Also consider Tess Whitehurst's advice in her book Holistic Energy Magic, reminding us that the clue to a true synchronicity can be what we are thinking about right when it happens: "[An] important key to discerning a valid symbol…is to be alert and awake to your own inner thought process... For example, if you notice that you're feeling unsure about whether or not you should go ahead and invest in that trip to Hawaii, and right then you happen to glance ahead of you in traffic and you notice a Hawaii license plate or a license plate frame that says Aloha Spirit, go ahead and receive that message from the Universe: Hawaii, here you come."