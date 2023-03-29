Breaking down angel number 1212, let's first look at the number 1. According to medium Megan Michaela Firester (aka Mystic Michaela, think of 1 as the " the architect" number.

"It essentially means that you have the ability to create. When you see this number, it’s a strong sign from the universe that you are being supported with powerful forces to manifest in your life," she explains. Whether this is love, career, health or a courageous pursuit, Firester adds, you are being reminded that you create your own reality.

In the case of the number 2, this number means you're building your life with gratitude. "I call it the 'Trust' number. This means that you are not just hoping for the big things in life to work out for you, but the little things too," Firester tells mindbodygreen, adding that this number reminds you that you're never alone and the many little things you can be grateful for are supporting a miraculous and cumulative outcome.

When you put 1 and 2 together then, 12 is ultimately a number of support. According to Firester, seeing it is a reminder from your angels that as you take the next step, you're not alone. "The new opportunities life has sent your way are here, and now is the time to embrace them in the faith that you will be supported," she says, and trust that the things coming your way are in your highest good.