Seeing This Sign From The Universe Means You Might Need An Attitude Adjustment

What It Means If You Keep Seeing Angel Number 818 + What To Do About It
The universe has a way of sending us messages when we most need to hear them—and sometimes, they come in the form of numbers. From 111 to 999, angel numbers are number sequences thought to hold a special meaning. And if you've been seeing 818 a lot, the sequence may very much hold a message for you. Here's what to know.
What are angel numbers?
First things first: Angel numbers are messages in the form of repeating numbers, often seen in sets of three or four (i.e., 222 or 2222). They can also appear as split numbers, such as 717 or 818.
As professional intuitive and author of Angel Intuition Tanya Carroll Richardson previously explained to mbg, "Angel numbers are a synchronicity, or a meaningful coincidence—divine guidance from angels and the universe." Each number has a specific meaning, with the number 1, for example, indicating a beginning, or the number 5 indicating change—and the more you see the number repeating, the stronger the message.
According to Richardson, when it comes to interpreting the message, it's important to pay attention to what was happening or what you were thinking about when the number appeared to you. If you noticed the time was 5:55 (which indicates change) right when you were thinking about making a big change in your life, that would be a good sign to go for it.
What 8 and 1 represent in numerology.
While angel numbers and the tradition of numerology are not inherently linked, there are some similarities to draw on when it comes to interpreting the meanings of numbers. As Richardson previously noted to mbg, the number 1 is associated with beginnings and fresh starts and is a supportive number when it comes to moving things forward, taking risks, and shifting patterns.
The number 8, on the other hand, is thought of as the most abundant number—life path 8s are even known as "the powerhouse" in numerology. According to Richardson, when 8 appear to you, they can "be a hint from the angels that they can help us bring more abundance into an area of our life, like romance, career, or health."
818 angel number meaning:
1. It's a good time to manifest.
According to numerologist Michelle Buchanan, what the numbers 1 and 8 have in common is that they're both extremely powerful and creative. "So, when it comes to the law of attraction and the process of manifestation that occurs from our thoughts and emotions, when 1 and 8 are together, it amplifies the 'power' behind those thoughts and emotions, making them even more magnetic," she explains.
What to do about it:
The universe is telling you to be aware of what you're thinking and feeling, "because your potential to manifest it into physical form is at an all time high," Buchanan tells mbg.
2. You are blessed.
If you've been feeling like you're on the right track toward your highest good and goals, and you see 818, Buchanan notes this is a wonderful blessing of support and encouragement.
What to do about it:
818 can appear for a person who's "consistently in alignment and a state of gratitude, and who focuses predominantly on what they 'want' and what is good in the world," Buchanan says. If this resonates, the action here is to simply keep doing what you're doing, knowing the universe is supporting you.
3. You might need to change your attitude.
Alternatively, 818 can actually suggest you need an attitude adjustment. Just as our thoughts can shape our realities in a positive way, the inverse is also true. As Buchanan explains, "It can be a warning sign from the universe to buck up your ideas for those who are pessimistic and focus predominantly on what they don't want and what is wrong in the world."
What to do about it:
Try your best to get out of negative thought loops. "We attract what we focus our attention on the most, so when you see [818], be positive and focus on what you want," Buchanan says.
818 meaning for love:
If you're in a relationship.
In the context of a relationship, 818 can be interpreted in a couple of different ways. For one thing, it's a reminder that our thought patterns influence our reality, and that includes in our relationships. It also relates to abundance and opportunities for growth or something new.
What to do about it:
If you see 818 when you're thinking about your relationship, notice the context of those thoughts. Are you happy or critical about how things are going with your partner? In the first case, 818 here is a good sign that your relationship is flourishing and potentially ready to take a step further.
Or, if you saw it when you were being critical of the relationship, it could suggest you ought to change your attitude and perspective and focus less on what's wrong in the relationship and more on what's right—aka abundance within the relationship is available (8) if you can get that fresh perspective (1). The challenge here is to stay realistic about any obstacles in the relationship and not put your blinders on.
If you're single.
If you're single and 818 appears to you when you're thinking about relationships, the main message is to stay on top of any negative thought patterns that may be keeping you from finding a partner that ticks your boxes.
Of course, you may not be looking for a partner, in which case, disregard. But if you are, the message here relates to manifesting love but only by removing any blockages.
What to do about it:
This angel number when you're single and looking for love is ultimately encouraging. Again, as aforementioned, it indicates a powerful time for manifesting, and that can definitely mean manifesting love! However, if you're unintentionally manifesting the opposite by focusing on your lack of a relationship, the universe is suggesting you recalibrate. Notice if you're convincing yourself that you're unworthy of love, for example, and start to pay attention to these thoughts and reframe them when you can.
818 twin flame meaning.
Just as a refresher, twin flames are believed to be one soul split into two bodies, creating a strong soul connection between two people. These relationships are known to be intense, tumultuous, and incredibly spiritually healing—for better or worse. (And as an FYI, twin flames are not always romantic—and they're not always meant to last forever.)
If you think you may have found your twin flame and you're seeing 818, this is a good sign that the two of you together make a powerful and abundant force, just like the numbers 1 and 8. Together, the two of you have the potential to manifest amazing things into your lives with each other's help and support.
The takeaway.
When we open our hearts to the language of the universe, intuitive messages are bound to appear, and often as numbers. Angel number 818 carries a strong message of abundance but also the reminder that we can access abundance only when our thoughts and actions are aligned with whatever it is we want.