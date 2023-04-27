Keep Seeing 666 Everywhere? Here's What It's Trying To Tell You + What To Do About It
What are angel numbers?
Angel numbers are sequences of repeating numbers, often seen in sets of three or four (i.e., 222 or 2222), although they sometimes show up as split numbers (i.e., 3433 or 717). As professional intuitive and author of the Awakening Intuition Oracle Deck, Tanya Carroll Richardson previously explained to mindbodygreen, "Angel numbers are a synchronicity, or a meaningful coincidence—divine guidance from angels and the universe."
The different digits from 1 to 9 have different meanings, such as the number 5, for example, which represents change, or 1, which represents new beginnings.
And according to Richardson, when you see an angel number, it's important to figure out what just happened or what you were thinking about when you saw it. You could see 1:11 on the clock right as you were thinking about starting a new project, for example, which would be a green light from the universe.
What the number 6 represents in numerology
While the ancient tradition of numerology isn't actually related to the more modern idea of angel numbers, the single digits often have parallels in terms of their meanings.
As numerologist Michelle Buchanan previously told mindbodygreen, for instance, life path 6's in numerology are the true caregivers of society, who love to help and be of service to others. But as you may have guessed, one of their biggest lessons is learning to find the balance between giving and receiving, numerologist and author of You Are Cosmic Code Kaitlyn Kaerhart says.
"These are the people who will go to the ends of the earth for those they care about," she explains, but they must not overstep others' boundaries, and must learn to balance their home and work life.
Similarly, the number 6 as an angel number signifies a need for balance and beauty, according to Richardson. "It often comes up with clients when they need to increase their self-care or center and ground by focusing on themselves in healthy ways," she says, adding that this makes sense because the number 6 can be very service-oriented, feeling a responsibility to others.
"This is beautiful, because we receive so much when we give authentically and in a balanced way," Richardson says, as long as you do so without sacrificing yourself. "While the 6 can be a number of sacrifice and service, it's also a number that reminds us to go about this in a balanced manner to be sustainable," she notes.
Angel number 666 meanings:
Seek balance and stability.
According to Richardson, the angel number 666 has a steady, nurturing energy, so you might see this number when you’re wanting to bring stable, healing energy to your career, home, a relationship, or finances.
What to do about it:
Angel number 666 is a call for balance, "and a balanced life includes pleasure, play, and beauty (like spending time in nature, wearing your most beautiful outfit, or beautifying your home)," Richardson tells mindbodygreen.
You're doing too much.
Given that this number is all about balancing giving with self-care, Richardson notes it can encourage you to stop overworking, over-worrying, or overdoing in any way. "When you see this number, ask yourself where you may be exerting too much effort," she notes.
What to do about it:
No matter the current circumstances you find yourself in, she explains, try to build up more pleasantly harmonious energy in your life. "If you’re in challenging circumstances, simply increasing your self-care will help you feel more centered and create a buffer for you," Richardson adds.
In this case, perhaps you also ask yourself if you may be overindulging in things that are pleasurable but not healthy when out of balance (such as drinking too much alcohol, having too much screen time, or eating too much sugar), she recommends.
Savor the moment.
Lastly, angel number 666 reminds us to savor the moment with mindfulness. "There is a sacred quality to life we can connect with and savor when we’re living in a balanced, more present way, which includes both taking care of others and stopping to smell the roses," Richardson explains.
What to do about it:
Do whatever you have to do in order to be more mindful in your life. This could mean doing more things that ground you into the present, or "pulling back on anything that's overwhelming so you can be more mindfully in the moment," Richardson says.
666 meaning for love
If you're single...
If you’re single and angel number 666 appears when you're thinking about dating or your love life, Richardson says it could be a reminder to snuggle into nurturing family and friend relationships to feel more loved, as the 6 can be very family-oriented.
"It can even mean starting your own family of friends, children or pets—or it could mean that creating more balance in your life, like working less, will open up space for a new romance to come in," she adds.
What to do about it:
Connection doesn't just come from romantic partners. As Richardson explains, 6 is a number of connection, "so get that sense of loving connection through community and giving back, [which] could even be how you meet your next partner, if you’re in the market."
If you're in a relationship...
If you’re in a relationship and angel number 666 appears when you're with your partner or thinking about them, Richardson tells mindbodygreen it could indicate coming back home to yourself and tending to your own needs a little more—especially if you’re drained and have been in a cycle of over-giving or intense caregiving.
It could also even be an indicator that you’re wanting to expand your family with your partner, bringing in some children or pets, she adds.
What to do about it:
If harmony has been hard to come by in your relationship lately, Richardson recommends trying to show your love for your partner with nurturing acts of service to see if they reciprocate and meet you in this energy.
"While 666 can be a sign of unconditional love, like sticking with someone through difficult times, other times changing the boundaries in a relationship or even leaving a relationship can be the most supportive, loving action," she explains.
666 twin flame meaning
Just as a refresher, a twin flame relationship is one in which one soul was split into two bodies. This creates a strong and intense soul connection, and while these relationships aren't always easy, they're huge catalysts for growth and spiritual transformation.
Of course, twin flame relationships are also known to be all-consuming and even toxic. So if angel number 666 appears a lot after meeting a twin flame, it can be a sign to seek more balance and stability within yourself, so you aren't placing all of your needs on one person. This is especially true if you've been giving more than you're receiving in the relationship.
FAQs:
What does the angel number 666 mean?
Angel number 666 can indicate you're overextending yourself and need to seek more balance, stability, self-care, and mindfulness.
How do angel numbers work?
Angel numbers are sequences of repeating numbers, with each number representing different guidance or advice. Angel numbers appear in coincidental or synchronous moments when your guides or the universe want you to pay attention to something.
The takeaway
If you've been seeing 666 all over the place, you've probably got to wondering what it means. While this number can have a few different meanings depending on the context, it's likely encouraging you to stop overextending yourself, and balance your own needs with the needs of others.
