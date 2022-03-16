Keep Seeing The Angel Number 1010? Here's What It Actually Means
In spiritual circles, certain number sequences are thought to carry their own special energies. Some call these angel numbers, under the belief that they're sent to us by guardian angels or spirit guides. Others focus more on what these numbers represent in numerology—the study of numerical frequencies and how they might influence our lives and personalities.
One number sequence of note as both an angel number and numerology pattern is 1010. Here's what you should know if 1010 keeps popping up in your life, according to experts.
What are angel numbers?
Angel numbers are repeating numbers that appear before us as we're going about our day, believed to offer guidance and support from angels and the universe at large. As professional intuitive and author of Angel Intuition Tanya Carroll Richardson previously wrote for mbg, "Angel numbers usually appear in groups of three and might pop up on a license plate, in a phone number, on a bill, or on a billboard."
She adds that angel numbers are considered synchronicities or meaningful coincidences, often appearing during moments when the universe wants us to pay attention to something.
What 1 and 0 represent in numerology.
In numerology, the number one is all about creating something and asserting independence, medium Megan Michaela Firester (aka Mystic Michaela) tells mbg.
"When you see this number, it’s a strong sign from the universe that you are being supported with powerful forces to manifest in your life—whether this is in love, career, health, or a courageous pursuit," she adds.
And as far as the number zero, Michaela says it represents the unbounded power of the universe. "This number is the 'Universe Number,' and it signifies the all-encompassing power around you that appears in infinite abundance," she notes, adding that seeing it reminds you of your potential, your ability to tap into source energy to get what you need, and the fact that you are an important part of a much larger energy force.
1010 angel number meaning.
With this in mind, here are some potential reasons you might keep seeing 10:10 on the clock, or the digits 1010 repeating in phone numbers.
1. It's time to clear your mind.
Michaela tells mbg that the number 10, when it appears just once, is about clear thinking. Now, when you see 10 repeated as 1010, it's an even stronger signal that you need to declutter your mindset.
What to do about it:
If your thinking feels clouded, seeing 1010 may just be the universe's way of calling upon you to cleanse your thoughts, so that you can prepare for the way life is about to unfold, Michaela explains, and prepare to see things in a brand new way.
2. You're in for a new beginning.
Seeing 1010 can also be an indication that something fresh and new is headed your way. This interpretation can work in tandem with the previous meaning, with Michaela noting that new things coming in require a new and fresh perspective, and clear thinking.
What to do about it:
Trust that things are unfolding in a positive way for you, as you focus on keeping your thoughts and actions aligned with whatever you're working toward.
3. You should stay focused.
Lastly, Michaela notes 1010 also encourages us to be productive in our thinking. "1010 is a total attitude check," she says, explaining that it encourages us to work toward our goals and stay focused.
What to do about it:
Notice if you're holding on to any bad attitudes or limiting beliefs around your goals and aspirations. Is there a frequent trigger that keeps popping up, or are you self-sabotaging your way out of a fresh start? Take stock of your mental space, and adjust accordingly.
1010 meaning for love.
If you’re single:
If you're looking to change your relationship status from single to taken and see this number, Michaela says it could be a sign to switch up your dating approach. "Maybe you need to let yourself be set up on that blind date with your friend’s brother, or perhaps it's time to join the singles mingle you have been avoiding. Clear the mindset to allow for new perspectives so you can shift your reality onto a path more aligned to your goals," she suggests.
If you’re in a relationship:
If you're in a relationship and 1010 keeps popping up (especially if you notice it while you're thinking about your S.O.), Michaela says the numbers could be encouraging you to prioritize connecting with your partner. "This number asks you to get in a romantic mindset and work together so the love remains strong and the partnership united—love is a verb," she says.
How you opt to keep the flame alive in your relationship is of course up to you, but Michaela suggests voicing your gratitude towards each other to start, or perhaps planning a special date night.
1010 twin flame meaning.
If you're unfamiliar with the concept of twin flames, the idea is that one soul can be split into two bodies, resulting in those two people having a very deep soul connection. Twin flame connections are always associated with accelerated spiritual awakenings and intense growth.
And according to Michaela, the number 1010 does bear significance if you believe you're in a twin flame relationship. "1010 shows you that right now, you are rapidly accelerating your soul’s evolution, and the person you are doing this with is not only a passionate connection but also a symbol of the universe and what's bigger than us," she says.
Twin flame relationships are seldom easy, and often quite tumultuous. As such, they must be approached mindfully—and this number sequence reminds us of that. "1010 with twin flames is about keeping one foot on the ground while your eyes are in the cosmos," Michaela says.
The bottom line
If you keep catching 10:10 on the clock or seeing it in phone numbers or licenses plates, it could be a sign from the universe that something new is headed your way, and it's time to get into the right mindset for it.