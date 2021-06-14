Is Love In The Air, Or Is It Your Pink Aura? Here's The Scoop On This Soul Shade

What It Really Means To Have A Pink Aura (In Love, Life & More)
Everyone has an aura, aka an unseen energy field that surrounds them. You can find out what color your aura is by getting a professional reading, taking a quick quiz, or even trying this fun TikTok mirror trend.
While auras (and their respective colors) are always changing, shifting, and evolving, many people have a predominant color or colors that consistently manifest in their energy field.
If you're always radiating pink, here's what that aura color says about your personality, strengths and weaknesses, and more:
The meaning of a pink aura.
Pink aura people are often very romantic, whimsical, and sweet, aura reader and stylist Susanna Merrick tells mbg. "They're tender and almost feminine in their energy, as far as how they show up," she explains.
These gentle folks embody the "fairy energy of the world," Merrick adds, and they're definitely sensitive souls—which isn't a bad thing. Merrick likens their sensitivity to a superpower, as they're very in touch with their emotions and the emotions of others, making very compassionate people.
The connection between pink & the heart chakra.
Each of the seven main chakras or energy centers in our body is associated with a different color. According to aura interpreter Rachelle Terry, pink auras are associated with the heart chakra, so it makes sense that these people live from the heart and exemplify kindness, care, and love.
Seeing pink in your aura is a sure sign your heart chakra is open and receptive and you're showing up in the world in a loving way. And if you were to begin working specifically with the heart chakra, you may start to feel more pink and green energy in your field.
What challenges might someone with a pink aura face?
While it all sounds sweet and easy, Merrick notes there can be a shadow side to pink auras, related to their sensitivity and vulnerability. Being so open in their heart space, they may feel the need to withdraw and close off, she notes, adding that if you hurt someone with very pink energy, they will take it very hard.
Pink auras can also have a proclivity for gossip, and "vulnerability hangovers" as she puts it, which can make them feel insecure. And of course, to those who don't appreciate their sensitive nature, they can be seen as soft or weak, but Merrick says that's just a matter of others' perspectives.
"It's really an energy that can have you feel your feelings," she adds. It's all a matter of setting appropriate boundaries when needed while not letting the world harden your soft spirit.
How do they fare in love & relationships?
Maybe apart from green auras, no aura color is more associated with love than pink. "When people have a lot of pink in their aura, they generally tend to just really love love," Merrick says. They find love and relationships very enjoyable, and they're natural romantics.
Plus, as mentioned, pink is literally associated with the heart chakra. Kathryn Grace, founder of Aura Shop, previously explained to mbg that the heart "houses compassion and the energy of forgiveness. It is also the access to divine mind and intuition."
So as you can imagine, folks with pink auras make great partners, as they're emotionally intuitive, sensitive, romantic, and loving, to boot.
In their career & professional endeavors?
Professionally, you'll likely find pink auras in fields that offer service to others in a specific way. They might work in therapy or the beauty space, Merrick explains. "They see the beauty in life and want to help people in that capacity." They also tend to be very creative, she adds.
Whatever this aura color is doing, they're likely wearing their heart on their sleeves, being vulnerable, and helping others do the same.
How to interact with someone with a pink aura.
If you're hanging with someone who is giving off major pink energy, there are a few things you should know: One, they're almost always going to be open and truthful. They love to focus on visuals, "and are usually very big on giving compliments," Merrick adds.
They're like your personal cheerleader or advocate and will praise you for everything from your beauty to your expression. Just remember, they can be sensitive, and it's not uncommon for these heart-centered people to, well, take things to heart.
The bottom line.
All in all, people with pink auras are great company to have. They're supportive, loving, and very intuitive. When you can reflect that compassionate energy back to those with a pink aura, they will be grateful, and you'll find an amazing friend or partner in them.
