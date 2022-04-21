Seeing This Sign From The Universe Means Change Is Coming Your Way

Angel numbers are groups of the same number (usually appearing in threes, but sometimes fours), with different meanings depending on the number. As professional intuitive and author of Angel Intuition, Tanya Carroll Richardson explains, they can also sometimes appear as "split" numbers (for example, 3303).

"A great way to understand the energetic value of a number is by putting it in context to other numbers," Richardson tells mbg. The number one, for example, represents initiation and new beginnings, while the number nine represents endings and completion.

These number sequences have a way of appearing right when we need a certain message, acting as messages from the universe or guides. You could be thinking about an exciting opportunity, for instance, and then see 111 in a phone number. This would be an indication you should go for it.