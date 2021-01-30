5 Energy-Boosting Stretches To Help Wake You Up On Cold Mornings

5 Energy-Boosting Stretches To Do First Thing In The Morning
For night owls, getting out of bed in the morning is almost always a challenge—but getting out of bed on a winter morning? Well, that's met with even more defiance. On those especially cold and groggy days, the thought of pushing off the covers and changing out of your pajamas can feel impossible. So, don't do it right away.
Instead, spend at least five minutes stretching from the warmth and comfort of your bed.
1. Single knee-to-chest stretch
Complete 2 to 4 reps on each side.
- Lie flat on your back.
- Bring one knee up toward your chest.
- Grab your lower leg and give it a squeeze toward your chest.
- Hold the leg there for 10 to 30 seconds, depending on your comfort level.
- The other leg should remain straight.
- Repeat on the other side.
Where you should feel it: butt and lower back.
2. Double hamstring stretch
Complete 2 to 4 reps on each side.
- Bring both thighs to your chest.
- Grab behind your thighs, then straighten out your knees so your feet point up toward the ceiling.
- Hold the leg there for 10 to 30 seconds, depending on your comfort level.
Where you should feel it: back of the thighs, in the hamstring area. If you’re tight, you may also feel it in your calf and butt.
3. Lower trunk rotation stretch
Complete 5 reps on each side.
- Place your arms straight out to the side so your upper back is flat against the bed.
- Bend your knees so they're pointing toward the ceiling.
- Keep your feet flat on the bed, side-by-side (as close as possible.)
- Slowly rotate your knees to the right. Go as far as you feel comfortable, then pause for 1 to 2 seconds.
- Bring the knees back up to the middle, then repeat on the other side.
Where you should feel it: lower back and hips.
4. Quadriceps stretch
Complete 2 to 4 reps.
- Come to a kneeling position on the bed (if this is uncomfortable, you can grab a pillow and place it underneath your shins.)
- Slowly lean backwards.
- Holding the stretch for 10 to 30 seconds, depending on your comfort level.
Where you should feel it: front of the thighs.
5. Press-ups
Complete 5 to 10 reps.
- Lie flat on your stomach.
- Place your hands in push up position.
- Keep your hips and pelvis in contact with the bed.
- Using your hands, start to slowly lift up your head and your shoulders so you begin leaning backward.
- Hold the stretch for 1 to 2 seconds.
Where you should feel it: upper back, neck, and shoulders.
What's the purpose?
These five stretches make it possible to spend five extra minutes in bed, while also doing something positive and productive for yourself. Trust me, it's a better alternative to hitting the snooze button.
These particular moves enhance energy, decrease stiffness, and improve mobility, so when your feet do hit the floor, you feel better, more energized, and have less discomfort.
Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.