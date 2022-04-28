Highly Sensitive People Often Have This Unique Aura Color — Do You?

Auras come in all sorts of hues. From red to rainbow, we all have an aura color of our own. Believed to be the unique energy field surrounding all living things, you may not be able to see your own, but you can have an aura portrait taken or take a quick quiz on your aura to get a snapshot of its shade.

Here, we're taking a closer look at indigo auras—including different shades and what they mean, plus how to work with indigo aura energy, according to experts.