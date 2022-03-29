Why You Should Really Pay Attention If You Keep Seeing This Angel Number

Keep Spotting Angel Number 1234? Here's What It Means + What To Do About It
From 111 to 1010, angel numbers are all around us, offering us messages and wisdom from our angels and guides. And in the case of 1234, this auspicious angel number is one worth paying attention to if you keep catching it. Here's what it means for life and love, plus what to do when you see it, from experts.
What are angel numbers?
Angel numbers are sets of repeating numbers (i.e. 333 or 888) that bear different meanings, depending on the number in question. As professional intuitive and author of Angel Intuition, Tanya Carroll Richardson, previously wrote for mbg, they typically appear in groups of three, but can also appear as "split" numbers, like 3303.
These numbers will show up in moments that seem like a miraculous coincidence (aka a synchronicity), Richardson explains, adding, "Sometimes what you’re doing or thinking the moment you see the number is most significant, like thinking you should expand your business and then looking up right as the clock in your office turns 1:11."
What each digit of 1234 represents.
One
According to medium and author of The Angel Numbers Book, Megan Michaela Firester (aka Mystic Michaela), the number one is all about architecting and building.
"You have the ability to create," she explains, adding, "Your world is shaped and altered by your thoughts and words. Right now you are creating, and the powerful forces of the universe are working with you."
Two
The number two, Michaela says, is all about trusting the big picture and building your life with gratitude. She notes that it's the little things in life that help the big picture come together, so it's important to pay attention to those things too.
"You are never alone, and your angels are reminding you that so many small things together create a miraculous and cumulative outcome," she explains.
Three
When you think "three," think harmony, Michaela says, adding that this number means your mind, body, and spirit are working (or trying to work) as one. "If something in your life is ignored or neglected, everything suffers. The health of the mind, body, and spirit connection are essential in living a fulfilled existence," she tells mbg.
This number is a reminder to nurture all parts of you, and focus on where you can do better at listening to the things you have left neglected within, she adds.
Four
Lastly, four represents a call to your foundation and going back to basics, Michaela says. "There are things which, if left under nurtured, can fall to ruin.
Seeing the number four reminds you to go to the foundations of self and take inventory of what is lacking," she notes, adding, "You can’t build yourself up without maintaining all the good work you’ve already done."
1234 angel number meaning.
1. You're on a distinct path.
According to Michaela, you can think of 1234 as a “stepping stones” number. "Seeing it lets you know that you are on a distinct path," she explains.
What to do when you see it: Whenever you see angel numbers, it's important to take stock of what was happening at the moment you saw it. Were you thinking about your next career move, or a big project you want to undertake? Seeing 1234 in a moment like that is a sign that it's a path worth following.
2. Stick to your goals
Whatever it is you're working toward, Michaela says seeing 1234 indicates that your goals are aligned with this path that you're on. "Sometimes the road getting to a place is mundane, boring or anticlimactic…but you're still heading in the right direction. That's what this number signifies," she adds.
What to do when you see it: Somewhat self-explanatory, but in this case, 1234 means you ought to stick to your goals! If you see 1234 as you're completing some task that's aligned with your goal or path, it's a sign from your angels, guides, or the universe to keep at it.
3. Pay attention to the details
As aforementioned, sometimes it's the little things that make the big picture come together. "The number 1234 can tell you to not let any details slide," Michaela tells mbg, adding, "You are in the middle of building something bigger, but it takes many tiny pieces to put it all together."
What to do when you see it: According to Michaela, when you see 1234 in this context, it's a reminder that every little thing is important and not to be dismissed as too inconsequential. While the big picture goal is important to keep in mind, it's often the details that bring it to fruition.
4. Good things are headed your way
The resounding interpretation for 1234, when you consider all of the aforementioned interpretations, is that ultimately, something good is headed your way—specifically, something you're already working towards.
What to do when you see it: Stay on your path, keep working towards your goals, and mind the details. When you do, this number suggests you can prepare for success.
1234 meaning for love.
If you’re in a relationship:
If you are in a relationship and keep seeing 1234, Michaela tells mbg it may indicate that your relationship is leveling up in some way, shape, or form.
What to do about it: "Perhaps it's time to talk about next steps such as moving in together or deciding about children," Michaela says, adding, "It's a nudge from the universe to create a shared vision for the future."
If you’re single:
If you are single, Michaela says seeing 1234 may indicate that steps can be taken to change that. "It can seem like a lot of sitting and waiting, and if that's the case, this number is coming to shove you out of that mindset," she adds.
What to do about it: Seeing 1234 is encouraging you to take some steps for no one other than yourself, Michaela notes. "If you are waiting for someone else to make a move, time to stop that altogether and make one yourself," she explains, adding that 1234 asks you to take control.
1234 twin flame meaning.
Just as a refresher, the idea with twin flames is that one soul is split into two bodies, creating a powerful soul connection between two people on Earth. These people act as mirrors for one another, facilitating major growth and upleveling—though they're not always easy relationships (or romantic for that matter).
As Michaela explains, twin flame relationships are about rebirth, renewal, and seeing yourself in an uncomfortable and passionate context, so you can evolve spiritually.
"Seeing 1234 lets you know that in this time of free-falling with your twin flame, nothing is happening in vain. Every step helps you grow closer to self and spirit during this process," she says.
It also signifies you're reaching a new version of yourself and the type of relationship you want long term, Michaela explains, adding, "If it's with this person, that's wonderful, but if the vision does not align, seeing 1234 is a comfort that this is just the beginning."
The bottom line.
When you see angel numbers popping up all the time, especially if it's the same angel number over and over again, the universe, your angels, or guides, could be asking you to pay attention and take action accordingly. And with 1234, you can rest assured you're on the right track and your aligned actions will bring great rewards in time.