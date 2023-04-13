Whether you spend your days working from home or you're out and about all day, many of us look forward to sliding into our slippers and giving our feet a breath of relief. But no matter how comfortable your slippers are (and even if you're just at home relaxing), wearing footwear without adequate support can lead to increased strain on your feet, joints, and spine—especially if your home environment contains hardwood floors, tile, or linoleum. The best slippers for arch support keep your feet comfortable and aligned so you can ease your body and your mind at the end of a long day.

Podiatrist Daniel Pledger explains how choosing slippers with sufficient arch support helps to maintain the natural alignment of your feet and prevent a range of foot problems, "Wearing unsupportive slippers can cause your feet to flatten, leading to conditions such as plantar fasciitis, flat feet, and even knee and back pain," he says. "It is important to choose slippers with adequate arch support in order to prevent and alleviate these conditions."

After chatting with experts about the most important factors to look for in slippers and which particular brands they recommend, we put together our top picks to ensure you find a pair that are both good for your feet and suitable for your budget.