Seeing This Sign From The Universe Means You Might Need An Attitude Adjustment

First things first: Angel numbers are messages in the form of repeating numbers, often seen in sets of three or four (i.e., 222 or 2222). They can also appear as split numbers, such as 717 or 818.

As professional intuitive and author of Angel Intuition Tanya Carroll Richardson previously explained to mbg, "Angel numbers are a synchronicity, or a meaningful coincidence—divine guidance from angels and the universe." Each number has a specific meaning, with the number 1, for example, indicating a beginning, or the number 5 indicating change—and the more you see the number repeating, the stronger the message.

According to Richardson, when it comes to interpreting the message, it's important to pay attention to what was happening or what you were thinking about when the number appeared to you. If you noticed the time was 5:55 (which indicates change) right when you were thinking about making a big change in your life, that would be a good sign to go for it.