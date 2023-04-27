While the ancient tradition of numerology isn't actually related to the more modern idea of angel numbers, the single digits often have parallels in terms of their meanings.

As numerologist Michelle Buchanan previously told mindbodygreen, for instance, life path 6's in numerology are the true caregivers of society, who love to help and be of service to others. But as you may have guessed, one of their biggest lessons is learning to find the balance between giving and receiving, numerologist and author of You Are Cosmic Code Kaitlyn Kaerhart says.

"These are the people who will go to the ends of the earth for those they care about," she explains, but they must not overstep others' boundaries, and must learn to balance their home and work life.

Similarly, the number 6 as an angel number signifies a need for balance and beauty, according to Richardson. "It often comes up with clients when they need to increase their self-care or center and ground by focusing on themselves in healthy ways," she says, adding that this makes sense because the number 6 can be very service-oriented, feeling a responsibility to others.

"This is beautiful, because we receive so much when we give authentically and in a balanced way," Richardson says, as long as you do so without sacrificing yourself. "While the 6 can be a number of sacrifice and service, it's also a number that reminds us to go about this in a balanced manner to be sustainable," she notes.