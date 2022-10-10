What Angel Number 1122 Means For Life & Love + What To Do When You See It
The universe is always sending us messages, and angel numbers are just one means of doing so. If you've been catching 1122 a lot lately, you might be wondering what it means—so we got the lowdown from experts. Here's what to know.
What are angel numbers?
Angel numbers are sequences of repeating numbers, typically seen in sets of three or four (i.e., 222 or 2222), though they can also show up as split numbers (i.e., 3433 or 717). As professional intuitive Tanya Carroll Richardson previously explained to mbg, "Angel numbers are a synchronicity, or a meaningful coincidence—divine guidance from angels and the universe."
The meanings of different digits vary and are often related to how big or small the number is. The number 1, for example, typically indicates a beginning, while the number 9 (the last single digit) often relates to endings or finalities.
Angel numbers are known to appear in particular moments when you're meant to pay attention. If you caught the time at 5:55 while thinking about moving somewhere new, for example, that could be the universe supporting the idea, given 555 relates to change.
The numbers 1 and 2 in numerology:
To understand 1122 as an angel number, it can help to understand what these two digits mean in numerology individually. As medium and angel number expert, Megan Michaela Firester (aka Mystic Michaela), tells mbg, she thinks of the number one as the 'Architect' number.
"It essentially means that you have the ability to create. When you see this number, it’s a strong sign from the universe that you are being supported with powerful forces to manifest in your life," she explains, adding, "Whether this is love, career, health or a courageous pursuit, you are being reminded that you create your own reality."
And in the case of the number two, Michaela says, she considers it the "Trust" number, and it means you are building your life with gratitude. "This means that you are not just hoping for the big things in life to work out for you, but the little things too," she says. "This number reminds you that you are never alone and that the many little things you can be grateful for are supporting a miraculous and cumulative outcome."
1122 angel number meanings:
1. Believe in yourself.
According to Michaela, the number 11 is a call to pay attention, as well as an awakening of sorts. The number 22, meanwhile, asks you to believe in your ability to build the life you want. Together, 1122 encourages you to believe in yourself and your unique path.
What to do about it:
When you see this number, Michaela suggests using the mantra, “I believe in myself as I grow,” often.
2. Notice and appreciate what's working.
In addition to encouraging you to believe in yourself, Michaela says 1122 is also a call to notice how the world around you is shifting in your favor towards your intentions. "The first thing you need to do is pay mindful attention to the things in your world that are working out for you," she notes.
What to do about it:
When you see this number, take a few moments each day to reflect on the world around you, Michaela says, adding, "Asking your angels for more confirmation after you see this number can assist you as well in getting more secure in this vibration."
3. You're powerful at this time.
Lastly, Michaela explains that 1122 is a powerful force of energy, or sign, that you are being pulled into a vibration where you're able to best manifest your goals and dreams with the assistance of divine forces.
What to do about it:
Again, remember to believe in yourself and your own power right now. Michaela says you can even use 1122 in your daily life to work with its energy. "Think about donating this specific amount to a charity, write it around your notes and journals, or think about how to use it as screen names or social media handles," she adds.
1122 meaning for love:
If you're single:
If you are single and keep seeing 1122 in contexts related to being single or finding a partner, Michaela says this number is calling you to get serious about your intentions for finding a companion. "You can’t realize a goal if you don’t set one, and your angels are directly asking you to do that," she notes.
What to do about it:
In this instance, Michaela suggests taking time to visualize what you're looking for in a relationship, writing it down, and also reflecting on how you can best fill your own needs in the meantime.
If you're in a relationship:
In a relationship, according to Michaela, 1122 is asking you to slow down and appreciate the nuances of life, so your relationship can stay strong.
What to do about it:
To work with the energy of 1122 in your relationship, Michaela recommends seeing where you can improve communication, connect more intimately, and get on the same page energetically.
1122 meaning for twin flames:
In case you're unfamiliar with twin flames, the concept is that one soul can be split into two bodies, resulting in two people having a deep soul connection. Twin flame relationships are known to accelerate spiritual awakenings, intense growth, and major healing—but they're also far from easy.
As Michaela explains, "Twin flames are often passionate and confusing relationships. They can contradict a lot of what you thought, you felt, and who you thought you were."
She notes that seeing 1122 in the midst of a twin flame relationship can be a signal for you to go inward immediately. "In a twin flame relationship, you may often feel you don’t have much control. This number asks you to take it back where you can, in your awakening to self and your ability to shape your world accordingly," she adds.
The takeaway:
Whether you see 1122 on a clock, a license plate, or a phone number, pay attention to what happened at that moment. In most cases, this angel number can boost your own belief in yourself so you can take aligned action.