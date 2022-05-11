Why You Should Feel Lucky Every Time You See This Number Sequence

What It Actually Means If You Keep Seeing 444 + What To Do About It
Numbers have a funny way of grabbing our attention when we see them out in the world, especially when they appear in repetition (aka angel numbers). And if you've been seeing a lot of angel number 444, you might be wondering what it means—here's what to know.
What are angel numbers?
Just as a refresher, angel numbers are groups of the same number (usually appearing in threes), with different meanings depending on the number. Angel number 222, for example, relates to harmony and intuition, while 555 is about change.
As professional intuitive and author of Angel Intuition Tanya Carroll Richardson, previously explained to mbg, "A great way to understand the energetic value of a number is by putting it in context to other numbers." (The number one, for instance, is all about new beginnings, and nine—the last single digit—is about endings.)
In spiritual circles, Richardson notes, angel numbers are considered a synchronicity, or a meaningful coincidence, that delivers divine guidance from angels, spirit guides, or the universe.
What the number 4 represents in numerology:
According to numerologist and author of You Are Cosmic Code Kaitlyn Kaerhart, it's important to mention that angel numbers do not have roots in numerology. That said, there are notable similarities between the meanings of numbers in both instances.
As Richardson explains, the number four in numerology is about building solid foundations. The number four has very structured energy in this way.
Numerologist Michelle Buchanan previously echoed this point, telling mbg that life path fours in numerology are systematic, methodical, and organized, striving for structure and stability. They also benefit from creating that stability in their own inner and outer life, as well, she adds.
And as far as what it means when you're seeing a lot of fours at once, Richardson says the more the number is repeated, the more the energy is amplified (i.e. 4444 has even more of a charge than 444).
444 angel number meaning:
1. Your angels want to help you.
sleep support+
Of all the angel numbers, Richardson says she considers 444 to be "the preeminent angel number that most closely represents angels themselves." When she sees or hears the number 444 in her mind before meeting with a client, she adds, "it’s an indication that angels want to play an even more active role in my client's life, want the client to ask for or recognize more angelic guidance, or simply want to comfort my client by reminding them that angels are near."
What to do about it:
Ask your angels for what you need; you may be surprised by the results. And if you are merely asking for their support and guidance, know it is already with you.
2. You could be an Earth angel.
Richardson tells mbg that 444 can also indicate someone has a similar temperament to divine angels, or what she calls "Earth angels."
Highly sensitive, empathic, and giving, Earth angels are not actually divine angels, "but they share many character traits with celestial angels, like loving to support humans in need, an ability to see the best in people, and natural optimism," she explains.
What to do about it:
Check out Richardson's guide to the eight types of Earth angels and see if you resonate with any of the descriptions. If so, it's especially important for you to live in alignment with your truth, as Earth angels are particularly sensitive to energy, their environments, and other people.
3. Work on your foundation.
Going back to the idea of four relating to structure and foundation in numerology, you can think about those themes when seeing angel number 444. "As an angel number, four to me represents mercy, development, and assistance. If you were to marry the two meanings, you might say that four is about getting angelic help creating foundations," Richardson explains.
Think of "four" as the four legs of a table that offer foundation—we must keep them sturdy and strong in order to stay afoot, and seeing 444 asks us to do so.
What to do about it:
Richardson says 444 can appear when you’re going through a tough breakup, dealing with a difficult diagnosis, feeling lonely—really anything that rocks your foundation. Seeing it, in this case, is assurance that your angels are actually closer than ever now, Richardson says, and they can help you find solid footing.
4. Your angels approve of what they're seeing.
In the case of seeing any angel number, context matters, so pay attention to when 444 appears. According to Richardson, if someone emails you at 4:44 with a great offer on your creative project, for example, it could mean the angels approve of it.
What to do about it:
If you noticed 444 in a particularly auspicious moment, such as the example above, go for it! Your angels are bolstering you with your approval and giving you a sign to seize an opportunity.
444 meaning for love:
If you’re in a relationship.
Seeing 444 if you're in a relationship is a great sign, Richardson says, as it can be an indication that the angels helped bring this relationship into your life.
What to do about it:
Enjoy it! Don't overthink this one—if you're in a happy, healthy relationship and 444 keeps appearing, your angels are supporting your partnership.
If you’re single.
Again, context matters when it comes to angel numbers, so pay attention to what was happening when you saw 444.
If you got a text from your crush at 4:44 on the dot, for example, that could be your angels encouraging you to take a chance and share your feelings. Or, perhaps you notice it when you're fretting that you're not ready for a relationship, which could suggest you need to address your foundation or structure before seeking a partnership.
What to do about it:
In any event, seeing 444 when single and thinking about love is assurance that your angels are always working behind the scenes in your life—even if your date roster is looking a bit empty. Whether you need help working on your foundation or you want to find your next lover, Richardson tells mbg, "A quick request to your angels in your thoughts, prayers, or journal can unlock even more angelic assistance."
If you’re going through a breakup:
As aforementioned, 444 can also appear in times of hardship, and a breakup is no exception. According to Richardson, if 444 is showing up a lot, it can also mean your angels are trying to support you as you go through this difficult patch in your romantic life.
What to do about it:
Breakups are difficult, but also offer an opportunity to go back to your roots, and assess/adjust that structure and foundation we keep mentioning. In addition to that, Richardson notes, "444 is always an indication that angels are present and want you to know you’re not alone in navigating life."
444 twin flame meaning.
If you're unfamiliar with the concept of twin flames, it's essentially a very deep soul connection between two people, with the idea being that one soul was split into two bodies. These relationships have a reputation for being a bit tumultuous, but also incredibly healing.
If you're in a twin flame relationship and 444 keeps appearing, figuring out what its trying to tell you may depend on how things are going between you two, and of course, the context in which you saw it.
If you two are both happy together and the relationship is going well, your angels could be sharing their approval and support, and even letting you know they had a role in your partnership.
On the other hand, if things aren't going so well, 444 may be encouraging you to assess the footing of the relationship, going back to basics of structure and foundation, and assessing the roots of any issues.
The takeaway.
The most important clue when it comes to deciphering an angel number is what was happening right when you saw it. But generally speaking, 444 reminds us that we all need a solid foundation, our angels are near, and above all, we are divinely supported.