Keep Seeing Angel Number 000? Here's What It Means + What To Do About It
Whether you catch them on a license plate, the clock, or a receipt, angel numbers are all around us when we pay attention. And if you've been seeing 000 everywhere, you might be wondering what this number sequence could mean for you. Here's what to know, plus what to do if you see it, from experts.
What are angel numbers?
Just as a refresher, angel numbers are specific number sequences, often seen in sets of three or four (i.e., 222 or 9999), though they can also show up as split numbers (i.e., 585 or 717).
As professional intuitive and author of Angel Intuition Tanya Carroll Richardson previously explained to mbg, "Angel numbers are a synchronicity, or a meaningful coincidence—divine guidance from angels and the universe," which show up when there's a message we need to hear.
Each digit from 0 to 9 has a unique meaning, and the more the number repeats in a given sequence, the more its energy is amplified. The number 1, for example, is thought to symbolize a new beginning, so if you see 1111 on a license plate as you're thinking about starting a new project, that would be a good sign to go for it.
What the number 0 represents in numerology.
According to medium Megan Michaela Firester (aka Mystic Michaela), the number 0 is ultimately about unconditional love. "The force of love is around you all the time, taking the form of other people, opportunities, and even moments of clarity," she explains.
Additionally, she notes, 0 enhances the attributes of any other digit it appears with. For example, if you saw 7707, it would be amplifying the energy of the number 7.
000 angel number meanings:
1. Use your power wisely.
According to Michaela, the number 000 also represents the "unbounded power of the universe and all its potentiality in your life." She calls 000 "the Universe Number," and notes it signifies the all-encompassing power around you "that appears in infinite abundance."
What to do about it.
When you see this number, Michaela tells mbg, it's a reminder from the universe to be mindful of your own power. "In your thoughts, words, and actions, you are creating your reality—this number asks you to really contemplate the power in that," she explains.
2. Tap into source energy.
In addition to being a nudge to use your power wisely, Michaela also says this sequence is a reminder of your own potential. It encourages you to tap into Source energy to get what you need.
What to do about it.
Angel numbers are just one way we can receive insight from universal or Source energy. According to Michaela, you can also sit down and write a list of intentions, update your vision board, and overall, "be mindful of how your actions and words back up your goals and dreams."
3. You are a part of something greater.
Lastly, given that 000 is all about universal energy, seeing it can also be a simple reminder that you're an important part of a much larger energy force, according to Michaela.
What to do about it.
If this resonates, there isn't necessarily any action here aside from resting in the knowing that your life and the decisions you make matter. Whether that imbues you with a sense of peace, responsibility, or joy is entirely personal.
000 meaning for love:
If you're in a relationship.
According to Michaela, 000 is a very hopeful number in love. "Seeing 0 or a series of 0s is a direct message from your angels that you are in a space of opportunity," she explains. So if you're coupled up and notice 000 when you're thinking about your partner, take it as a sign that you two may have an opportunity together right now.
What to do about it.
Get clear on the opportunities available to you and your partner at this time. Whether there's an area of growth that could use some more attention within your relationship or you're thinking of taking things to the next level, the energy of 000 is supporting this.
If you're single.
If you're single and looking, and 000 keeps making appearances, its hopeful energy still applies to you, too. According to Michaela, opportunities to meet new people may abound.
What to do about it.
Michaela tells mbg that single people looking for love should start visualizing exactly what kind of relationship they would like for themselves when 000 appears.
000 twin flame meaning.
The idea behind twin flames is that one soul can be split into two bodies, resulting in those two people having a profoundly deep soul connection. Twin flame connections are always associated with accelerated spiritual awakenings and intense growth, which usually doesn't come easy.
As Michaela explains, "Twin flame relationships are often very tumultuous and passionate. They are filled with many life-changing spiritual connections and they jump-start the goals on your soul contract."
So in the case of 000 appearing in the context of a twin flame relationship, she says, you may be feeling inspired and at the same time very out of control. "Seeing 000 at this time could mean that what feels like free-falling is actually you landing in your new and desired life trajectory," she adds.
The takeaway.
Different angel numbers hold unique messages for us. In the case of 000, this number of universal energy and love encourages us to live with intention—all the while remembering that we're a part of something greater than ourselves.