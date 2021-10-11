From angel numbers to numerology, the interest in 1111 comes from the belief that different numbers carry specific energetic vibration, and further, that you can work with those vibrations.

In the case of 1111 (and even 11 or 111), according to professional intuitive and author of Angel Intuition, Tanya Carroll Richardson, 1 is always about new things, new cycles, new beginnings, and bringing new elements into your life.

Numerologist and author of You Are Cosmic Code Kaitlyn Kaerhart echoes this point, adding that seeing repeated ones in numerology signals that a beginning is near, and it's a good time to "focus on innovation and creativity, embrace your independence, and go after what you want."