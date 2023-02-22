What It Means If You Keep Seeing Angel Number 1414 + What To Do About It
What are angel numbers?
Angel numbers are groups of the same number, usually appearing in sets of three or four, though sometimes they can appear as split numbers (i.e., 777 versus 717). As professional intuitive and author of Angel Intuition Tanya Carroll Richardson previously explained to mindbodygreen, "Angel numbers are a synchronicity, or a meaningful coincidence—divine guidance from angels and the universe."
She adds that a great way to understand the energetic value of a particular number is by putting it in context with other numbers. "The number 1, for example, represents initiation and new beginnings, while the number 9 represents endings and completion," she explains.
These number sequences have a way of appearing right when we need a certain message, acting as messages from the universe or guides. You could be thinking about an exciting opportunity, for instance, and then see 111 in a phone number. This would be an indication you should go for it.
What do the numbers 1 and 4 represent in numerology?
Looking specifically at the numbers 1 and 4, medium Megan Michaela Firester (aka Mystic Michaela) tells mindbodygreen that she refers to 1 as "the architect number." It reminds you that you have the ability to create, she explains, adding that "your world is shaped and altered by your thoughts and words." This number is also highly associated with beginnings, starting something, or the dawn of a new experience or chapter in your life.
In the case of the number 4, she says, you can think of it as the "foundation number." The number 4 reminds you to get back to the basics in life "and that there may be things which you take for granted around you which need more attention," Firester adds.
1414 angel number meanings.
Assess and adjust your foundations.
Given that the number 1 is all about building and creating, and the number 4 is about your foundations, Firester tells mindbodygreen that seeing 1414 can be an alert from your angels that foundational aspects of your life are in dire need of your creative attention. This number reminds you that "you have the ability to fortify your world with your own thoughts and words, and that energy needs to be directed to some foundations of self," she adds.
What to do about it.
When you see angel number 1414, Firester recommends first paying attention to how you are speaking to yourself about your reality. You may notice your inner monologue is not conducive to a positive mindset and start working to shift your thoughts from there.
Now's the time for forward thinking.
Along with noticing how you speak to yourself (and perhaps working on reframing your thoughts), Firester also notes that angel number 1414 can be a call from your angels for forward thinking on your part. "They're reminding you that you are planting the seeds for your future right now—that your vision in this moment is essential so that it can be nurtured into its full growth tomorrow," she explains.
What to do about it.
Know that you are the creator of the vision, and it needs to be valued, seen and explored, Firester tells mindbodygreen. "Writing down your vision in depth and visualizing more details are good ways to do this," she adds.
Have faith in yourself.
Last but not least, according to Firester, seeing angel number 1414 can also be a call by your angels to demonstrate some faith in yourself. "Even though it can be frightening to have faith in the things you want and visualize," she says, "they are encouraging you to do it anyway."
What to do about it.
Simply put, 1414 can be a reminder to believe in yourself. As Firester puts it, "The faith you have, and the confidence you feel in yourself, is an energy which in and of itself is a powerful force to create."
1414 meaning for love.
If you're single...
If you're single and keep seeing angel number 1414 as you're thinking about your single status or dating life, angel number 1414 is asking you to get back to basics in your own relationship with self and the foundations of who you are. "What you seek in yourself you cannot find outside, meaning building up the foundations of you is the best way to find a partner who is compatible and loving," Firester explains.
What to do about it:
Your angels are reminding you to build yourself up first before seeking another person to do it for you. "Taking time to date yourself is a good way to begin this process," Firester adds.
If you're in a relationship...
If you're in a relationship and seeing angel number 1414 when you're with your partner or thinking about them, Firester tells mindbodygreen it can be a message to get back to the basics to your shared vision together as a couple.
What to do about it:
Sometimes when a relationship falls off track, you just need a gentle reminder of all you share. "Having conversations about the goals you share, the future you visualize together, and the ways in which you both plan to contribute to these shared goals is essential in creating a foundation of success for your union," Firester explains.
1414 twin flame meaning.
As a refresher, twin flames represent the idea that one soul can be split into two bodies, resulting in two people having a deep soul connection. Twin flame connections aren't known for being easy, as they're associated with accelerated spiritual awakenings and intense growth, but twin flames can also facilitate major healing in each other's lives.
In a twin flame relationship, angel number 1414 is asking you to consider where this is all headed, according to Firester. "Twin flame relationships can become microcosmic universes of their own. When you're in one, it's an amazing adventure—but it can also be a time where both parties have tunnel vision," she explains.
As such, when you're in the midst of passion and romance, foundational parts of your life can become under-nurtured and ignored, Firester notes. "This number is asking you to notice those things, and allocate time to them today," she explains.
FAQ
What does 1414 symbolize?
Angel number 1414 has a few interpretations but mainly relates to assessing (and subsequently adjusting) the foundations of your life, practicing forward thinking and formulating a vision, and believing in yourself.
What does 1414 mean in numerology?
In numerology, 1 is related to beginnings, building, and creating, while 4 is about foundations, stability, and discipline.
The takeaway.
There are signs from the universe all around us when we're open to them. And when it comes to 1414, seeing this angel number is a sign that foundational aspects of your life might need to get a face-lift.
