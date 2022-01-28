Keep Seeing 222 Everywhere You Go? Here's What It Really Means

So, what does 2 represent, you ask? According to Richardson, "The number two has a soft, gentle energy signature. It's a number that represents harmony, cooperation, and presence in the here and now."

She notes that the more times you see two repeating, the more that energy is amplified (i.e. 22 versus 222 versus 2222). "222 is known as an angel number, offering intuitive guidance, and people with a life path number of two [in numerology] are thought to be intuitive and sensitive," she adds.

As numerologist Michelle Buchanan previously explained to mbg, life path two's are known as the peacekeepers. "They're detail-oriented, nurturing, intuitive, creative, and supportive—however, they must learn to love and believe in themselves, and learn to say no," she says.

Before we dive into what it can mean if you see 222 or 2222, Richardson explains that certain numbers can also have meanings unique to you, like seven being your "lucky number," for instance.