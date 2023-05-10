Can You Really Have A Black Aura? We Asked The Experts To Find Out

She adds that she believes energies can come over us and make us feel low, and that is likely what people are thinking about when they talk about a black aura—though it isn't exactly accurate. The host of the Know Your Aura podcast, Mystic Michaela, agrees, saying, "I'll see colors get very dark when something not great is going on in their life, but I wouldn't call it black. Darkness in colors is different from black."