Lastly, the start of any personal journey (whether it be literal or figurative) involves surrendering to the potential for transformation. As Richardson explains, you could be beginning a journey of some kind, whether it's planning a trip around the world or beginning your first day of sobriety. "This angel number is letting you know it might be easier right now to initiate positive change in your life, especially around stuff you have never tried before, or something you might be the first at—and be able to take the lead in," she adds.