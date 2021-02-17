These Feet Are Made For More Than Walking: Why Shoe Support and Recovery Matter 

Our feet do way more than get us from A to B. Day in and day out, our feet support us through life’s perpetual adventures. Whether it’s trail-running a rocky mountainside, playing in dance class, or balancing on one leg in yoga, our feet are there for us. Because they support us so unconditionally, we often take our feet for granted. That is, until they start aching.

We don’t realize that our bustling feet are tasked with a demanding job. On just an average day of walking, our feet support a force equal to several hundred tons. Across the span of our lifetime, we walk the circumference of the planet about four times — that’s approximately 115,000 miles of one foot in front of the other. So to say the least, our feet take on pretty much everything we ask of them. But do we show up for our feet?