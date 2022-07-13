Keep Seeing The Number 777 Everywhere? Here's What It Can Mean For You

Angel numbers are repeating number sequences, often seen in sets of three or four (i.e., 222 or 2222), though they can also show up as split numbers (i.e., 3433 or 717). According to professional intuitive Tanya Carroll Richardson, "Angel numbers are a synchronicity, or a meaningful coincidence—divine guidance from angels and the universe."

Depending on the number, they have different meanings. The number 1 for example, is aptly thought to symbolize a new beginning, while the number 9 often relates to endings.

Richardson explains that angel numbers often show up in particular instances, so it's important to pay attention to what was happening or what you were thinking about when you saw it. Noticing it's 1:11 right as you're thinking about launching a project, for example, could be taken as a sign that the universe will support you in this new endeavor.