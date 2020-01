For anyone suffering from muscle pain—in the neck, shoulders, back, or even the jaw—dry needling might be something to consider, especially if other therapies haven't done the trick. Dry needling is usually part of a larger action plan that includes stretching and muscle strengthening exercises to prevent those stubborn trigger points from returning. Treatments can be pricey and are not always covered by insurance, but dry needling is becoming increasingly popular as an effective, drug-free approach to relieving muscle pain that is definitely worth a second look.

So why, then, is it so controversial? Despite cost and safety concerns from going to a practitioner that isn't properly trained, dry needling is a symptom of the battle between conventional and alternative medicine techniques. Dr. Kalika had some important final thoughts on the controversy surrounding dry needling: "I think there are two reasons, 1) We cannot yet find the exact mechanism of action. 2) Dry needling is a time-consuming and not an easily learned skill. There is big resistance from the medical community because doctors and specialists look for quick, invasive, and more profitable solutions. There is also pushback on this procedure because no medicine is injected during the procedure, so there is no gain to the pharmaceutical industry either."

So is dry needling right for you? It's not without risks, and it's not for the faint of heart—since it can cause significant pain when the muscle is releasing—but if you have low-back pain, mid-back pain, neck pain, shoulder pain, sciatica, carpal tunnel, plantar fasciitis, or frequent headaches and hip pain that doesn't seem to be responding to other treatments, it's definitely worth considering.