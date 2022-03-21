Margaret reflected on whether her life was truly rosier before February 2020. Back then, she was busy with her kids and giving all of herself to support them, bolster their happiness, and provide them with a quality education. She was there at nearly all home games for her athletic son Jon. She researched extracurricular STEM opportunities for her highly academic daughter, Gillian.

Margaret has done everything she can to set her family up for a successful and full life. But now that the worst of the pandemic seems to be behind her, she admits that she still feels empty inside.

"I am more down and anxious than during the pandemic," she notes. "Clearly it wasn't just the pandemic that was getting to me. I wake up at weird hours from anxiety. And I know that my kids are doing fine, but I worry about them too."

Margaret is one of those 80% of U.S. adults experiencing despair right now, and she is asking herself a question that many of us might have: Did the pandemic or Ukraine or the worsening economy really create despair? Or was there something deeper inside of me that I had ignored now finally being heard?

I asked Margaret if the existential void she was feeling was there before the pandemic.

"Back then, I did not stop for two seconds to ask how I felt," she admits. "I was looking ahead to get things done for the kids. Was it there, down under it all? Probably. But I was busy and ignored the feelings inside. I adore my kids. When I am with my kids I feel whole and good (even when now and then I am irritated). But otherwise, really I did not feel 'on' or excited, nor really even comfortably at home in my own inner life."

Margaret is not the only one who is suddenly picking up on this latent voice that could not be heard prior to the pandemic. The question now is: What do we do with it?