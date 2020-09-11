Auras are believed to be the unseen energy field around all living things. And depending on your energy, these fields manifest as different colors. Though most of us cannot see auras with our eyes alone, there are ways to figure out their color compositions, like having an aura portrait taken, for example, or taking a quick aura quiz to get an idea.

Of all the tones, shades, and hues an aura can be, to have a white aura is particularly potent—and rare. Auras are always changing, but many people will have one or two colors consistently show up. Here, we break down what having a white aura is all about, plus what it means for love, professional success, and more.