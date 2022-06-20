Seeing This Sign From The Universe Can Mean Fortune Is On Your Side Right Now

In numerology, Richardson explains that the number 1 is all about newness—new things, new cycles, new beginnings, and bringing new elements into your life. And as medium Megan Michaela Firester (aka Mystic Michaela) tells mbg, it's also a sign that you have the ability and opportunity to create, so long as you get in the right mindset.

"Your world is shaped and altered by your thoughts and words. Right now you are creating, and the powerful forces of the universe are working with you," she explains.

And in the case of the number 7, Michaela notes that it's a push to let go of fear. "Learning and growing come with new contexts and opportunities, and you're feeling called to do new things without always knowing who or what to trust," she says.

To see the number 7, then, is a reminder to be spontaneous and courageous but also smart and cautious, she explains, adding, "It's OK to have a backup plan. When you see this number, create a list of what you are scared of and what you can do to mitigate those fears."

And according to Richardson, the number 7 is also heavily related to spirituality, serving as a reminder to prioritize your spiritual side or even learn about/incorporate new spiritual practices. "This number is also about being of service in the world, which honors the spiritual concept that we are all connected," she adds.