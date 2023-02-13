Peripheral neuropathy refers to weakness, numbness, or pain stemming from nerve damage—and research says some form of this affects over 20 million people in the United States alone. Lightweight and portable, this multi-functional foot massager is a great option for relief from these symptoms. It has three settings that can be customized to your liking, with a built-in compression function that promotes better blood circulation in your feet. An infrared heat setting steps things up a notch in the tension relief department, too. The foot sleeves are removable and machine-washable for easy cleaning.

As always, be sure to check in with your doctor before using a foot massager if you have diabetes and/or neuropathy.

Users say this device is high quality for the cost, with plenty of Amazon reviews from people who use it for neuropathy and diabetes symptoms. One writes, “Love this! I got it for my husband, who has diabetes, and it really helps with his neuropathy. He said his feet hadn’t felt that good in a long time. I used it too. It’s very relaxing, and I don’t even like getting pedicures because my feet are sensitive. Great gift for anyone!”. Another customer, who also suffers from neuropathy, writes, “I am suffering with neuropathy as a result of chemotherapy treatments. For the first time, after using the foot massage, my feet are beginning to feel better.”