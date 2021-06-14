Is Love In The Air, Or Is It Your Pink Aura? Here's The Scoop On This Soul Shade

Everyone has an aura, aka an unseen energy field that surrounds them. You can find out what color your aura is by getting a professional reading, taking a quick quiz, or even trying this fun TikTok mirror trend.

While auras (and their respective colors) are always changing, shifting, and evolving, many people have a predominant color or colors that consistently manifest in their energy field.

If you're always radiating pink, here's what that aura color says about your personality, strengths and weaknesses, and more: