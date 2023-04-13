The Best Slippers For Arch Support Of 2023 To Keep Your Body Healthy & Aligned
Whether you spend your days working from home or you're out and about all day, many of us look forward to sliding into our slippers and giving our feet a breath of relief. But no matter how comfortable your slippers are (and even if you're just at home relaxing), wearing footwear without adequate support can lead to increased strain on your feet, joints, and spine—especially if your home environment contains hardwood floors, tile, or linoleum. The best slippers for arch support keep your feet comfortable and aligned so you can ease your body and your mind at the end of a long day.
Podiatrist Daniel Pledger explains how choosing slippers with sufficient arch support helps to maintain the natural alignment of your feet and prevent a range of foot problems, "Wearing unsupportive slippers can cause your feet to flatten, leading to conditions such as plantar fasciitis, flat feet, and even knee and back pain," he says. "It is important to choose slippers with adequate arch support in order to prevent and alleviate these conditions."
After chatting with experts about the most important factors to look for in slippers and which particular brands they recommend, we put together our top picks to ensure you find a pair that are both good for your feet and suitable for your budget.
- Best podiatrist-designed: Vionic Gemma Mule Slipper
- Best orthopedic: OOFOS OOcoozie Mule
- Best wool: Ugg Cozy Slipper
- Best shock-absorbing: Skechers Archfit Go Lounge Slipper
- Best budget: Ultraideas Ultra-Soft Plush Slippers
- Best for summer: Cushionaire Women's Feather Recovery Slide with +Comfort
- Best moccasin: Mukluk Anais Moccasins
- Best for plantar fasciitis: Orthofeet Louise Slippers
- Best for men: Hidarch Ortho Slippers
- Best for wide feet: Gritheim Women's Orthotic Arch Support Slippers
- Best for flat feet: Walk Hero Slippers
- Best stylish: Fitflop Chrissie Slipper
Why is it important to have arch support?
When you're standing, walking, or running, the arches of your feet support your entire body weight—and pain in your feet or ankle could be a sign that you simply aren't wearing the correct shoes. While most of us are conscious of this when buying sneakers for running or boots for walking, the same principle applies to slippers, even more so now that many of us are spending more time at home than ever before.
Gregory Alvarez, DPM, FACFAS, a podiatrist at the Ankle & Foot Centers of America, confirms this, explaining that "wearing slippers with arch support can help provide cushioning and impact absorption, reducing the risk of injury or pain in your feet and ankles." He stresses the importance of investing in a quality pair of slippers, saying, "It's important to find a pair that fits properly and provides adequate support for your individual foot type."
Who should use a slipper with arch support?
Anyone who suffers from pain in the foot or ankle, or any type of joint or back pain, should be particularly mindful of using slippers with proper support. That said, everyone can reap the benefits of arch-supportive house shoes. The right shoes can reduce existing foot and ankle pain and help you avoid future problems. Many people prefer to be barefoot or in socks at home, and having a pair of slippers with arch support can help relieve pressure, even if only occasionally.
Even though you may not be undertaking any strenuous exercise at home, Alvarez further notes how arch support slippers help ensure proper posture while standing, which is important if you tend to spend extended periods of time on your feet. These slippers also have a cushioning aspect that provides comfort and support.
How to choose the best slippers for arch support
Fit: Make sure your slippers fit the size and shape of your foot and are not too small or too big. "Wearing ill-fitting or cumbersome slippers will only cause discomfort and increase the risk of injury," Alvarez warns.
Shock absorption: Both experts we spoke with noted shock absorption as one of the most important factors to consider when shopping for slippers. Extra cushioning on the inside of your slipper can help improve shock absorbency, reducing fatigue and the overall impact on joints.
Sole: Even though you will likely be wearing your slippers mostly indoors, it's a good idea to choose slippers with a durable, nonslip sole to prevent slips and falls and keep your feet supported.
Material: Pledger recommends opting for slippers made with breathable materials to prevent sweating and bacterial infections. At mindbodygreen, we keep sustainability in mind, too, and have called out any brands that use recycled or eco-friendly materials.
How we picked:
We spoke with experts about the essential qualities in the best arch support slippers and even included a few specific recommendations.
We considered all elements of each slipper's design, including materials, cushioning, aesthetics, and durability.
Whether you want to splurge on a pair of slippers to treat yourself, or you're looking for something low-cost, we included options for every budget.
We went through thousands of reviews to ensure our picks will stand the test of time and prove to be a long-term investment for your feet.
The best slippers for arch support of 2023:
Podiatrist recommended: Vionic Gemma Mule Slipper
Pros:
- Great shock absorption
- Anti-bacterial footbed
- Available in a wide range of colours
Cons:
- May feel slightly stiff at first
The Vionic Gemma Mule Slipper is designed by podiatrists, so it is no surprise that it provides support in all the right places for your feet. The slipper has unique biomechanically contoured arch support, with a deep heel cup to keep your feet in proper alignment. The brand uses shock absorption technology to reduce excess stress on the feet, ankles, and knees. It’s clear this slipper has been carefully designed both inside and out.
