Keep Seeing The Angel Number 1010? Here's What It Actually Means

In numerology, the number one is all about creating something and asserting independence, medium Megan Michaela Firester (aka Mystic Michaela) tells mbg.

"When you see this number, it’s a strong sign from the universe that you are being supported with powerful forces to manifest in your life—whether this is in love, career, health, or a courageous pursuit," she adds.

And as far as the number zero, Michaela says it represents the unbounded power of the universe. "This number is the 'Universe Number,' and it signifies the all-encompassing power around you that appears in infinite abundance," she notes, adding that seeing it reminds you of your potential, your ability to tap into source energy to get what you need, and the fact that you are an important part of a much larger energy force.