day? This 15-Minute Meditation Will Help You Unwind & Sleep Better
Meditation

The Practice I Use To Quickly De-Stress In The Middle Of Busy Workdays

Sharon Wong
The Practice I Use To Quickly De-Stress In The Middle Of Busy Workdays
Integrative Health

New Study Explores How Intermittent Fasting Could Help Addiction Treatment

Sarah Regan
New Study Explores How Intermittent Fasting Could Help Addiction Treatment
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/another-reason-to-eat-breakfast-how-it-may-boost-metabolism

Your article and new folder have been saved!