The Vionic Gemma Mule Slipper is designed by podiatrists, so it is no surprise that it provides support in all the right places for your feet. The slipper has unique biomechanically contoured arch support, with a deep heel cup to keep your feet in proper alignment. The brand uses shock absorption technology to reduce excess stress on the feet, ankles, and knees. It’s clear this slipper has been carefully designed both inside and out.

Available in a selection of colors, you can opt for a classic look in black or beige or try something more exotic with the tropical and leopard prints. The footbed and lining are also treated with anti-bacterial and odor-resistant Ecofresh, and the adjustable hook and loop closure gives these a unique, customizable fit that’s easy to slip on and off.

Customers rave about the Gemma Mule’s comfort and wearability, with many noting how it helped with their plantar fasciitis and various other foot problems.