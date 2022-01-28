Keep Seeing 222 Everywhere You Go? Here's What It Really Means

What To Know (& What To Do) If You Keep Seeing Angel Number 222
Do you ever notice repeating numbers and wonder if they could mean something more? Those would be angel numbers, and mean something they do. In the case of 2222 (or even 222), this auspicious sign is a good one to catch. Here's what it means.
What are angel numbers?
Angel numbers are groups of the same number (usually appearing in threes), with different meanings depending on the number. According to professional intuitive and author of Angel Intuition Tanya Carroll Richardson, they can also appear as "split" numbers, like 3303.
"A great way to understand the energetic value of a number is by putting it in context to other numbers," Richardson tells mbg. The number one, for example, represents initiation and new beginnings, while the number nine represents endings and completion.
What ‘2’ represents in numerology:
So, what does 2 represent, you ask? According to Richardson, "The number two has a soft, gentle energy signature. It's a number that represents harmony, cooperation, and presence in the here and now."
She notes that the more times you see two repeating, the more that energy is amplified (i.e. 22 versus 222 versus 2222). "222 is known as an angel number, offering intuitive guidance, and people with a life path number of two [in numerology] are thought to be intuitive and sensitive," she adds.
As numerologist Michelle Buchanan previously explained to mbg, life path two's are known as the peacekeepers. "They're detail-oriented, nurturing, intuitive, creative, and supportive—however, they must learn to love and believe in themselves, and learn to say no," she says.
Before we dive into what it can mean if you see 222 or 2222, Richardson explains that certain numbers can also have meanings unique to you, like seven being your "lucky number," for instance.
2222 angel number meaning:
Be patient & keep working toward your goal
sleep support+
According to Richardson, seeing repeating twos indicates you need to choose a path and stick to it, making slow, steady progress. "This is a number of patience and pacing while working toward a big goal or manifestation," she explains.
She adds that if you were to see 222 on an email stamp from someone offering you a job, for example, it could indicate that by accepting, you are on the right path and will be calmly making steady, grounded progress toward your dreams.
What to do about it:
This angel number is urging you to get all your ducks in a row and keep at it. "It's like knowing you want to get to Denver, and while you're not there yet, you've checked your map and know you're on the right highway, so you can sit back and commit calmly to the journey," Richardson notes.
You're headed in the right direction
If you keep seeing this angel number, it's also a sign that you're headed in the right direction, Richardson says. "222 is an encouraging number, reminding you to keep plugging away, and eventually your efforts will bear fruit."
What to do about it:
Richardson likes to call 222 the "farming number," as it encourages you to prepare the soil, plant the seeds, tend them—and wait. Just because you're headed in the right direction doesn't mean you should stop! "Things can take time to manifest and require consistent effort," she adds.
Find balance
And lastly, 222 also represents harmonious energy. "Some of that two energy will be baked into 2022, even though in numerology this is technically a six year, which is also a gentle-energy number," Richardson explains. Think balance, less stress, and less rushing. "It's more of that slow and steady wins the race energy," she adds.
What to do about it:
Rather than aggressively going after things, this angel number encourages you to slow your roll. "In that way it might be a nice reset and recalibration year for people, when they put more emphasis on feeling connected to themselves and others—very two energy," Richardson says.
2222 meaning for relationships:
As you might have guessed, two is an extra lucky number when it comes to relationships. It's a number of partnerships, union, and relationships, Richardson says, "so through the lens of romance or business, 222 can be an auspicious number for combining your efforts with another person, group of people, or company."
If you're in a relationship and 222 keeps popping up, that's likely a good sign that things are going well in your relationship. That said, if you're having creeping doubts about your partner, and suddenly 222 appears, that could indicate your doubts are leading up to something. Context always matters, so pay attention to what happened, and what you were thinking or feeling, when you saw the number.
If you're single and 222 keeps appearing as you think about love, it could be a sign that someone is on the way. However, because this energy encourages you to keep slowly and steadily working toward your goal, keep focusing on yourself and being the kind of person you'd want to attract.
Overall, while 222 can represent sensitivity and intuition, Richardson says, "it's a very stable-energy number that reminds you to approach your intuition about relationships or anything else in a grounded way."
2222 twin flame meaning:
A twin flame is essentially a deep soul connection between two people thought to be each others' other half, with the idea being that one soul was split into two bodies.
If you keep seeing 2222 upon meeting someone you think could be your twin flame, that's a very auspicious sign, indicating strong partnership. However, all relationships require work, and twin flames are no exception.
As numerologist and author of You Are Cosmic Code Kaitlyn Kaerhart previously told mbg, two is the most resilient number. "Leading with the heart just as much as it does with its rational mind, this is a number that reaches its long-term goals through consistent dedication," she explains.
(And if you're familiar with the tumultuous nature of twin flame relationships, you're probably going to need that resilience and dedication.)
The bottom line.
In most cases, seeing the number two repeating frequently is a great sign that you're on the right track and headed in a positive direction. While it's not a sign to take a break, it does encourage you to keep going after your goals with a calm and steady approach. Whatever you're doing, keep doing it—and start preparing for those seeds you've planted to bloom.
Want to turn your passion for wellbeing into a fulfilling career? Become a Certified Health Coach! Learn more here.