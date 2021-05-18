To find out whether this trend has any viability, we got in touch with conceptual artist and author of Radiant Human Christina Lonsdale, whose wide breadth of work explores the connection between humans and their auras.

"I think anyone looking in a mirror to genuinely see themselves in a new way is a good idea," Lonsdale tells mbg. "Are there other ways that I prefer? Sure—but in my opinion, whatever gets you on the path is the best place to start."

She adds that through her own aura photography project, Radiant Human, she's found there to be "so much validation and healing that can happen when people can have a safe place to explore what their energy means."

Regardless of how you're reading your aura, the important thing, she says, "is that we give ourselves the freedom to explore the many layers of self without judgment or ridicule... If zooming your phone camera into a mirror is what takes you to a new level of awareness," she adds, "I think that's great."