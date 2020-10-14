What It Means When You Have A Red Aura
All living things have an aura, or unseen energy field, surrounding them. And depending on how you're feeling (aka your "vibration") on any given day, your aura will vibrate at a particular frequency, giving off a certain color or colors.
Auras are always changing, but many of us will have one or two aura colors consistently show up, whether it's blue, green, yellow, purple, white, or black. You can find out what color your aura is by having an aura reading, getting an aura portrait taken, or trying a quick aura color quiz.
Today, we're diving into everything there is to know about red auras—the fieriest aura of them all.
The different shades of red auras and their meanings.
Generally speaking, red is known to be an intense and passionate aura color. It relates to the root chakra, the first chakra we develop in our first seven years of life, which is all about the physical plane, grounding, security, and instincts.
As aura reader and stylist Susanna Merrick tells mbg, "Red is physical energy, passion, and courage. It's an actionable energy—you're rooting down and being courageous, calling in actionable change."
Mystic Michaela, an aura reader and medium, typically sees two shades of this energetic color come up the most in people's energy fields:
Cherry red.
A bright or true red is a good shade of red to have! "That's an upbeat person," Michaela says, adding that they're teamwork-oriented, often respected leaders, as well as being fair and just. This is a balanced red aura.
Blood red.
Now, if the red appears darker, slightly murky, or blood-like, she says this could indicate rage. "They might get into fights, have road rage, or be very confrontational or angry people," she says. "They tend to go from zero to 60 kind of quick."
What does a red aura say about someone's personality?
Merrick notes that we've all learned to associate the color red with "stop" over the years. So it makes sense that those with red auras are showstoppers in their own right. "They're unapologetic, grounded, confident, loyal humans. They tend to be more analytical and they love truth," she says. "They're outspoken and in touch with the physical world around us."
And while they are quite adventurous, Merrick notes that those with this aura color don't always do well with change. "They're fearless in a lot of ways but like to do things their way. Flexibility and change are hard for them, and that relates to the root chakra," she says.
Overall, though, they're very passionate and often express a need to lead. This is a very active color engaged with the physical world (as opposed to purple, for example, which is more of a "head in the clouds" kind of aura).
What challenges might arise with a red aura?
With all that passion can com a tendency toward anger. As Michaela explains, folks with red auras can suffer from rage. They also don't like change or letting someone else take the lead, making them a bit stubborn at times.
Merrick echoes these ideas, noting they can also be hotheaded. "Think about how cartoons turn red," she says. That's a literal and physical manifestation of anger that hasn't been processed.
How do red auras handle love and relationships?
People with red auras are some of the most passionate lovers around. Given that this color is all about connection to the physical, these folks are very sensual, Merrick notes. And a relationship with someone with a red aura will be anything but boring.
"They like the adrenaline rush of the passion," she says. "[Their] relationships can be full of high highs and low lows."
Michaela adds that she often sees red and purple auras attract each other. "Purple people are more rebellious and hard to pin down, and red likes to control, so it's the passionate push-pull," she explains. "Red people love a challenge and like someone who's fun to watch. They don't want boring. They're also very sexual, and sexual chemistry is important," she adds.
If your romantic partner is prone to a red aura, Merrick recommends taking them out on a sensory excursion—think an art exhibition tour followed by a really nice dinner—for your next date night.
How do red auras fare professionally and financially?
People with red auras are powerful when it comes to manifesting and creating abundance for themselves. Their passion and drive take them far, making them excellent leaders. Merrick adds that they also may have a proclivity for business.
"I see them in politics, as entrepreneurs, and I see them as salespeople or businesspeople," Michaela says. Anything involving leadership, such as the military or police force, or managerial positions, suit them as well. "Anything where you can yell a lot or tell people what to do, they're there," she adds.
The bottom line.
If you need something to get done, you can count on a red aura to do it. Folks with this aura color are fiery, fearless, and grounded, and they're passionate about getting the most out of this physical life. When they can keep their temper in check and channel that assertive energy into career leadership, they are some of the most powerful forces around.
