The 8 Best Foot Massagers Of 2023 To Boost Your Mood & Ease Pain From Home
Whether you live with a condition such as plantar fasciitis or simply have tired, achy feet from standing all day, most of us have experienced foot pain at one point or another. Often compact and affordable, the best foot massagers help ease your pain and can be used from home, work, or while on the go.
If you’ve ever had a foot massage, you’re likely familiar with the physical relief it provides—but a good massage can do so much more than alleviate pain. A 2022 study found that foot massages can help improve blood circulation1, which is especially helpful for those living with diabetes or circulation issues. Additional research shows that massage can improve your mood2, and reflexology, a type of massage therapy that focuses on pressure points (often on the feet), helps reduce stress, while lessening the effects of injury and illness3.
Through research, customer reviews, and expert insight from podiatrist, Jackie Sutera, DPM, and physical therapist Kevin Cronin, P.T., ATC, JSCC, owner of ARC Physical Therapy, we’ve found the best foot massagers available today. Below, learn how you could benefit from a foot massager and how to pick the right one for your needs.
The best foot massagers:
What is a foot massager?
A foot massager is a device that can be used to relieve feet of pain or tension. Many electric models use massage rollers and air compression to knead and squeeze your feet, alleviating foot pain and improving circulation. Some also have heat functions to further relax your muscles. Manual foot massagers do not use electricity, and instead feature stationery acupressure massage nodes to glide your feet over.
Who should use a foot massager?
Per Sutera, foot massagers are generally safe for most people to use—but you should always be mindful of heat and intensity levels. People with known health conditions should check in with their doctor before using a foot massager. “Those with diabetes, neuropathy, or poor circulation should ask their podiatrist before using these machines,” Sutera elaborates, mentioning that if you have an open wound, ulceration, or infection on your foot, you should not use a foot massager.
Anyone with osteoporosis or significant swelling in the feet should also skip out on using this device, Cronin adds. He also says pregnant women in their third trimester should most likely avoid using a foot massager. “There’s a risk of blood clots in the legs during the third trimester only,” he explains. “Otherwise, foot massage has been shown by some studies to be good for both the mom and the baby.”
How to use a foot massager:
Cronin recommends using a foot massager three to four times a week for 15 to 20 minutes per session. “The massager units that have an automatic shutoff will ensure that you don’t overdo it,” he shares.
Both experts agree that a foot massager can be used daily with no ill side effects, but Sutera suggests starting small and adding intensity with time. “If there is a heat feature, make sure the unit does not become too hot,” she adds, saying this is especially important for those with diabetes, neuropathy, poor circulation or skin irritations.
Of course, each device has different functions and use cases, so you should always read a massager’s instruction manual before using it (and be mindful of any warning labels). For instance, some models, such as the Nekteck Shiatsu Foot Massager, should not be used by those who are highly sensitive to kneading and squeezing.
What are the benefits and drawbacks of a foot massager?
Per Sutera, the benefits of a foot massager include reducing muscle aches, improving blood circulation, and inducing overall relaxation.
Cronin echoes this sentiment. “The massaging action moves blood and lymph, helping to improve circulation and remove toxic waste from the tissues and get it moving in the lymphatic system, where it belongs,” he says. This can be particularly beneficial for those who are on their feet all day (I.e. nurses). According to Cronin, a foot massager can allow you to relax and practice deep breathing, which he says “is known to decrease heart rate, blood pressure, and muscle tension.”
Although foot massagers present many benefits, Cronin advises sticking to 15 to 20 minutes at a time, as to not overdo it—particularly if you are using a heated massager. “Too much heat for too long may result in foot swelling,” he says.
How we picked:
High-quality products last longer and are often safer to use. We kept quality at top of mind in our selection process.
We followed expert insight with every pick, and included expert-recommended brands.
We read through hundreds of reviews to get a better idea of how different people experience each product. Negative reviews are noted as potential cons.
Depending on your intended use, there are a variety of features each person might prefer. We’ve highlighted these for each product.
Our picks for the best foot massagers of 2023:
Best budget: Snailax Shiatsu Foot Massager
Pros:
- Ergonomic design
- 18 massage heads
- Doubles as a back massager
Cons:
- Power cord is short
Looking for a budget-friendly foot massager that can be used in myriad ways? Versatile and lightweight, this is an excellent pick to soothe tired feet. Each multi-purpose massager is equipped with 18 flexible massage heads that are specifically designed to contour to your feet’s curves. This allows for a top-notch foot massage each time.
