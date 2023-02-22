Given that the number 1 is all about building and creating, and the number 4 is about your foundations, Firester tells mindbodygreen that seeing 1414 can be an alert from your angels that foundational aspects of your life are in dire need of your creative attention. This number reminds you that "you have the ability to fortify your world with your own thoughts and words, and that energy needs to be directed to some foundations of self," she adds.