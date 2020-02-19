Eating A Big Breakfast May Help Boost Metabolism, New Study Finds
In the seemingly never-ending debate of to breakfast or not to breakfast, a new study has come down in favor of breakfast, at least in terms of how a large breakfast compares to a large dinner.
The study, published in the Endocrine Society's Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism, found that eating a large breakfast versus a large dinner can have a pronounced impact on metabolism.
Why a bigger breakfast might be best
In order to consider how the timing of the meal (and thus, whether it's considered breakfast, lunch, or dinner) impacts metabolism the researchers focused on a process called diet-induced thermogenesis, also known as DIT. This is a measure of the way the body uses energy for the absorption, digestion, transport and storage of nutrients. It's considered a marker for how well our metabolism is working.
In the study, participants ate a more caloric breakfast and less caloric dinner for the first round, followed by the opposite for the second round. Though it used a small sample group (only 16 men participated) they saw that eating a larger portion of calories in the morning was associated with a DIT that was over twice as high.
They also found that peaks in blood-sugar and insulin as a result of eating were less severe after a large breakfast than a large dinner, and that a smaller breakfast was associated with more sugar cravings throughout the day.
"Our results show that a meal eaten for breakfast, regardless of the amount of calories it contains, creates twice as high diet-induced thermogenesis as the same meal consumed for dinner," said Juliane Richter, M.Sc., Ph.D., of University of Lübeck and the study's author.
Is this the final word on the breakfast debate?
Probably not. The researchers do say that, based on their results, making breakfast your biggest meal may be advisable for certain people.
According to Richter, they "recommend that patients with obesity as well as healthy people eat a large breakfast rather than a large dinner to reduce body weight and prevent metabolic diseases."
As we know, it seems whether or not you eat breakfast—and how large of a breakfast you eat—is up to you. Research goes both ways, and with time restricted eating growing in popularity a big breakfast probably isn't the best way to break a fast.
