Keep Seeing This Number Sequence? It Could Mean Big Things For Your Love Life

What To Do If You Keep Seeing The Numbers 1144, According To Experts

Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer By Sarah Regan
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Writer, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
February 27, 2022 — 11:24 AM

From 111 to 999, repeating number sequences, sometimes called "angel numbers" are thought to offer up various auspicious signs from the universe that we're protected, on the right track, and more. And in the case of 1144, this particular sequence has a few different things it could be telling you.

Here's what to know if 1144 keeps popping up around you, according to experts.

What are angel numbers?

Angel numbers are essentially repeating numbers that have different meanings depending on the number. They usually come in sets of three, though they can also be found in doubles, or even sets of four. As professional intuitive and author of Angel Intuition Tanya Carroll Richardson previously wrote for mbg, they can also appear as "split" numbers, like 3303.

When thinking about the meanings of different numbers, it can help to think about the order or context of the other single digits. The number one, for example, is all about beginnings, given that it's first. Nine, on the other hand, is the final single digit and represents finalities and endings.

What 1 and 4 represent in numerology.

When thinking about 1144, you can break down the individual meanings of one and four in numerology. As numerologist and author of You Are Cosmic Code Kaitlyn Kaerhart tells mbg, "If you are seeing the number 11 repeated, you're connecting with your intuition in a new and powerful way."

Richardson adds it can also indicate that it's a great time for you to manifest, as one is related to beginnings and starting something new.

And as far as four goes in numerology, this number is all about structure and stability, Kaerhart says. It represents organization, determination, and hard work.

1144 number meaning:

1. A fresh start is heading your way.

One way to interpret 1144 is to add up the digits until it reduces to a single digit, Kaerhart tells mbg. In this case, 1+1+4+4=10, and 1+0=1. So 1144, in terms of numerology, would reduce to the number one. And as aforementioned, one is all about new beginnings.

What to do about it:

"One is about opportunity," Kaerhart explains, adding if you've been waiting for a fresh start, this is a great sign. Stay positive, and trust that the universe is bringing you aligned circumstances, keeping an eye out for opportunities that are coming your way.

2. Your hard work will pay off.

You can also think about the meanings of one and four separately, taking both into account and combining them to create one overall message. And as we know, one is related to new beginnings (and being a self-starter), and four is related to organization and structure.

What to do about it:

Keep working toward your goals in a stable and structured way, combining the power of one and four. If there's a new project, relationship, or chapter of your life underway, 1144 encourages you to keep at it with diligence and hard work.

3. You can trust yourself.

Lastly, one and four are both related to independent and wise energy. In numerology, Kaerhart says, 11 is also associated with spirituality, creativity, and innovation, and coupling it with the number four adds an extra element of structure and discipline.

What to do about it:

Whatever it is you're focusing on in life, 1144 tells you to approach it with independence, strength, and wisdom. There's certainly nothing wrong with leaning on outside support systems, but only you can know what's best for you. Tap into your own intuition as far as what you want, and pair it with self-reliance to help you get there.

1144 meaning for love.

In terms of numerology, the numbers two and six are the primary relationship numbers, Kaerhart explains. However, the themes of 1144 can definitely have relevant implications toward relationships, if that's what you're seeking guidance on. Whether you're single or taken, here's what to know.

If you're in a relationship:

Given the aforementioned meanings of 1144, you can apply those themes to your relationship. How you interpret 1144 in your relationship will depend widely on what's going on between you and your partner, but in general, you'll want to think about themes of next steps or new beginnings, as well as independence.

Is your relationship ready for the next step? Maybe you feel ready to make things official, move in together, or even get engaged. The number 1144 can be a sign that you're ready for that next phase. Alternatively, given the themes of independence and self-reliance, it can also encourage you to make sure you're staying true to yourself in your relationship and not leaning into codependent habits or behaviors.

If you're single:

Seeing 1144 can be a lucky sign if you're single and looking. As it relates strongly to a new beginning, it can mean that someone new is heading into your life. Of course, it can also encourage you to remain independent as you patiently wait for the right person to come your way, so as to attract someone who's aligned with who you really are.

Keep focusing on yourself and your goals, trusting that by living your life in a way that feels authentic and true to you, you'll call in the right person at the right time.

1144 twin flame meaning.

twin flame is thought to be a type of soul connection between two people that share the same soul. The idea is that one soul was split into two bodies, with twin flames destined to find each other in this lifetime (even if they don't end up together in the long run).

If you believe you've found a twin flame connection, 1144 can mean your relationship is progressing to the next step. That said, the themes of self-reliance are particularly pertinent here, as twin flame relationships can be all-consuming and quite codependent.

As licensed psychotherapist Babita Spinelli, L.P., previously explained to mbg, "There is a misnomer that a twin flame completes you. In reality, relationships are meant to encourage you to be more complete in your own right."

Of course, again, how you interpret 1144 in terms of your own relationship will widely depend on the dynamic between you and your twin flame, but it's definitely a good idea to reflect and check in on the relationship frequently, given the volatile and intense nature of these relationships.

The bottom line.

So much of how you interpret angel numbers will depend on what's going on in your life, any specific connections or meanings you attribute to certain numbers, and even what happened at the very moment an angel number appeared to you.

But overall, 1144 is a positive sign that good things are coming your way, and it's in your best interest to keep at your goals with a degree of independence, structure, and trust in the universe.

