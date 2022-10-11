Prioritizing relaxation and physical recovery is one of the healthiest things we can do—not only for our physical health and athletic performance, but also for our mental well-being. The best massage chairs can have a huge impact on the way our bodies recovers and perform physically, and on how we feel mentally.

If you want to boost your physical recovery and mental health at home, a massage chair is a great way to do that. Along with offering the ultimate full-body relaxation, massage chairs are a research-backed1 way to reduce stress and relieve sore muscles. This study even showed massage chairs to be beneficial in decreasing pain caused by arthritis.

While you can totally enlist a partner or give yourself a massage, these at-home chairs do the work for you. When choosing which massage chair is best for you, there are a ton of options and features to evaluate, including: body scan technology for personalized sessions, massage pads for on-the-go relief, compression boots for recovery from intense workouts, and zero gravity chairs with voice control so you literally don’t have to move a muscle.

Keep scrolling to learn how massage therapy can benefit your overall well-being, and to find the best massage chair for your personal needs.