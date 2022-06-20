Seeing This Sign From The Universe Can Mean Fortune Is On Your Side Right Now

What Angel Number 717 Really Means + What To Do When You See It
From 111 to 999, certain number sequences bear particular meanings, acting as messengers from our guides and the universe. In the case of 717, if you keep seeing this number, you'll want to pay attention. Here's what it means, according to experts, plus what to do when you see it.
What are angel numbers?
Angel numbers are sequences of repeating numbers, often seen in sets of three or four (i.e., 222 or 2222), though they can also show up as split numbers (i.e., 3433 or 717). As professional intuitive Tanya Carroll Richardson previously explained to mbg, "Angel numbers are a synchronicity, or a meaningful coincidence—divine guidance from angels and the universe."
The meanings of different digits vary and are often related to how big or small the number is. The number 1 (aka the first single digit), for example, typically indicates a beginning, while the number 9 (the last single digit) often relates to endings or finalities.
The key to understanding angel numbers when you see them is to get clear on what was happening—or what you were thinking about—when you noticed them. As Richardson notes, you might notice the clock at 1:11 as you were thinking about expanding your business, for instance, which would be a positive sign that your angels support that idea.
What 7 and 1 represent in numerology.
In numerology, Richardson explains that the number 1 is all about newness—new things, new cycles, new beginnings, and bringing new elements into your life. And as medium Megan Michaela Firester (aka Mystic Michaela) tells mbg, it's also a sign that you have the ability and opportunity to create, so long as you get in the right mindset.
"Your world is shaped and altered by your thoughts and words. Right now you are creating, and the powerful forces of the universe are working with you," she explains.
And in the case of the number 7, Michaela notes that it's a push to let go of fear. "Learning and growing come with new contexts and opportunities, and you're feeling called to do new things without always knowing who or what to trust," she says.
To see the number 7, then, is a reminder to be spontaneous and courageous but also smart and cautious, she explains, adding, "It's OK to have a backup plan. When you see this number, create a list of what you are scared of and what you can do to mitigate those fears."
And according to Richardson, the number 7 is also heavily related to spirituality, serving as a reminder to prioritize your spiritual side or even learn about/incorporate new spiritual practices. "This number is also about being of service in the world, which honors the spiritual concept that we are all connected," she adds.
717 angel number meaning:
Fortune favors you.
Seeing 717 can be a sign that fortune is on your side right now and you can claim your prize, Michaela says. "A gift from your angels is being sent your way, so prepare to accept it. Fortune comes by way of good friendship, kind words, and opportunities that serve your highest self—see them for what they are, and bask in gratitude," she explains.
What to do about it:
If you see the number 717, Michaela advises saying a prayer to your angels, thanking them in advance for the blessings they send you. "When you expect amazing things to happen and already feel grateful for the incoming presence of blessings in your life, as well as the existing ones you tend to take for granted, you can level up your ability to communicate with your angels and manifest your goals and dreams," she adds.
You're experiencing (or approaching) a spiritual awakening.
Another interpretation for 717 is that you're going through a spiritual awakening, or you're approaching one. Given the number 7's connection to spirituality, and the number 1's connections to beginnings, think of 717 as a combination of both numbers' meanings.
What to do about it:
Seeing 717 can encourage us to tap into our spiritual side, or even prepare for an incoming spiritual awakening, download, or experience. Try to look at different situations in your life from a spiritual perspective in order to figure out the best course of action—you may be surprised what kinds of insights come through.
Find gratitude for right now.
Lastly, Michaela tells mbg that 717 can also relate to seeing what you already have around you in terms of healthy and happy relationships, blessings, and more. And relating to her previous point about having gratitude for your existing blessings, you're creating a reality of more abundance.
What to do about it:
Take inventory of all the blessings that exist in your life, from the people to your home to your relationship with yourself. Be grateful for all of it, and thank your angels for their blessings and messages.
717 meaning for love.
If you're in a relationship...
If you are in a relationship, Michaela says, 717 is about appreciating what you have and strengthening that bond between you and your partner. "Being with someone means falling in love with them over and over. The love you have is there but is also meant to be expanded upon," she explains.
What to do about it:
Seeing 717 in the context of a relationship you're currently in can signify this is a great time to plan a romantic get-together, communicate your gratitude to them, and/or make some special memories, Michaela tells mbg.
If you're single...
If you are single and looking for a relationship, Michaela explains that 717 can be encouraging you to look for the love that already exists in your life, whether it's love you give yourself, love you get from friends and family, or universal love you feel for everything.
What to do about it:
"Imagine the love you feel in all those places you examine recreates naturally into a romantic relationship too. Because, if it was that easy and effortless to have them in other areas in your life, why not romantic areas too?" Michaela explains. She adds our only barriers to love are in our minds, and we already have access to it. "You already have love, so it's the natural course of it to continue to show up in more places, such as love relationships," she says.
717 twin flame meaning.
As a refresher, twin flames represent the idea that one soul can be split into two bodies, resulting in two people having a deep soul connection (which is often romantic but not always). Twin flame connections aren't known for being easy, as they're associated with accelerated spiritual awakenings and intense growth, but twin flames can also facilitate major healing in each other's lives.
In the case of 717, according to Michaela, it's all about understanding you already have what you need. So for twin flames, "the connection itself may not be the prize—what you are learning from it is," she says. "The things we are gifted from spirit aren't necessarily what we want but, upon careful inspection, are, in fact, exactly what we need," she adds.
The takeaway.
There are signs from the universe all around us when we're open to them. And when it comes to 717, seeing this angel number is a sign that you're in an opportune time full of spiritual knowledge and abundance.