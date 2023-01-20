As a refresher, a "twin flame" is believed to be an intense soul connection with another person, with the idea being that one soul was split between two bodies. This results in the two people finding a "mirror soul" in the other, and spurs an incredibly intense relationship (which is usually romantic, but not always).

Twin flame relationships are known to be both challenging and healing, and even sometimes toxic. This is because a twin flame will show you your deepest insecurities, fears, and shadows—but also help you overcome them. In some cases, twin flames can help each other grow and heal together, but other times, twin flames are not always meant to stay together forever, and rather facilitate growth during that period in your lives.

As licensed psychotherapist Babita Spinelli previously told mbg, the biggest thing to watch out for in a twin flame dynamic is toxicity, and putting up with egregious behavior simply because you think this person is your twin flame. The "turbulent" reputation of twin flame relationships can also make it easy to mistake a toxic relationship as a twin flame one (AKA a false twin flame), so that's something to be mindful of. (We've also got a toxic relationship quiz to help you suss out if this is the case.)

"Twin flames are generally described as two individuals who very intensely connect, usually as romantic partners, because of a shared pain," Spinelli explains, adding, "There is a misnomer that a twin flame completes you—in reality, relationships are meant to encourage you to be more complete in your own right."