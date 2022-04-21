Seeing This Sign From The Universe Means Change Is Coming Your Way

What It Means If You Keep Seeing Angel Number 555 + What To Do About It
Keep glancing at the clock at 5:55, or noticing 555 on billboards and license plates? From 111 to 999, angel numbers are all around us, and in the case of 555, seeing this angel number indicates change is heading your way. Here's what to know next time you see it, plus what to do about it.
What are angel numbers?
Angel numbers are groups of the same number (usually appearing in threes, but sometimes fours), with different meanings depending on the number. As professional intuitive and author of Angel Intuition, Tanya Carroll Richardson explains, they can also sometimes appear as "split" numbers (for example, 3303).
"A great way to understand the energetic value of a number is by putting it in context to other numbers," Richardson tells mbg. The number one, for example, represents initiation and new beginnings, while the number nine represents endings and completion.
These number sequences have a way of appearing right when we need a certain message, acting as messages from the universe or guides. You could be thinking about an exciting opportunity, for instance, and then see 111 in a phone number. This would be an indication you should go for it.
What 5 represents in numerology:
According to numerologist and author of You Are Cosmic Code, Kaitlyn Kaerhart, angel numbers do not have roots in numerology, though similarities between what the numbers represent in both cases can be found.
In numerology, five is all about adventure, liveliness, and freedom, she notes. Someone with a life path five can also expect "constant change and transformation throughout their lifetime," she adds.
Similarly, angel number 555 has everything to do with change. As Richardson tells mbg, it's an action-oriented number. "It's a number of adventure, change, liberation, and intensity. It can also represent quick, fast-moving energy, like taking quick, decisive action," she says.
555 angel number meanings.
1. There's an external shift happening.
sleep support+
With the number 555 representing change, Richardson says it can indicate a major internal or external shift. In the case of something external, it could mean something in your external world is about to change, whether your home base, your career, or relationships in your life.
What to do about it:
Whether you're already experiencing the change as it's happening, or a change is coming, seeing 555 encourages you to take note, so you can handle the changes with as much grace as possible. "These are positive [shifts], and we all experience cycles of change and growth, yet these cycles can feel disorienting," Richardson explains.
2. There's an internal shift happening.
Not all change is external. Sometimes the biggest changes in our lives happen on the inside, as we learn, grow, and mature. The number "555 could indicate a big internal change, like beginning to heal codependency. In my experience, internal and external shifts happen in tandem—one usually slightly precedes, and influences, the other," Richardson notes.
What to do about it:
This angel number indicates positive change, so if you feel like you're leveling up and changing for the better, keep the momentum going. "We all have seasons when it seems like everything is shifting in our life and we have a supercharged growth spurt. That's what 555 speaks to," Richardson tells mbg.
3. Change is inevitable.
And lastly, seeing 555 can also simply serve as a reminder that change is an inevitable and necessary part of life. "When things feel chaotic or unfamiliar, 555 is a comforting reminder from the angels that transitions can be intense," Richardson says, "even when we are experiencing exciting changes we have longed for or worked very hard for."
What to do about it:
Remember that you've made it through all the changes in your life so far. As Richardson notes, "Whatever transition you are going through, 555 reminds us that transitions are sometimes a restructuring and reconfiguring of your soul’s path. Ultimately you will come out the other side, and angels will be there to help you rebuild when you do."
4. It's time to take action.
As aforementioned, the number five can relate to taking quick, decisive action, so seeing it can mean you've either been putting off taking action, or that you need to seize the moment now.
What to do about:
Somewhat self-explanatory, but simply stated: do the thing you've been putting off! Or, if you see 555 in a moment when you were thinking about a decision or next course of action, go with the option you were thinking about when you saw 555, if applicable.
555 meaning for love:
If you’re in a relationship:
If you're in a relationship, seeing 555 a lot (especially if it appears when you're thinking about your partner or your relationship), it could mean a change in the relationship is headed your way. If things are going well with the two of you, this could potentially mean you're about to enter an exciting new phase in your relationship, such as moving in together. If things aren't going well, however, 555 could be a sign that something within the relationship needs to change for it to work out, or the change could very well be a breakup.
Reflect on the state of your relationship and where you want it to go. If things are going well with you two, seeing 555 could encourage you to broach the topic of the next step in your relationship. Or, if things aren't going well, perhaps you take seeing 555 as an opportunity to discuss what's not working between you.
If you’re single:
If you're single and keep seeing 555, it could, of course, mean the change heading your way is a new love interest. It could, however, also mean that right now, you're meant to embrace changes in general, with love being an afterthought.
This number represents change, but it also represents freedom and adventure. If this is a time of transition for you right now, embrace your single-hood and lean into your independence. The angel number 555 could represent a new love interest, but the best way to find them is to go on adventures that light you up. Who knows—you may just meet someone when you do.
555 twin flame meaning.
A twin flame is a deep soul connection between two people, with the idea being that one soul was split into two bodies. These relationships are known for being incredibly tumultuous, but also deeply healing.
If 555 keeps appearing when you're with your twin flame or thinking about them, it can mean a change in your relationship is coming. Whether this change is well received by the two of you will remain to be seen, though, given the generally positive associations with 555, it's often a good sign.
Twin flames facilitate growth, and 555 also speaks to growth as it relates to change. So, 555 in this case can also mean you and your twin flame are helping each other change for the better.
The bottom line.
When certain numbers keep showing up repeatedly, we can't help but wonder what they mean. And if 555 is the number you've been seeing a lot lately, prepare for some changes ahead.