Keep Seeing Angel Number 616? Here's What It Means In Life, Love & More
Advertisement
What are angel numbers?
Angel numbers are sequences of repeating numbers, often seen in sets of three or four (i.e., 222 or 2222), although they sometimes show up as split numbers (i.e., 3433 or 717). As professional intuitive and author of the Awakening Intuition Oracle Deck, Tanya Carroll Richardson previously explained to mindbodygreen, "Angel numbers are a synchronicity, or a meaningful coincidence—divine guidance from angels and the universe."
The different digits from 1 to 9 have different meanings, such as the number 5, for example, which represents change, or 1, which represents new beginnings.
And according to Richardson, when you see an angel number, it's important to figure out what just happened or what you were thinking about when you saw it. You could see 1:11 on the clock right as you were thinking about starting a new project, for example, which would be a green light from the universe.
What the numbers 1 & 6 represent in numerology:
While the ancient tradition of numerology isn't actually related to the more modern idea of angel numbers, the single digits often have parallels in terms of their meanings.
In the case of the number 1, Richardson says, this number is all about new things—new cycles, new beginnings, and bringing new experiences into your life.
Numerologist Kaitlyn Kaerhart echoes this point, previously telling mindbodygreen that seeing repeated ones in numerology signals a beginning is near, and that it's a good time to "focus on innovation and creativity, embrace your independence, and go after what you want."
The number 6, meanwhile, signifies a need for balance and beauty, according to Richardson. "It often comes up with clients when they need to increase their self-care or center and ground by focusing on themselves in healthy ways," she previously told mindbodygreen, adding that this makes sense, because the number 6 can be very service-oriented, feeling a responsibility to others.
Advertisement
Angel number 616 meanings:
Remember to give and receive
Angel number 616 combines the qualities of balance and beauty from the number 6, with the kickstarting energy of the number 1. If 616 is appearing to you, it could indicate that it's time to usher in a new beginning of more balance in your life by ensuring you're giving as much as you're receiving (and vice versa) in some area of your life.
What to do about it:
Whether you've been overworking at your job, putting too much energy into one-sided relationships, or not putting enough effort into something important to you, 616 is a reminder that the best things in life require us to find a balance of giving and receiving.
When we give too much of ourselves, we can quickly become burnt out—but when we don't give of ourselves at all, we can feel stagnant, unmotivated, or disconnected from others.
Focus on yourself
Angel number 616 can also show up when your own energy needs your attention. Perhaps certain things have been distracting you, making it difficult to give yourself the self-care and rest you need. You might be feeling scattered, disorganized, or spreading yourself too thing, and this angel number is a sign to dial it back.
Advertisement
What to do about it:
The number 6 speaks to grounding and nurturing yourself, and 1 signals a new beginning, so together, 616 asks you to offer yourself a clean slate of self care. Get in the habit of turning down commitments to things you don't really want to do, and instead use that time to rest, take care of yourself, or do anything that makes you feel good.
Cleanse your environment (and energy)
Last but not least, 616 can also be a call for cleansing—whether that's your own aura, or your actual living space. After all, clutter in your space can make your mind feel cluttered, too. And other times, we could all use spiritual cleansing practices, like meditation or sound healing, to get stagnant energy in your own energetic field moving.
Advertisement
What to do about it:
Start by decluttering your space, and potentially even doing a deep clean if you need it. You'll quickly find when your home is clear, your mind is more clear, too. And as far as energetic cleansing, there are a number of different practices you can try to cleanse your energy field, like spiritual baths, meditating, yoga, breathwork, or sound baths.
616 angel number meaning for love
If you're single...
If you're single and angel number 616 appears when you're thinking about dating or putting yourself out there, this is a sign that your approach to dating might require more balance. Perhaps you've found you're always giving more than you get back in relationships, or it's the other way around, and you're not giving new suitors a chance.
Advertisement
What to do about it:
For singles looking for love, angel number 616 is a reminder that meeting new people requires a balance of give and take. It can be uncomfortable to put yourself out there, but that's how love stories begin. And from there, just be sure you're not wasting all of your energy on someone who's not equally invested.
If you're in a relationship...
If you're in a relationship and 616 appears when you're with your partner or thinking about them, this is a good sign that your relationship is one of balance and equal give and take. It can also signify a progression on a deep level of your relationship, such as connecting more intimately, or even finding ways to cleanse and heal old relationship patterns.
What to do about it:
Angel number 616 speaks to being in service to each other in a new way in your relationship, so when this number appears, carve out intentional time to nurture each other in ways that the other likes, whether that's cooking their favorite meal, having a date night, etc.
This number can also be a reminder to identify any areas of the relationship that are out of balance, and seek ways to find more equilibrium between the two of you.
616 twin flame meaning
As a refresher, twin flames represent the idea that one soul can be split into two bodies, resulting in two people having a deep soul connection. Twin flame connections aren't known for being easy, as they're associated with accelerated spiritual awakenings and intense growth, but twin flames can also facilitate major healing in each other's lives.
If you think you've found your twin flame and 616 keeps appearing, it's likely showing up as your guides remind you to take your spiritual journey seriously, and pay attention to the lessons that present themselves in this relationship.
It's incredibly easy to lose yourself and your groundedness in a twin flame relationship, but when you can strike the balance of focusing on yourself and fostering this soul connection, that is where the real growth occurs.
FAQs:
What do you do when you see the number 616?
When you see angel number 616, it is likely encouraging your to cleanse your home and your energetic field, as well as seek more balance in your life (including how much energy you give versus receive).
Is angel number 616 ever bad?
616 can sometimes signify things aren't balanced in your life, but the number is your guides and angels reminding you that they are supporting your path back to centeredness.
The takeaway
There are signs from the universe all around us when we're open to them. And when it comes to 616, seeing this angel number is a reminder to focus on yourself and your peace, seeking balance where you can, and clearing out anything keeping you stagnant.
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Editor, a registered yoga instructor, and an avid astrologer and tarot reader. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from State University of New York at Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.