Available in a selection of colors, you can opt for a classic look in black or beige or try something more exotic with the tropical and leopard prints. The footbed and lining are also treated with anti-bacterial and odor-resistant Ecofresh, and the adjustable hook and loop closure gives these a unique, customizable fit that’s easy to slip on and off.
Customers rave about the Gemma Mule’s comfort and wearability, with many noting how it helped with their plantar fasciitis and various other foot problems.
Best orthopedic: OOFOS OOcoozie Mule
Pros:
- Unique recovery foam technology
- Made with vegan sherpa for extra warmth
Cons:
- Limited color selection
This mule slipper is constructed using the brand’s proprietary foam technology, and designed to absorb more impact than traditional footwear and reduce stress on the knees, ankles, and other joints. The mule style allows for easy on and off, while the supportive sole makes these slippers durable enough to wear out and about on quick errands, too. We love that the slipper’s upper is made with a vegan sherpa material that’s recyclable and machine-washable—plus, it's extremely warm and cozy.
Our only qualm? We wish this slipper came in more color options. It is, however, available in half sizes and five versatile hues. Our commerce editor, Carleigh Ferrante, wears these daily and says they make her feet and body feel supported and are so comfortable she often forgets she's wearing them. The slippers fit true to size.
Best wool: Ugg Cozy Slipper
Pros:
- Soft knit upper
- Extremely comfortable
- Durable base
Cons:
- Maybe too warm for hotter climates
Appropriate for outdoor or indoor use, these luxurious slippers feature a soft, sweater-knit upper, with a sheepskin lining and a fluffy collar. The sole is lightweight-yet-durable, and supportive enough to keep your feet (and arches) aligned. Unfortunately, half sizes are not available, so we recommend going a half-size larger than your typical shoe, if necessary.
With over 2,000 total ratings, these slippers maintain a 4.8 out of five-star overall rating on Amazon. People say they have a cozy, comfortable fit and keep their feet extremely warm, even in the coldest weather.
Best shock-absorbing: Skechers Archfit Go Lounge Slipper
Pros:
- Machine-washable
- Podiatrist-certified arch support
- Reduce shock and increase weight dispersion
Cons:
- Open toe design which some may not prefer
Perfect if you have tiled or wooden floors, these furry slides have a flexible rubber traction outsole and a contoured fit footbed for optimal arch support. The contoured footbed molds to your foot, reducing impact and providing sufficient shock absorption to relieve stress on ankles and joints. The lightweight design utilizes the brand’s Ultra Go cushioning for extra comfort, even if you’re spending a lot of time on your feet.
These slides are built to last, and will work well for anyone who needs house shoes with a little bit more durability without sacrificing coziness. The best part? They’re machine-washable.
Reviewers with flat feet say these slippers make them feel supported, with reports that the rubber soles grip well to tiled floors, too.
Best budget: Ultraideas Ultra-Soft Plush Slippers
Pros:
- Durable
- Memory foam conforms to your foot
- Non-slip sole
Cons:
- May be too soft for some
These affordable slippers feature a warm fleece lining and a high-density memory foam insole. The foam molds to your feet to keep them relaxed, and is durable enough to maintain its shape with daily use. At the base is a solid rubber sole that makes these slippers suitable for outdoor use, too. They’re also machine-washable and reviewers say they stand the test of time. Truly, you can’t beat the quality for this cost.
With over 65,000 ratings on Amazon, these slippers maintain a 4.6 out of five stars. Customers rave about the quality of the slippers, their durable design, and how well they fit.
Best for Summer: Cushionaire Women's Feather Recovery Slide with +Comfort
Pros:
- Waterproof
- Molded footbed
- Non-slip sole
Cons:
- Not a traditional slipper
While slippers may automatically bring up thoughts of bundling up by the fire, comfortable house shoes are just as important in the warmer months. These recovery slides are made from a flexible material that provides optimal support with a full grip sole. They’re available in an extensive list of colors, each of which is waterproof and easy to clean. Pro tip: these work great as shower shoes, too, and would make an excellent addition to your gym bag or travel suitcase.
Another top-rated pick on Amazon, these slides have nearly 30,000 ratings and a 4.5 out of five overall. Reviewers with foot pain say these are comfortable and effective. If you're not sure about your size, try going up one half size for the most comfortable fit.
Best moccasin: Mukluk Anais Moccasins
Pros:
- Classic moccasin design
- Closed heel
- Durable sole
Cons:
- May be too warm for some
The traditional moccasin style house shoe is probably the first image that springs to mind when someone mentions slippers. They are an all time classic design that continues to prove popular with comfort superfans.
For those who prefer a closed heel style slipper then this pair from Muk Luk provides both support and comfort by combining a variety of cozy braided knits as the outer fabric with a solid sturdy sole. All of the knit designs are exclusively created in house by a team of designers in Milwaukee.
