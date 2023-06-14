In numerology, the number 1 represents the ability for you to create, according to medium Megan Michaela Firester (aka Mystic Michaela). "I call it 'the Architect number,' as seeing it reminds you of this power you possess," she explains, adding, "Your world is always shaped by your thoughts and words, and when you see this number it's a reminder that in this moment that is what is happening. Seeing it asks you to get back on track to a more positive creative flow."