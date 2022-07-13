Keep Seeing The Number 777 Everywhere? Here's What It Can Mean For You

Keep Seeing Angel Number 777? Here's What It's Trying To Tell You
What are angel numbers?
Angel numbers are repeating number sequences, often seen in sets of three or four (i.e., 222 or 2222), though they can also show up as split numbers (i.e., 3433 or 717). According to professional intuitive Tanya Carroll Richardson, "Angel numbers are a synchronicity, or a meaningful coincidence—divine guidance from angels and the universe."
Depending on the number, they have different meanings. The number 1 for example, is aptly thought to symbolize a new beginning, while the number 9 often relates to endings.
Richardson explains that angel numbers often show up in particular instances, so it's important to pay attention to what was happening or what you were thinking about when you saw it. Noticing it's 1:11 right as you're thinking about launching a project, for example, could be taken as a sign that the universe will support you in this new endeavor.
What the number 7 represents in numerology
Richardson tells mbg that the number 7 is a very spiritual number. "When I'm meditating on a client and I see or hear in my mind the number 7, or the angel number 777, it often means the client might be focusing more on their spiritual life or having some kind of spiritual awakening," she explains.
And according to medium Megan Michaela Firester (aka Mystic Michaela), this number can also be a push to let go of fear. "Learning and growing come with new contexts and opportunities, and you're feeling called to do new things without always knowing who or what to trust," she says.
777 can also indicate that there's something in your life that you might benefit from looking at with a more spiritual perspective, Richardson tells mbg. "For me, the spiritual perspective speaks to how an experience in our life can help us grow, heal, or help others," she says, adding, "While I don't believe everything happens for a spiritual reason, I do believe we can often create deeper meaning around the very painful or very joyous experiences in our lives."
777 angel number meanings.
1. Spirituality is heightened.
Seeing as 777 is a number of mysticism, Richardson explains that if you're encountering this number a lot, it might be an invitation to study up on spiritual traditions. "The number 7 also calls to mind the hermit. While the archetype of the hermit can symbolize many things, spiritually it can symbolize someone who withdraws a bit from society or cloisters themselves in order to study the spiritual mysteries," she explains.
What to do about it:
Whether you're feeling called to numerology or astrology, Richardson says 777 showing up for you can encourage you to take up some pursuit of spiritual study.
2. Your guides are supporting you.
"777 can be a number that indicates grace, a spiritual term that describes assistance and blessings from Spirit coming into your life that don't have to be earned or even asked for," Richardson says.
What to do about it:
According to Richardson, simply trusting that your guides, the universe, or whatever name you ascribe to a higher power, are supporting you in your endeavors is a positive step when you see this number sequence.
3. There's a spiritual lesson to be learned.
Lastly, 777 can also deliver a spiritual lesson. For example, "for every action you take, there are consequences, or somehow we are all connected and part of a larger spiritual whole, or that everyone is inherently worthy," Richardson explains. In this case, it's extra important to get clear on what exactly was happening when you noticed it.
What to do about it:
Whether you're going through something difficult or experiencing joy, there is virtually always a lesson to be learned. 777 asks you to find that deeper spiritual meaning in order to enhance the good times and better navigate the challenging ones, Richardson says.
777 meaning for love.
If you're in a relationship:
If you're in a relationship and see 777 while you're thinking about your partner, it can mean a couple of different things. As Richardson notes, 7 is a very spiritual number, so it could indicate your relationship could benefit from more shared spiritual practices. On the other hand, it can also simply mean you've found a good partner to accompany you on your spiritual path.
What to do about it:
Depending on what you think the relationship needs, maybe you look to incorporate more spiritual practices within your relationship. If you feel like your relationship is solid as it is, enjoy the spiritual journey you two are on together.
If you're single:
If you're single and looking for love, 777 may actually indicate that you need to take some time for yourself before diving into a partnership. It could be time to embody that aforementioned hermit energy.
What to do about it:
Use this time to go within and get clear on your own spiritual journey and purpose. Sometimes love finds us when we're least expecting it, and you're much more likely to find a positive relationship when you're putting your own needs first.
If you're going through a breakup:
Breakups are difficult, and 777 is here to remind you that every experience brings with it a lesson. As Richardson notes, 777 can shine a light on that lesson, allowing you to find a greater sense of peace with the breakup.
What to do about it:
Ask yourself about the purpose that the breakup could serve in your life. Did it make room for something better to emerge? Teach you something about yourself? When you can find the deeper meaning behind what's happened, you can begin to accept it and move on.
777 twin flame meaning.
In case you're unfamiliar, twin flames are thought to be one soul split into two bodies, resulting in two people having a deep soul connection. Twin flame connections have a reputation for being tumultuous, associated with accelerated spiritual awakenings and intense growth, but they can also be incredibly healing.
A twin flame relationship in and of itself is already going to feel highly spiritual, so if you've been seeing 777 and you think you've met your twin flame, you can take it as a sign that, at the very least, the relationship is supportive of your overall spiritual growth.
The takeaway.
If you've been seeing 777 everywhere you go, chances are the universe has a particular message for you that has to do with spiritual pursuits. Don't shy away but rather lean in, in order to work with this encouraging mystical energy.