Highly Sensitive People Often Have This Unique Aura Color — Do You?

What It Really Means To Have An Indigo Aura (In Love, Life & More)
Auras come in all sorts of hues. From red to rainbow, we all have an aura color of our own. Believed to be the unique energy field surrounding all living things, you may not be able to see your own, but you can have an aura portrait taken or take a quick quiz on your aura to get a snapshot of its shade.
Here, we're taking a closer look at indigo auras—including different shades and what they mean, plus how to work with indigo aura energy, according to experts.
Indigo aura shades & meanings.
According to aura reader and medium Megan Michaela Firester (aka Mystic Michaela), an indigo aura often indicates a highly sensitive and empathic person. It's important to note that auras can change from day to day, and even moment to moment, though people often have one color that shows up for them often.
As spiritual author Gabriela Herstik previously explained to mbg, your aura is a reflection of your current energetic state. "Even though we might have a lot of purple in our aura one day, it may not be as prominent the next," she says.
That said, here are a few different shades of indigo auras and what they mean.
True indigo:
"When I see an indigo aura on a person," Michaela tells mbg, "immediately I know they are someone who absorbs thoughts, feelings, emotions, and traumas of others."
These folks have a "sixth sense" when it comes to understanding the people they're around, she explains, adding, "They not only see behaviors, words, and actions, but they take the extra step of diving into the reasons behind how a person behaves."
They have a knack for intuitively understanding someone's trauma without having to be told, and may find themselves emotionally susceptible to those around them, more so than other aura colors.
Pale indigo:
If an indigo aura is a paler, less saturated shade, Michaela says this can indicate that the person in question still has sensitive and empathic abilities, but they're less affected by others' energy.
"While still rich in its hue, it's less dense and easily able to transfer light—meaning they're able to see that the emotions, thoughts, and feelings of others are not theirs and not always their responsibility to tend to and heal," she explains.
Dark indigo:
The darker the indigo aura, the more sensitive the person, Michaela tells mbg. "Darker shades of indigo indicate a saturation of this ability and an overwhelm of others' energies within themselves," she notes.
The connection between indigo and the chakras.
Each of the seven main chakras lines up with a color, and the crown chakra is associated with indigo.
As Michaela explains, indigo folks can easily pick up on others' energy and are also very open to "intense spiritual downloads." As such, the crown chakra can get a bit backlogged, so they have to "constantly concentrate on clearing it," she says.
And since these people may have trouble discerning whether messages, visualizations, and feelings are their own or another person's, "Indigos can work specifically with their third-eye chakra to ensure that they can differentiate that," Michaela notes.
What challenges might someone with an indigo aura face?
You probably saw this coming; the challenge of having an indigo aura is being extremely sensitive in virtually all aspects of your life. "They are not only highly sensitive to people and their respective energies but also to the physical environment around them," Michaela notes.
This can look like being bothered by bright lights, loud noises, and other environmental distractions, she explains. Things like social media, large group settings, and leadership positions can drain them as well, so it's particularly important for this aura to protect their energy and honor their need for space and solitude.
In love & relationships.
In relationships, indigo folks have a tendency of overextending or sacrificing their own needs for their partners, according to Michaela—especially if they aren't aware of their own gifts for sensitivity.
"They feel it necessary to be the one to help, heal, and fix another, and this can get complicated when someone is finding themselves constantly on the giving end of relationships and never the receiving," she explains.
This can become a pattern, attracting draining relationships and people who need to be nurtured and healed. And further, Michaela adds, "Indigos can feel awkward about asking for what they need or even being aware of their needs in the first place."
So, she says, "Taking time to separate their needs from their partner's is an essential component in a long-lasting and healthy partnership for an indigo."
In career and professional endeavors.
If indigo is consistently showing up in your aura, you may find yourself attracted to roles where you can help others and work with people one-on-one, Michaela tells mbg.
"Because indigos are amazing at nonverbal cues, communication, and creating comfortable environments for others to feel safe, validated, and heard, they end up being amazing in one-on-one positions," she explains, noting she often meets indigos who are therapists or who work with children, animals, or the elderly.
"Indigos love authenticity, light-working, and working with people who are genuine. They also need to see something through from start to finish, so working one-on-one with someone rather than 10 people at once is more rewarding for an indigo aura," Michaela adds.
How to interact with someone with an indigo aura.
If you suspect someone in your life may have an indigo aura (whether frequently or on any given day), Michaela says it's important to understand these folks need quiet and peaceful places to feel like themselves and truly be able to connect to you.
That said, they may not get into a deep discussion with you at a party, but in the right setting, they're happy to dive in. "Indigos love a deep conversation and tend to avoid small talk," Michaela explains, adding, "Because they automatically feel the emotional depths of anyone they meet, they skip right to the heart of any matter."
And lastly, these folks really appreciate vulnerability and honesty, with an ability to see the good in anyone. So, don't be afraid to be yourself—"they will love you all the more for it," Michaela notes.
The bottom line.
Each aura color—from white to blue to pink—has its own unique energy, with accompanying strengths, skills, weaknesses, and challenges. Indigo auras are arguably the most sensitive aura color of them all, and while that sensitivity can be overwhelming, you can bet the indigo aura folks in your life understand you on the very deepest level.