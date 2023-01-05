Whether you’re hunched over a screen all day, didn’t have the best sleep, or just finished an intense workout, a massage is a proven way to quickly reduce stress and relieve sore neck muscles. Massage therapy, the manipulation of soft tissue, eases pain and tension in muscle fibers for improved range of motion and productivity1 . While weekly visits to a professional massage therapist would certainly help keep your body and your mind relaxed, many of us don’t all have the time or the budget for that luxury. Fortunately, the best neck massagers can provide similar relief from home.

To help navigate the many options, we spoke with Lisa Jamison, holistic massage therapist and owner of Lift Performance Enhancement. Below, she shares what neck massagers are, how to use them, and how to choose the best one for your body and needs. Plus, find our list of the best neck massagers of 2023.