Angel numbers are groups of the same number, usually appearing in sets of three or four, though sometimes they can appear as split numbers (i.e., 777 versus 717). As professional intuitive and author of Angel Intuition Tanya Carroll Richardson previously explained to mindbodygreen, "Angel numbers are a synchronicity, or a meaningful coincidence—divine guidance from angels and the universe."

She adds that a great way to understand the energetic value of a particular number is by putting it in context with other numbers. "The number 1, for example, represents initiation and new beginnings, while the number 9 represents endings and completion," she explains.

These number sequences have a way of appearing right when we need a certain message, acting as messages from the universe or guides. You could be thinking about an exciting opportunity, for instance, and then see 111 in a phone number. This would be an indication you should go for it.