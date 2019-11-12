Basically, dry needling focuses on myofascial trigger points, or hypersensitive bands of muscle that cause limited range of motion and can refer pain to other areas of the body. In other words: trigger points are those hard, painful knots in your neck and back that seem to linger, causing stiffness and pain. The exact mechanism by which dry needling works is still unknown. The best theory at the moment is that the elimination of trigger points removes peripheral sensitization, which occurs when your pain threshold is reduced in a particular area and the nerves become hyper-responsive as a result.

The goal of dry needling is to induce a spasm in the muscle, which releases the trigger point and allows the knot in the muscle to relax. Sound a little painful? It definitely can be. Poking needles in your muscles is no walk in the park, but dry needling can be very effective at targeting deeper areas that can’t reached by other manual therapies like massage. People swear by dry needling's ability to relax muscles and reduce pain in a way that can't seem to be achieved any other way.