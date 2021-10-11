What It Really Means If You Keep Seeing 1111 + How To Work With It
If you've ever had someone point at the clock and say, 11:11—make a wish, you may have wondered what it was really all about. Beyond just making a wish whenever you see 1111, experts say there are some things you should know about this auspicious number sequence. Here's the scoop.
1111 meaning:
From angel numbers to numerology, the interest in 1111 comes from the belief that different numbers carry specific energetic vibration, and further, that you can work with those vibrations.
In the case of 1111 (and even 11 or 111), according to professional intuitive and author of Angel Intuition, Tanya Carroll Richardson, 1 is always about new things, new cycles, new beginnings, and bringing new elements into your life.
Numerologist and author of You Are Cosmic Code Kaitlyn Kaerhart echoes this point, adding that seeing repeated ones in numerology signals that a beginning is near, and it's a good time to "focus on innovation and creativity, embrace your independence, and go after what you want."
What does it mean if you keep seeing 1111?
Whether you keep catching the time at 11:11, or see 1111 in phone numbers, addresses, license plates, etc., take it as a good sign. According to Kaerhart, "if you are seeing the number 11 repeated, you're connecting with your intuition in a new and powerful way."
As Richardson notes, "I always tell clients that when you see a lot of ones, it's a reminder from the universe that it's a great time for you to manifest."
In numerology, Kaerhart adds, 11 is also associated with spirituality, creativity, and innovation—all things worth connecting to in the face of a new beginning or fresh start.
What it means for relationships:
sleep support+
According to Richardson, you might see 1111 when you are thinking about a certain person, "and your number sighting might be a green light or thumbs up from the universe regarding that issue," she explains.
What it means for luck:
Along similar lines, Richardson adds if you see 1111 while thinking about a particular project or goal, that's another good sign or "green light." It's kind of like a nudge from the universe saying, "You're on the right track."
What it means for your spiritual journey:
With regard to your own personal journey, seeing one repeating frequently can be "an indication that the energy around you right now is ripe for taking healthy risks, shifting patterns, or moving projects or relationships forward," Richardson previously wrote on mbg.
“I now take it daily and am sleeping better than I ever have.”*
Jennifer L., Verified Buyer of sleep support+
How to work with 1111 energy
1. Tap into your intuition.
Maybe you've just noticed you're seeing 1111 a lot, but you're not really sure how it relates to your life. This is where intuition will come in handy, so you can dig a little deeper. "Quiet the mind and listen closely to your gut instincts," Kaehart notes.
And remember, numbers are just one way the universe brings you synchronicities, Richardson explains. "Numerology is a powerful, ancient system that, like astrology, can be amazingly accurate," she says, "Yet keep in mind that the universe sends you lots of synchronicities or signs every day in countless ways."
2. Be open to receiving.
With your intuition "on" and your awareness turned toward the energy of 1111, Kaerhart explains that you can awaken to deeper truths and receive divine guidance from spirit/your higher self. So be open to it! Sometimes things aren't what they seem, so "keep your eyes peeled for opportunities," Richardson adds.
3. Set intentions paired with action
Last but not least, given this number's connection to manifesting and new beginnings, Kaerhart says this is a powerful time to set an intention in your life, whatever that may be.
Your ability to call things into your life may be stronger when 1111 is frequently showing up for you, but remember, you'll have to put in some work, too. "Take action steps that focus on your goals," Richardson advises.
The bottom line:
If you keep seeing 1111, consider it a message from the universe that it's time to get manifesting. So, maybe the old adage of making a wish at 11:11 wasn't too far off—just make sure that wish is paired with real life action.
Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.