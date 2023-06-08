Seeing This Sign From The Universe Can Mean Fortune Is On Your Side Right Now

"Imagine the love you feel in all those places you examine recreates naturally into a romantic relationship too. Because, if it was that easy and effortless to have them in other areas in your life, why not romantic areas too?" Michaela explains. She adds our only barriers to love are in our minds, and we already have access to it. "You already have love, so it's the natural course of it to continue to show up in more places, such as love relationships," she says.