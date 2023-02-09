What Angel Number 111 Is Actually Trying To Tell You + What To Do About It
Number sequences are all around us, and when we know what they mean, they can serve as divine guidance from our angels and the universe. In the case of angel number 111, here are a few interpretations of what it could be telling you, plus what to do if you keep seeing it.
Advertisement
What are angel numbers?
Angel numbers are sequences of repeating numbers, typically in sets of three or four (i.e., 222 or 2222), though they can also show up as split numbers (i.e., 3433 or 717). According to professional intuitive and author of the upcoming book, Empath Heart, Tanya Carroll Richardson, these numbers are a synchronicity, or a meaningful coincidence—"divine guidance from angels and the universe," she previously wrote for mindbodygreen.
Each digit also has a different meaning, with the number 1, for example, relating to beginnings, while the number 5 relates to change, and the number 9 relates to endings.
As Richardson explains, when it comes to seeing angel numbers, you want to get clear on what was happening or what you were thinking about when you noticed them. For example, she says, you might notice it's 1:11 just as you were thinking about expanding your business, which would be an indication that your angels support that idea.
"Synchronicities can be subtle or very over the top when trying to get your attention," Richardson says, adding that she recently had a store clerk notice when her receipt read $111.11. "People do love when these numbers appear, even if they don't understand them, because they sense there's something magical at play," she adds.
What does the number 1 represent in numerology?
While the ancient system of numerology and our modern day angel numbers are not inherently connected, traditionally speaking, there are some parallels worth noting.
For instance, Richardson tells mindbodygreen, "The number 1 is the beginning of a new cycle," adding, "It can represent someone or something being the first to attempt or accomplish a feat, like someone who is a pioneer in their professional field, their family, or their culture."
This number also initiates change and signifies independence, Richardson says. And as medium Megan Michaela Firester (aka Mystic Michaela) previously explained to mindbodygreen, the number 1 can relate to the ability to create. "I call it the 'architect' number," she says, noting that this number suggests the universe is working with you.
Advertisement
111 angel number meaning.
A portal is opening in your life.
If you keep seeing 111, Richardson says it typically means the energy of the number one is intensified in your life right now. As she explains, "111 represents an energetic portal opening in your life or in an area of your life," adding, "There are times when it’s easier to manifest, start new professional projects, and initiate personal change"—and this is one of those times.
Get 10 minutes with a psychic for $1.99
Thinking About Trying Keen? Here's What To Know First, Based On My Experience.
What to do about it:
The universe and your angels are trying to get your attention around something that's just beginning to unfold in your life. "The environment is more conducive right now for you to co-create or birth something in your life or the world," Richardson explains, so start getting clear on what you'd like that to be and go for it.
Try something new.
We can only truly begin when we're willing to try something new, or at least, try something differently. When you see 111, Richardson tells mindbodygreen, "It can be a call to start a healthy new habit like a new eating or exercising routine, initiate a new project at work, or start shopping for a new home," she explains.
Advertisement
What to do about it:
In which area of your life would you most benefit from a fresh approach? Whether it's your health and wellbeing routine, your finances, or your relationship, 111 asks you to try doing things differently.
Be open to transformation.
Lastly, the start of any personal journey (whether it be literal or figurative) involves surrendering to the potential for transformation. As Richardson explains, you could be beginning a journey of some kind, whether it's planning a trip around the world or beginning your first day of sobriety. "This angel number is letting you know it might be easier right now to initiate positive change in your life, especially around stuff you have never tried before, or something you might be the first at—and be able to take the lead in," she adds.
Advertisement
What to do about it:
According to Richardson, 111 in this case is calling on you to step outside your comfort zone in safe ways to do what hasn’t been done before (at least by you). This could be related to anything from a particular relationship to your own personal development goals—that's up to you to figure out.
111 meaning for love.
If you're in a relationship...
The general interpretations for 111 can be applied to your love life as well, and if you keep seeing 111 when you're with your partner or when you're thinking about your relationship, Richardson says it's likely encouraging you to initiate positive change in the relationship.
Advertisement
What to do about it:
In this case, the positive change could be setting better boundaries—or spending quality romantic time together to reignite the spark, Richardson notes. "Remember that 111 can mean fresh starts, so it could mean giving the relationship a healthy refresh in some way, and showing up with a brand-new energy or attitude," she explains, adding, "It’s inviting you to take action and start a new cycle in some way—use your intuition to better discern how."
If you're single and/or dating...
If you keep seeing 111 when you're single and/or dating, Richardson tells mindbodygreen the interpretation of finding new approach is still applicable. "If you show up to a first date for the first time in years and notice this angel number on the way there or at the restaurant, 111 is probably encouraging you to invest more energy in dating," she says, adding, "It could even mean that the person you are meeting is the beginning of a new chapter for you."
What to do about it.
Assess what is and isn't working in your love life. If you're looking to find a partner, 111 could be encouraging you to reframe your approach. Or, as Richardson says, it could be a sign that you're on the right track with someone you've been seeing. "Always let things play out a bit before you try to interpret more precisely what an angel number means for you," she adds.
111 twin flame meaning.
As a refresher, twin flames represent the idea that one soul can be split into two bodies, resulting in two people having a deep soul connection. Twin flame connections aren't known to be easy, as they're associated with accelerated spiritual awakenings and intense growth—but can also facilitate major healing in each other's lives.
Richardson tells mindbodygreen that whenever the topic of twin flame comes up with her clients, she likes to gently remind them to watch their energetic boundaries with others in general, especially if they're sensitive. "Sensitive folks can easily feel other people’s energies and emotions in their own system; This can make for very nourishing bonding, although it may also make sensitive people more prone to enmeshment, people-pleasing, and codependency," she explains.
If you've been seeing 111 and think you've met your twin flame, Richardson says it may actually be encouraging you to be more singular and independent in healthy ways within the relationship. "Tighten up your energetic and emotional boundaries," she adds.
In some cases, however, "111 could also be letting you know there is an invitation with this person to start something new and beautiful together—like a business, a marriage, a family, or a social movement," she adds.
The takeaway.
There are signs from the universe all around us when we're open to them. And when it comes to 111, seeing this angel number is a positive sign that you're on the precipice of a fresh start, a new journey, or the early stages of growth.
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Editor, a registered yoga instructor, and an avid astrologer and tarot reader. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from State University of New York at Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.