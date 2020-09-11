Everything You Need To Know About The Rare White Aura
Sarah Regan is a writer, registered yoga instructor, and Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Brooklyn, New York.
Auras are believed to be the unseen energy field around all living things. And depending on your energy, these fields manifest as different colors. Though most of us cannot see auras with our eyes alone, there are ways to figure out their color compositions, like having an aura portrait taken, for example, or taking a quick aura quiz to get an idea.
Of all the tones, shades, and hues an aura can be, to have a white aura is particularly potent—and rare. Auras are always changing, but many people will have one or two colors consistently show up. Here, we break down what having a white aura is all about, plus what it means for love, professional success, and more.
What does a white aura mean?
Energetically speaking, white is thought to be a very high vibrational color, relating to pure light. As spiritual author Shannon Kaiser tells mbg, "White is the rarest of all aura colors and indicates purity, integrity and a high level of spirituality."
Because it's associated with the crown chakra, it also relates to universal energy and oneness, Kaiser notes. (But more on that later.)
Generally speaking, white auras will appear bright and glowing, which Kaiser says is associated with innocence, generosity, altruism, wisdom, as resistance to corruption, as well as healing capabilities, divine connection, and higher consciousness.
But if the white appears dark or murky, this could indicate "naiveté, judgment, self-sacrifice to the extent of self-harm, and allowing others to deceive or manipulate them in the hopes of finding greater good," she notes.
How white auras relate to the crown chakra.
Each of the seven main chakras is associated with a certain color in the color spectrum, starting with red at the root chakra, and ending with white or deep purple at the crown, which is all about accessing higher consciousness and enlightenment.
"Since the crown chakra is located at the top of the head or slightly above the head, someone with a white aura feels drawn to the higher spiritual world," explains spiritual YouTuber Karishma Hira. "They feel drawn to consciousness, connection to a higher power, wisdom, self-realization, presence, and self-awareness."
If one's aura is bright white, this indicates their crown chakra is open—hence why this aura is so rare; not everyone gets around to unblocking their crown chakra in their lifetime.
"The key focus for them," Hira says, "is to live life that brings them closer to truth, purity, and authenticity. They search for meaning, purpose, and connection."
What kinds of challenges can someone with a white aura face?
While it takes a certain level of spiritual development to unblock the crown chakra and have a white aura, these folks can still face their own set of challenges. Their purity, for example, can sometimes result in naiveté, according to Hira.
"Because they always wish to see the good in everything, they may sometimes be naive to other people's true intentions," she explains. "People may take advantage of them through manipulation or dishonesty due to their innocence."
And on top of that, being so spiritually connected can make it difficult to navigate reality. "If they're living too high in the spiritual world," she says, "they may feel ungrounded and disconnected in the material world. They may also become too caught up in their spiritual ideas, becoming judgmental and close-minded."
How do people with white auras fare in love?
According to Kaiser, those with white auras are genuine and will see and love their partners for who they are. "In relationships," she says, "they may make the well-being of others a priority over themselves. They love more deeply than many other people; it can be a lot of love for others to handle, especially if they don't love themselves."
White auras also tend to place high importance on caring for others, feeling a sense of responsibility for others' well-being, Hira says. So, "someone with a white aura will feel drawn to a partner who understands their need to help others and why it is extremely important to them," she notes, adding, "they need to know their partner recognizes their purpose is a high priority just as much as their relationship."
And because white auras are very attuned to the spiritual world, Hira says they want a partner who's on the same wavelength as them.
And in their career and professional lives?
Because those with white auras are so interested in healing and helping others, (more so than any other color, according to Kaiser), those are the careers they tend to go for. "It's not uncommon to find them working in animal rescue, human rights, coaching, nursing, or therapy," she says.
Environmental work, holistic healing, charity work, and other things of that nature are common as well, Hira adds. "They feel most alive when they're socially interacting with others in a working environment. When it comes to their purpose, they have a true passion to help others in life, and it usually acts as a priority above other areas of their life."
How to interact with someone with a white aura.
If you think someone in your life has a white aura and you're curious about how to best interact with them, the key to remember, according to Kaiser, is to respect and honor their priorities. "They have a driving need to bring positive change to the world," she says, "and their loyal and moral nature can make others feel inferior."
Additionally, Hira notes people with white auras love deep conversation and would rather avoid the small talk. "This is because they are always curious to grow, gain wisdom, and understand life and the meaning of it better," she says.
Ultimately, though, folks with white auras are great people to have around. Kaiser adds they're people you can trust, as a white aura means "someone has transcended the boundaries of the physical realm" and that "they haven't been tainted by the constructs of the material world."
There's a reason white auras are so rare, with an undoubtedly special and ethereal quality about them. If you think your aura is white, be sure to combine a balance of grounding and spiritual practices to find harmony and balance between the material and the immaterial to keep that aura glowing bright.
Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.