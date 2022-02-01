The Secret To Feeling Less Awful After A Night Of Poor Sleep

Unsurprisingly, the researchers found that poor sleep negatively affected workers' emotions and drained them of motivation, harming their ability to stay on task at work. However, those who believed that their willpower was unlimited fared better the next day.

Compared to the employees who told themselves they had a limited reserve of focus and willpower, those who were more confident that they could resist distractions and remain focused—even after poor sleep—were less likely to struggle cognitively.

"Believing that your willpower is unlimited helps you to sustain your effectiveness at work particularly on days with a lack of sleep," lead researcher Wladislaw Rivkin, Ph.D., said in a statement.

Beyond being more effective workers, Rivkin's team also found initial evidence that those who believed in unlimited willpower had better mood and vitality overall following a period of poor sleep.