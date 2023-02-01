What Angel Number 212 Really Means + What To Do When You See It
From 111 to 999, certain number sequences are believed to have specific meanings, acting as messengers from our guides and the universe. In the case of angel number 212, if you keep seeing this number, you'll want to pay attention. Here's what it means, according to experts, plus what to do when you see it.
What are angel numbers?
Angel numbers are sequences of repeating numbers, often seen in sets of three or four (i.e., 333 or 3333), though they can also show up as split numbers (i.e., 3433 or 717). As professional intuitive Tanya Carroll Richardson previously explained to mbg, "Angel numbers are a synchronicity, or a meaningful coincidence—divine guidance from angels and the universe."
The meanings of different digits vary and are often related to how big or small the number is. The number 1 (aka the first single digit), for example, typically indicates a beginning, while the number 9 (the last single digit) often relates to endings or finalities.
The key to understanding angel numbers when you see them is to get clear on what was happening—or what you were thinking about—when you noticed them. As Richardson notes, you might notice the clock at 1:11 as you were thinking about expanding your business, for instance, which would be a positive sign that your angels support that idea.
What 1 and 2 represent in numerology.
According to medium Megan Michaela Firester (aka Mystic Michaela), the number one in numerology relates to your ability to create—hence why she calls it the "Architect" number.
"When you see this number, it’s a strong sign from the universe that you are being supported with powerful forces to manifest in your life," she tells mindbodygreen, adding, "Whether this is love, career, health or a courageous pursuit, you are being reminded that you create your own reality."
And in the case of the number two, Firester says it's about building your life with gratitude. She calls it the "Trust" number, and it's a call to not only hope for not only big things to work out for you, but little things, too. "This number reminds you that you're never alone, and that the many little things you can be grateful for are supporting a miraculous and cumulative outcome," she notes.
As Richardson previously explained to mindbodygreen, "The number two has a soft, gentle energy signature. It's a number that represents harmony, cooperation, and presence in the here and now."
212 angel number meaning.
Seek honesty and truth.
If you're catching 212 often, Firester tells mindbodygreen it's often a number the deals with honesty. "When seeing this number, you are being reminded that there is power in truth," she explains.
What to do about it:
When 212 appears to you, your angels are asking you to look around and reevaluate anywhere you may be avoiding seeing, hearing, or facing certain truths, according to Firester.
Assess your motivations.
Angel number 212 is also a message that relates to how honest you're being with yourself, and namely, about your motivations. "Although you are building something up in your life right now, it's time to get honest about why you are making these choices and why," Firester notes.
What to do about it:
Get clear on why you're making certain decisions. Are they motivated by fear? Love? Self-interest? As Firester explains, "Understanding your inner motivations is helpful in living your most blessed life, though it can be uncomfortable to get honest."
Know thyself.
Lastly, angel number 212 is a call to know thyself. As aforementioned, this number relates to seeking honest, truth, and understanding your own motivations. From a foundational level, sometimes this begins with a bit of soul searching, or even shadow work.
What to do about it:
"When you see number 212," Firester tells mindbodygreen, "your angels want you to spend time gently thinking about a part of you which you tend to overlook or get distracted from."
212 meaning for love.
If you're in a relationship...
If you're in a relationship and 212 appears when you're with your partner or thinking about your relationship, Firester says it's a call not to ignore issues. "Little rips and tears are much easier to mend before they become large gaping holes," she says, adding, "Ignoring and distracting from obvious problems is not going to work in the long run, and this number is a push to do something about it now."
What to do about it:
Is there something in your relationship that keeps requiring the reapplication of a band-aid that's not actually solving anything? If so, "Angel number 212 in relationships asks you to take a closer look at anything which is being avoided within the partnership," Firester notes.
If you're single...
If you're single and angel number 212 appears when you're thinking about dating or your single status, Firester says it's likely nudging you to look inward and get honest with yourself. Plus, "Seeing the things in yourself you may be avoiding isn’t going to work anymore," she adds.
What to do about it:
Angel number 212 in this case could be your angels asking you to get introspective and do some things to level up your self awareness, according to Firester. "There may be a repetitive pattern you are seeing, which your angels want you to take note of and offset with mindfulness," she adds.
212 twin flame meaning.
As a refresher, twin flames represent the idea that one soul can be split into two bodies, resulting in two people having a deep soul connection and "mirror souls." Twin flame connections aren't known for being easy, as they're associated with accelerated spiritual awakenings and intense growth, but twin flames can also facilitate major healing in each other's lives.
And if you're seeing angel number 212 when you think you've found your twin flame, Firester says it can be a wake up call. "In twin flame relationships, it can be easy to lose oneself in the passion and emotional intimacy which occurs," she explains. This number, then, reminds you to pay attention to the things in your life which you may have become distracted from.
"This number is a call to action from your angels to make time to see what you have left discarded, because it needs your attention presently," Firester adds.
The takeaway.
Signs and messages from the universe and our angels all around us—but we have to recognize them ourselves. When it comes to 212, seeing this angel number is a call to seek your highest truth with honesty and integrity.
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Editor, a registered yoga instructor, and an avid astrologer and tarot reader. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from State University of New York at Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.