Even better, it doubles as a back massager, and is thin enough to use while sitting on a couch or chair. Simply place the device vertically behind you along your back and let it do its magic.
With over 12,000 highly-rated Amazon reviews, this massager is loved for its unique features and lower price tag. One reviewer writes, “Great and affordable foot massager! It has various configurations and speeds, as well as two heat levels. I wish it could massage the top of the feet as well because it only works for the bottom of your feet. However, it is perfect for your first and inexpensive foot massager!”
Some users wish it came with a longer electrical cord and that the heat setting isn’t too noticeable.
Best foot and calf massager: Cloud Massage Shiatsu Foot Massager
Pros:
- Moveable bar for easier positioning
- Has 5 massage modes, including a quiet setting
- Programmable 15-minute sessions
Cons:
- Heavy
This popular device is a great two-in-one calf and foot massager. Featuring an adjustable base that helps with more comfortable positioning, this massager uses a deep kneading shiatsu technique to help relax tired, achy feet and sore calves, offering five massage modes: a rolling massage, compression massage, heat therapy, a sway function to help with tight joints, and a quiet mode that is perfect to use at night.
Portable and highly rated, it can be used at work under your desk, in your living room while watching television, or even on your bed while lying down. A heat function and three intensity levels fit a wide range of massage preferences.
As expected, reviewers praise this massager for its versatility and unique features. One writes, “I love this for a great foot massage! I especially like that you can use it for a calf massager as well. It has so many modes and is very versatile. Great customer service. Really happy with the product.”
A few people mention that this device is a bit louder and heavier than other options.
Best for neuropathy: Nekteck Shiatsu Foot Massager with Soothing Heat
Pros:
- Breathable and detachable foot sleeves
- 15-minute auto-off function
Cons:
- Only 2 intensity levels
Peripheral neuropathy refers to weakness, numbness, or pain stemming from nerve damage—and research says some form of this affects over 20 million people in the United States alone. Lightweight and portable, this multi-functional foot massager is a great option for relief from these symptoms. It has three settings that can be customized to your liking, with a built-in compression function that promotes better blood circulation in your feet. An infrared heat setting steps things up a notch in the tension relief department, too. The foot sleeves are removable and machine-washable for easy cleaning.
As always, be sure to check in with your doctor before using a foot massager if you have diabetes and/or neuropathy.
Users say this device is high quality for the cost, with plenty of Amazon reviews from people who use it for neuropathy and diabetes symptoms. One writes, “Love this! I got it for my husband, who has diabetes, and it really helps with his neuropathy. He said his feet hadn’t felt that good in a long time. I used it too. It’s very relaxing, and I don’t even like getting pedicures because my feet are sensitive. Great gift for anyone!”. Another customer, who also suffers from neuropathy, writes, “I am suffering with neuropathy as a result of chemotherapy treatments. For the first time, after using the foot massage, my feet are beginning to feel better.”
Best shiatsu: Sharper Image Shiatsu Dome Foot Massager
Pros:
- Fully adjustable strength
- Large foot pockets
- Non-slip grip
Cons:
- May feel too strong for some
Recommended by Cronin, this design-forward dome foot massager has five massage modes and large foot pockets that fit up to a men’s size 12 and women’s size 14. Its non-slip grip bottom is especially helpful in keeping the device from sliding while in use.
What’s more, built-in shiatsu rollers help reduce even the worst aches and pains—and an optional heat function helps soothe tired feet. The automatic timer (with 10-, 15-, and 20-minute increments) is also useful for being mindful of not overdoing it.
Customers say this device’s foot massages rival a professional masseuse. As one reviewer puts it, “My feet ache so bad by the time I get home, this foot massage is the BEST solution I have found. It doesn't just vibrate like a lot of other foot massagers. There are shiatsu rollers inside and compression massage. It's like giving my feet a gentle hug. This really helps soothe my feet.” Most reviews are glowing, although some mention that this massager’s heat function is too gentle.
Best for pain relief: Renpho Foot Massager with Heat
Pros:
- Can be controlled with your feet
- Removable and washable foot chamber cloth
- Auto-timer-off for safety
Cons:
- Short power cord
Featuring over 29,000 Amazon reviews, this electric foot massager is loved for its toe-touch panel, deep-kneading shiatsu massage rollers, and ergonomic design. The device comes complete with three kneading and three squeeze intensity levels, plus an optional heating function.
The machine has a 15- or 30-minute timer and an auto shutdown function for safety. Its larger foot chambers work well for a wide range of foot sizes. Customers note that this model’s massage function is very quiet (which comes in handy when used at night) and that it is a perfect match for those looking for a harder massage.
