It was a hit with non-salmon eaters, a friend Joni texted after testing this recipe for me and sharing some with her neighbor, who is not a fish person. The bold, rich, and warming flavors of the saucy dish make it a great meal for salmon skeptics (or lovers!) in your life, as the ingredients and flavors all shine, rather than making salmon the star of the show, so it's a good way to nudge people into the fish world. As you'll see, you can use the vegetables of your choice, depending on what you have in your fridge or freezer, but serving with rice or pita bread for the liquid is nonnegotiable.