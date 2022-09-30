Just as a refresher, angel numbers are specific number sequences, often seen in sets of three or four (i.e., 222 or 9999), though they can also show up as split numbers (i.e., 585 or 717).

As professional intuitive and author of Angel Intuition Tanya Carroll Richardson previously explained to mbg, "Angel numbers are a synchronicity, or a meaningful coincidence—divine guidance from angels and the universe," which show up when there's a message we need to hear.

Each digit from 0 to 9 has a unique meaning, and the more the number repeats in a given sequence, the more its energy is amplified. The number 1, for example, is thought to symbolize a new beginning, so if you see 1111 on a license plate as you're thinking about starting a new project, that would be a good sign to go for it.