Angel numbers are sequences of repeating numbers, typically in sets of three or four (i.e., 222 or 2222), though they can also show up as split numbers (i.e., 3433 or 717). According to professional intuitive and author of the upcoming book, Empath Heart, Tanya Carroll Richardson, these numbers are a synchronicity, or a meaningful coincidence—"divine guidance from angels and the universe," she previously wrote for mindbodygreen.

Each digit also has a different meaning, with the number 1, for example, relating to beginnings, while the number 5 relates to change, and the number 9 relates to endings.

As Richardson explains, when it comes to seeing angel numbers, you want to get clear on what was happening or what you were thinking about when you noticed them. For example, she says, you might notice it's 1:11 just as you were thinking about expanding your business, which would be an indication that your angels support that idea.

"Synchronicities can be subtle or very over the top when trying to get your attention," Richardson says, adding that she recently had a store clerk notice when her receipt read $111.11. "People do love when these numbers appear, even if they don't understand them, because they sense there's something magical at play," she adds.