Why You Should Feel Lucky Every Time You See This Number Sequence

Just as a refresher, angel numbers are groups of the same number (usually appearing in threes), with different meanings depending on the number. Angel number 222, for example, relates to harmony and intuition, while 555 is about change.

As professional intuitive and author of Angel Intuition Tanya Carroll Richardson, previously explained to mbg, "A great way to understand the energetic value of a number is by putting it in context to other numbers." (The number one, for instance, is all about new beginnings, and nine—the last single digit—is about endings.)

In spiritual circles, Richardson notes, angel numbers are considered a synchronicity, or a meaningful coincidence, that delivers divine guidance from angels, spirit guides, or the universe.