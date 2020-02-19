In order to consider how the timing of the meal (and thus, whether it's considered breakfast, lunch, or dinner) impacts metabolism the researchers focused on a process called diet-induced thermogenesis, also known as DIT. This is a measure of the way the body uses energy for the absorption, digestion, transport and storage of nutrients. It's considered a marker for how well our metabolism is working.

In the study, participants ate a more caloric breakfast and less caloric dinner for the first round, followed by the opposite for the second round. Though it used a small sample group (only 16 men participated) they saw that eating a larger portion of calories in the morning was associated with a DIT that was over twice as high.

They also found that peaks in blood-sugar and insulin as a result of eating were less severe after a large breakfast than a large dinner, and that a smaller breakfast was associated with more sugar cravings throughout the day.

"Our results show that a meal eaten for breakfast, regardless of the amount of calories it contains, creates twice as high diet-induced thermogenesis as the same meal consumed for dinner," said Juliane Richter, M.Sc., Ph.D., of University of Lübeck and the study's author.