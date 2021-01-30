mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Routines
5 Energy-Boosting Stretches To Do First Thing In The Morning 

5 Energy-Boosting Stretches To Do First Thing In The Morning 

Leslie J. Waltke, P.T., DPT
Physical Therapist By Leslie J. Waltke, P.T., DPT
Physical Therapist
Leslie J. Waltke, P.T., DPT is a physical therapist with a clinical mastery in cancer rehabilitation.
5 Energy-Boosting Stretches To Help Wake You Up On Cold Mornings

Photo by Javier Pardina / Stocky

January 30, 2021 — 10:21 AM

For night owls, getting out of bed in the morning is almost always a challenge—but getting out of bed on a winter morning? Well, that's met with even more defiance. On those especially cold and groggy days, the thought of pushing off the covers and changing out of your pajamas can feel impossible. So, don't do it right away.

Instead, spend at least five minutes stretching from the warmth and comfort of your bed.

5 Energy-Boosting Stretches To Do First Thing In The Morning

Image by Amanda Quadrini / Contributor

1. Single knee-to-chest stretch

Complete 2 to 4 reps on each side.

  1. Lie flat on your back.
  2. Bring one knee up toward your chest.
  3. Grab your lower leg and give it a squeeze toward your chest.
  4. Hold the leg there for 10 to 30 seconds, depending on your comfort level.
  5. The other leg should remain straight.
  6. Repeat on the other side. 

Where you should feel it: butt and lower back.

5 Energy-Boosting Stretches To Do First Thing In The Morning

Image by Amanda Quadrini / Contributor

Advertisement

2. Double hamstring stretch

Complete 2 to 4 reps on each side.

  1. Bring both thighs to your chest.
  2. Grab behind your thighs, then straighten out your knees so your feet point up toward the ceiling.
  3. Hold the leg there for 10 to 30 seconds, depending on your comfort level.

Where you should feel it: back of the thighs, in the hamstring area. If you’re tight, you may also feel it in your calf and butt.

5 Energy-Boosting Stretches To Do First Thing In The Morning

Image by Amanda Quadrini / Contributor

3. Lower trunk rotation stretch

Complete 5 reps on each side.

  1. Place your arms straight out to the side so your upper back is flat against the bed.
  2. Bend your knees so they're pointing toward the ceiling.
  3. Keep your feet flat on the bed, side-by-side (as close as possible.)
  4. Slowly rotate your knees to the right. Go as far as you feel comfortable, then pause for 1 to 2 seconds. 
  5. Bring the knees back up to the middle, then repeat on the other side.

Where you should feel it: lower back and hips.

5 Energy-Boosting Stretches To Do First Thing In The Morning

Image by Amanda Quadrini / Contributor

4. Quadriceps stretch

Complete 2 to 4 reps.

  1. Come to a kneeling position on the bed (if this is uncomfortable, you can grab a pillow and place it underneath your shins.)
  2. Slowly lean backwards.
  3. Holding the stretch for 10 to 30 seconds, depending on your comfort level.

Where you should feel it: front of the thighs.

5 Energy-Boosting Stretches To Do First Thing In The Morning

Image by Amanda Quadrini / Contributor

5. Press-ups

Complete 5 to 10 reps.

  1. Lie flat on your stomach.
  2. Place your hands in push up position.
  3. Keep your hips and pelvis in contact with the bed.
  4. Using your hands, start to slowly lift up your head and your shoulders so you begin leaning backward.
  5. Hold the stretch for 1 to 2 seconds.

Where you should feel it: upper back, neck, and shoulders.

What's the purpose?

These five stretches make it possible to spend five extra minutes in bed, while also doing something positive and productive for yourself. Trust me, it's a better alternative to hitting the snooze button.

These particular moves enhance energy, decrease stiffness, and improve mobility, so when your feet do hit the floor, you feel better, more energized, and have less discomfort.

Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.

Advertisement
Leslie J. Waltke, P.T., DPT
Leslie J. Waltke, P.T., DPT Physical Therapist
Leslie J. Waltke, P.T., DPT is a physical therapist with a clinical mastery in cancer rehabilitation and Founder and CEO of the Waltke Cancer Rehabilitation Academy, a provider of world...

More On This Topic

Routines

Why You Should Do More Forward Folds, From A Neuroscientist

Sarah Regan
Why You Should Do More Forward Folds, From A Neuroscientist
Routines

Try This Mind- & Body-Releasing Yoga Pose

Sarah Regan
Try This Mind- & Body-Releasing Yoga Pose
$49.99

The Doctor's Guide To Falling Asleep Naturally

With Ellen Vora, M.D.
The Doctor's Guide To Falling Asleep Naturally
Recipes

This RD's Plant-Based Meatball Recipe Has Major Heart-Healthy Benefits

Adrienne Ngai, R.D., MSc, CDE
This RD's Plant-Based Meatball Recipe Has Major Heart-Healthy Benefits
Functional Food

I’m An Expert In Plant-Based Pigments: Here Are The 6 Best Colors To Eat

Jason Wachob
I’m An Expert In Plant-Based Pigments: Here Are The 6 Best Colors To Eat
Integrative Health

Not Everyone Needs 8 Hours Of Sleep: How To Find Your Ideal Number

Emma Loewe
Not Everyone Needs 8 Hours Of Sleep: How To Find Your Ideal Number
More Movement

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Beauty

This Is Possibly The Best Antioxidant For Inflammation (& How To Get It)

Alexandra Engler
This Is Possibly The Best Antioxidant For Inflammation (& How To Get It)
Personal Growth

How Briefly Losing Her Language & Memory Liberated This Neuroanatomist

Ethan Kross, Ph.D.
How Briefly Losing Her Language & Memory Liberated This Neuroanatomist
Functional Food

The 8 Most Unhealthy Vegetable Oils To Eat & Why This MD Avoids Them

Abby Moore
The 8 Most Unhealthy Vegetable Oils To Eat & Why This MD Avoids Them
Beauty

Itchy Skin? This Derm's 5-Minute Hack Gives You *Instant* Relief

Jamie Schneider
Itchy Skin? This Derm's 5-Minute Hack Gives You *Instant* Relief
Beauty

These 11 Eye Masks Are Like An Ice Bath For Your Dark Circles

Jamie Schneider
These 11 Eye Masks Are Like An Ice Bath For Your Dark Circles
Spirituality

The 3 Biggest "Tapping" Mistakes This EFT Coach Wants You To Avoid

Marianna Giokas, MPP
The 3 Biggest "Tapping" Mistakes This EFT Coach Wants You To Avoid
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/energizing-stretches

Your article and new folder have been saved!