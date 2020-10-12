Can You Really Have A Black Aura? We Asked The Experts To Find Out

From purple to yellow to blue, there are countless color combinations that can make up your personal energy field, or aura.

Auras are always shifting and evolving, but the colors that pop up more often than others are thought to represent an aspect of your personality. (You can find out about your own aura by getting a reading, having an aura portrait taken, or taking a quick aura color quiz.)

Traditionally, bright and vibrant aura colors are associated with ease—so, what does that say about you if your aura is black? If you're worried your aura is approaching the dark side, here's what to know and what to do, according to two energy readers.