Thousands of customers turn to this massager for pain relief. One writes, “I am thrilled with the pain relief this foot massager gives me. The varying settings give control over the pressure and intensity. It was an excellent investment.”
One qualm is the shorter power cord, which some reviewers express frustration with.
Best manual: TheraFlow Foot Massager
Pros:
- Made from sustainable wood
- Lightweight
- Non-slip grips to prevent flipping
Cons:
- No heat function
Made from sustainable wood, this no-frills manual massager features five rows of acupressure nubs arranged in an arched design to match the curves of your feet—simply move your feet along the rows to receive a relaxing acupressure massage. Non-slip grips on the bottom of this massager keep it from moving around during usage.
This pick is an excellent choice if you have sore arches, plantar fasciitis, painful feet, or neuropathy, as it can help offer relief and stimulate blood circulation. At barely two pounds, it’s portable and easy to store, and a great fit for those with smaller living spaces.
One Amazon reviewer writes, “A good manual foot massager. Helps relax and relieve stress from feet and body. Appears to be built and put together with quality.” Another shares, “It’s amazing. I was debating whether to get an electric one or manual and I’m glad I got this one. I have pain in the ball of my foot and it helps so much. My feet feel so refreshed.”
Just keep in mind: This manual option doesn't come with many of the bells and whistles other electric models have, such as a heat function or compression setting.
Best gentle: Miko Foot Massager Machine
Pros:
- Five pressure settings
- Comes with two wireless remotes
- Built-in timer
Cons:
- Not for bigger feet
This massager comes with two wireless remotes and a built-in timer. Each foot chamber has both rolling and shiatsu massage functions, as well as an air compression feature. It’s five pressure settings means you’re covered whether you prefer a harder massage or a gentler massage. The heat function is relaxing and adds an extra layer of gentle pain relief.
This foot massager has a 4.5 out of 5-star overall rating and nearly 12,000 ratings on Amazon. Reviewers repeatedly mention how much they love that it has various massage intensity levels and that it comes with a lower price tag compared to other options. An enthusiastic buyer says, “The pressure is perfect. I was worried it wouldn't squeeze my foot enough, but it really does when I have to almost turn it down. The heat feels so good, and it really just rejuvenates your entire foot, even your toes. It really feels like I went to a masseuse after I’m done. You won’t regret getting this product and the customer service is impeccable.”
One downside: This machine is a bit small for those with larger feet.
Best foot bath: HoMedics Bubble Mate Foot Spa
Pros:
- Toe-touch control
- Easy to clean
- Removable pumice stone
Cons:
- Some wish the water stayed hot for longer
This calming foot bath takes foot massages to a whole new level. Easy to move around the home, it features raised massage nodes for a manual massage and a spill guard to help prevent any messes. The device is controlled by your feet, so you don’t have to worry about bending down to mess with the buttons. What’s more, it comes with a removable pumice stone that can be used to smooth dry, rough heels—and the bubble function adds a nice touch.
Customers love winding down after a long day with this highly-rated foot bath massager. “This was a very nice and affordable purchase for myself,” one writes. “My feet needed some soaking relief, and this was perfect. Nice vibrations and soaking all in one. I definitely would recommend” Another shares, “Simple to use. Simple to clean. A tad bit noisy, but not bad. Good value for money!” A few reviewers mention that they wish this foot bath held heat longer.
How to choose a foot massager.
Besides budget and size, Cronin suggests considering the following when choosing a foot massager: adjustable intensity, auto-timer, and a heat option. “Adjustable intensity is important, especially if your feet tend to be sensitive or if there is weakness of the bone, such as with osteoporosis,” he says. Additionally, a massager shouldn’t cause pain when it presses against your feet. For peace of mind, take note of each brand’s return policy when shopping.
FAQ:
Do foot massagers actually work?
The efficacy of a foot massager depends on the person and the device. To get the most out of a foot massager, purchase one with your desired features. If you have any foot or health conditions, be sure to speak with your doctor before adding a foot massager to your routine.
What is the best foot massager for blood circulation?
According to Cronin, all foot massagers can help with blood circulation, but those with a heat function can help increase circulation even more. “Heat dilates blood vessels, increasing the flow,” he explains.
The takeaway.
Foot pain can be disruptive to your daily routine, mood, and overall well-being. The best foot massagers can offer pain relief and improve circulation, while helping you wind down and relax. If you’re interested in finding more ways to incorporate massage therapy into your life, check out our best massage guns, neck massagers, and massage cushions.