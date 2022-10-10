Angel numbers are sequences of repeating numbers, typically seen in sets of three or four (i.e., 222 or 2222), though they can also show up as split numbers (i.e., 3433 or 717). As professional intuitive Tanya Carroll Richardson previously explained to mbg, "Angel numbers are a synchronicity, or a meaningful coincidence—divine guidance from angels and the universe."

The meanings of different digits vary and are often related to how big or small the number is. The number 1, for example, typically indicates a beginning, while the number 9 (the last single digit) often relates to endings or finalities.

Angel numbers are known to appear in particular moments when you're meant to pay attention. If you caught the time at 5:55 while thinking about moving somewhere new, for example, that could be the universe supporting the idea, given 555 relates to change.