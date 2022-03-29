Why You Should Really Pay Attention If You Keep Seeing This Angel Number

Angel numbers are sets of repeating numbers (i.e. 333 or 888) that bear different meanings, depending on the number in question. As professional intuitive and author of Angel Intuition, Tanya Carroll Richardson, previously wrote for mbg, they typically appear in groups of three, but can also appear as "split" numbers, like 3303.

These numbers will show up in moments that seem like a miraculous coincidence (aka a synchronicity), Richardson explains, adding, "Sometimes what you’re doing or thinking the moment you see the number is most significant, like thinking you should expand your business and then looking up right as the clock in your office turns 1:11."