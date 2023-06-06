Angel numbers are sequences of repeating numbers, often seen in sets of three or four (i.e., 222 or 2222), although they sometimes show up as split numbers (i.e., 3433 or 717). As professional intuitive and author of the Awakening Intuition Oracle Deck, Tanya Carroll Richardson previously explained to mindbodygreen, "Angel numbers are a synchronicity, or a meaningful coincidence—divine guidance from angels and the universe."

The different digits from 1 to 9 have different meanings, such as the number 5, for example, which represents change, or 1, which represents new beginnings.

And according to Richardson, when you see an angel number, it's important to figure out what just happened or what you were thinking about when you saw it. You could see 1:11 on the clock right as you were thinking about starting a new project, for example, which would be a green light from the universe.