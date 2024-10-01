Advertisement
Here's What Your House Number Says About You, According To A Numerologist
If you've ever explored numerology, you probably know your life path number—but did you know your own house number bears numerological significance as well? Here's how to figure out what the digits might say about your home.
How to figure out the numerology of your home
The process of figuring out your house number numerology is essentially the same as how you find your life path number. You simply add up the digits of your address until you reach a single digit. For example, if your house number is 194, you would add 1+9+4, to get 14, and then 1+4=5. So in that case, your numerology house number is 5.
"The number of your house speaks to the energy of the home itself. This number helps us understand the personality of our home and the themes that may arise during our time there," explains numerologist and author of You Are Cosmic Code, Kaitlyn Kaerhart.
And for any apartment dwellers, she adds that you'll want to use only your apartment number, as opposed to your full street address. So, if you live in apartment 13B, you would only use 13 (which gives you 4 in numerology).
Now, without further ado, here's what each of the house numbers means in numerology
1
Kaerhart tells mbg that one homes are the perfect place to start fresh and embrace your own creativity and independence. "It's excellent for entrepreneurs and those who are single," she says, adding, "This is a home where you will be more focused on the self, as opposed to others, so if you are looking to partner up, this may not be the home for you."
2
If you live in a two home, this is ideal for relationships. Kaerhart explains that partnerships flourish here, and it should be a very balanced space on all fronts, relationally or otherwise. "This energy supports collaboration, emotional exploration, and comfort. It's also perfect for having people over and gathering with loved ones," she adds.
3
For the chatty Kathys, three homes are your domestic equivalent. Kaerhart notes communication and socializing are prominent features of these houses, adding that this vibe is all about self-expression. It's also an excellent space for artists, as it supports creativity. "Socializing, entertaining, parties, and eccentric people will be present here," she tells mbg.
4
According to Kaerhart, four homes are practical and grounded, so if you need structure and foundation, this is a good place to be. "This is not a house of change but rather consistency, stability, and hard work," she says, adding this energy can lead to feeling "boxed in," so don't be afraid to create a bit more free-flowing energy in the home with things like plants or feng-shui-inspired design touches.
5
Unlike four homes, five homes are all about change. Kaerhart says anything goes here, and you can expect a lot of adventure, travel, and surprises. These homes have active energy, see a lot of variety, and push boundaries. "You will be guided to try new things, have unique experiences, face fears, and learn valuable life lessons in the process" in these spaces, she notes.
6
Kaerhart tells mbg that six homes are a beautiful place to start a family, whether you're settling in with a partner, getting married, or having children. The feelings here are warm and cozy, with love and healing at the forefront. "You will find balance between nurturing and career but may feel overwhelmed by your sense of duty and responsibilities to your loved ones," she says, adding to be careful not to overextend yourself in a six space.
7
If you live in a seven home, you may be particularly introspective or hermit-like, Kaerhart says, telling mbg that this is not necessarily a home for hosting. "You will be more internal than ever in this sanctuary, which is deeply meditative and spiritual," she adds. This home is a good place for staying focused on a project, as well as answering a sacred calling.
8
If you know about the number eight in numerology, you probably know it's heavily tied to abundance and even wealth. Kaerhart says money and power thrive in eight homes—for better and possibly for worse. "Make sure you're nurturing yourself in both areas and exerting power in a healthy way," she suggests.
9
And finally, we have nine homes. Kaerhart says this is a warm and nurturing home where everyone feels welcome. It could also be a place of endings, she adds, given that nine is associated with closure, completion, and finalities. "As the nine is the humanitarians number, selflessness, forgiveness, compassion, and dedicating yourself to a cause are very much supported here," she says.
The takeaway
The principles of numerology can be woven into so many aspects of our lives, and our homes are no exception. While you may not be able to change your house number, you can use this guide to work with its energy—and perhaps keep numerology during your next move.