If you have wide feet or plan on wearing thick socks with your slippers you may want to size up as reviewers have noted that although they are incredibly warm and comfortable the sizing does tend to come up slightly small.
Best for plantar fasciitis: Orthofeet Louise Slippers
Pros:
- Different width options available
- Podiatrist approved
- Helps ease foot pain
Cons:
- Extra support may feel slightly hard for some wearers
If you are in between sizes or you have narrow or wider feet and struggle to find slippers that fit just right, you’ll love the large selection of sizes and widths this brand offers. There are four widths: narrow, standard, wide, and extra wide, and half sizes available to make sure you have the perfect fit.
The brand takes foot and ankle health into consideration with every shoe and slipper design, so you can feel confident that your feet will be comfortable and supported with these slippers. Anatomical arch support provides stability for posture, a wide toe box reduces pressure on swollen feet, a cushioned sole and mild rocker ease movement and an adjustable strap makes for a secure fit.
Shoppers are quick to praise all of these carefully added details, with rave reviews about the comfort, fit, and quality of these slippers.
Best for men: Hidarch Ortho Slippers
- Help ease a variety of foot issues
- Great arch support
- Sleek design
Cons:
- Slightly heavy
If you suffer from arch pain, flat feet, cavus foot, plantar fasciitis, or over pronation, these slippers could help get your feet back to their best. By using a thicker footbed and a deep heel cup, the Ortho Slippers help minimize arch, foot, and heel pain. They’re designed with a soft lining and in an easy-to-slip-on style, with a wave pattern tread outsole for traction to reduce the chances of slipping.
While these slippers don’t have the traditional fur lining, customers praise the durable design and comfortable fit. A few even say these have made a noticeable difference in pain when compared to softer, more flexible slippers.
Best for wide feet: Gritheim Women's Orthotic Arch Support Slippers
Pros:
- Podiatrist-designed footbed
- Shock-absorbing EVA sole
- Adjustable strap
- Breathable
Cons:
- Not everyone may like the fleece fabric
Featuring a velcro fastening strap, these slippers can be adjusted to the exact width of your foot. The micro-terry fleece adds softness, and the open-toe design enables your feet to breathe. Secure arch support, cushioned pads, and a deep heel cup all combine to make these slide-ons one of the most comfortable orthopedic slipper options. The lightweight sole has anti-skid and shock-absorbing qualities to reduce the risk of falling.
Amazon shoppers say these slippers are great on tiled floors, with many commenting on how they help relieve foot pain.
Best for flat feet: Walk Hero Slippers
Pros
- Waterproof rubber sole
- Chic canvas style
Cons:
- Only available in 2 colors
These slippers use orthotic technology to help evenly distribute your weight and reduce joint pain. With sufficient arch support and a soft suede lining, your feet will stay comfortable and aligned all day long. While these slippers are a classic slip-on style, the heels have a cleverly designed bio-lock u-heel cup feature to keep them securely on your feet. Another great detail is the metatarsal pad which redistributes forefoot pressure and increases metatarsal reaction speed.
Many reviewers say they were worried these slippers wouldn’t be comfortable, based on how much they look like a real shoe—but the overwhelming consensus is that people are pleasantly surprised by how cozy they are. Reviewers say these make their feet feel supported and aligned. In other words: they're a sigh of relief after a day on your feet.
Best stylish: Fitflop Chrissie Slipper
Pros:
- Stylish leather design
- Light and comfy
Cons:
- Maybe too minimalist for some
If you think slippers can’t be fashionable, think again. These are perfect for those who love comfort but don’t want to sacrifice style. The chic, minimalist design goes with any WFH outfit, and the newly updated leather versions will delight any fashion lover. Inside the slippers, the brand’s high-rebound, ergonomically shaped iQushion technology provides extra comfort and support.
Customers sing these house shoes’ praises on Amazon, touting the quality, comfort, and aesthetic.
FAQ:
Do you need arch support in slippers?
Podiatrists recommend wearing slippers with arch support to keep your feet in a natural position and to prevent foot pain and injuries.
What are the benefits of arch support slippers?
Arch support slippers have numerous benefits including providing shock absorption and reducing pressure on your feet therefore reducing foot and ankle pain.
What is the difference between orthotic versus orthopedic?
An orthotic refers to a device that supports or removes pressure and stress from the foot and ankle whereas the term orthopedic is the field of medicine that focuses on the bones and skeletal system.
Why do my feet hurt when I wear slippers?
Most likely because you are not getting enough arch support or the model of slippers you are wearing is too flat and therefore putting strain on your feet. Experts confirm that wearing slippers with proper arch support can help prevent and ease foot pain.
The takeaway
Until now, you may have been prioritizing finding the best gym shoes, walking shoes for high arches, or running shoes—but proper arch support is important in slippers, too. Arch support will keep your feet in alignment, minimize impact, and prevent foot and joint pain. If you need quick relief from existing foot pain, check out our picks for the best foot massagers.