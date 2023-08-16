Why You Should Feel Lucky Every Time You See This Number Sequence

Of all the angel numbers, Richardson says she considers 444 to be "the preeminent angel number that most closely represents angels themselves." When she sees or hears the angel number 444 in her mind before meeting with a client, she adds, "it's an indication that angels want to play an even more active role in my client's life, want the client to ask for or recognize more angelic guidance, or simply want to comfort my client by reminding them that angels are near."