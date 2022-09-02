Keep Seeing Angel Number 123? Here's What It Means + What To Do About It
From 111 to 999, number sequences are all around us. In spiritual circles, different number sequences carry unique meanings and messages. Keep seeing the pattern 123? Here are a few interpretations of what this angel number means, plus what to do when you come across it.
What are angel numbers?
Angel numbers are sequences of repeating numbers, typically in sets of three or four (i.e., 222 or 2222), though they can also show up as split numbers (i.e., 3433 or 717). According to professional intuitive Tanya Carroll Richardson, these numbers are a synchronicity, or a meaningful coincidence—"divine guidance from angels and the universe," she previously wrote for mbg.
Each digit has a different meaning, with the number 1, for example, relating to beginnings, while the number 5 relates to change.
As Richardson explains, when it comes to seeing angel numbers, you want to get clear on what was happening or what you were thinking about when you noticed them. For example, she says, you might notice it's 1:11 just as you were thinking about expanding your business, which would be an indication that your angels support that idea.
What 1, 2, and 3 represent in numerology.
Again, each digit from 1 to 9 has a different meaning, and although numerology is not traditionally connected to angel numbers, numerological interpretations of each digit can help you decipher your own interpretations when angel numbers appear to you.
As medium Megan Michaela Firester (aka Mystic Michaela) tells mbg, the number 1 represents the ability to create. "I call it the 'architect' number," she says, adding that this number suggests the universe is working with you.
The number 2, on the other hand, focuses more on building your life with gratitude. Michaela says she thinks of 2 as the "trust" number, and it reminds us that we have much to be grateful for, down to the little things.
And finally, the number 3, she says, reminds you that your mind, body, and spirit are one. She calls it the "harmony" number, and notes it reminds us that if something in our life is ignored or neglected, everything suffers. "The health of your mind, body, and spirit connection is essential in living a fulfilled existence. This number asks you to see how well you are doing as you nurture all parts of you," she explains.
123 angel number meaning.
1. You are on the right path.
According to Michaela, 123 is, above all, a stepping stones number. "It means that you are on your way with whatever goal you have put forth in your mind," she tells mbg.
What to do about it:
When you see this number, she says, visualize the path you want to take unfolding in front of you. "Take a moment for gratitude at how far you've already come and allow yourself to be a little excited for the future," she adds.
2. It's all in the details.
Seeing 123 is also a reminder that the little things matter, and paying attention to details right now is crucial, Michaela says.
What to do about it:
Be very diligent and intentional about the moves you make right now—even the little things, Michaela says. "Each choice you make, no matter how seemingly small or insignificant you think it is, is actually part of a much larger picture," she tells mbg.
123 meaning for love
If you're in a relationship...
If you see 123 as you're thinking about your relationship, or something relationship-related is happening, this number could indicate that you're working together on many things and should keep at it, says Michaela.
What to do about it:
123 in the context of a relationship means you're on a joint path together, and it's important to stay connected and communicative right now "to ensure you are not ignoring any little miscommunications, misinterpretations, or neglecting one another’s needs and wants," Michaela tells mbg.
If you're single...
If you are single and 123 appears to you as you're thinking about finding a partner, it represents the pathway to companionship. As Michaela explains, this number is asking you to reflect and take stock of the choices you make and the way you show up in your relationships (including your relationship with yourself).
What to do about it:
"Look at each choice you make for yourself in your personal relationship with self and also in your dating relationships," Michaela says, adding that 123 is asking you to reflect on how the little ways you treat yourself and others can create a bigger pattern in all relationships in general.
123 twin flame meaning.
The concept of twin flames tells us that one soul can be split into two bodies, resulting in two people having a deep soul connection. Twin flame relationships are known for being pretty tumultuous and intense, though they're also associated with rapid spiritual awakenings, growth, and healing.
If you think you're in a twin flame relationship and 123 keeps appearing, Michaela says it's telling you about little steps leading to much bigger outcomes. "In the complexity of the twin flame relationship, this number can be a reminder to ground yourself," she notes, adding, "Looking at how the little choices you make affect you as a whole during a whirlwind or passionate relationship can help you make better choices moving forward."
The takeaway.
The bottom line is, no matter when or where you see 123, you'll want to take a moment to pause and listen to the message. Whether you were thinking about your career, your love life, or your next move, this number is encouraging you to mind the details and trust that you're on the right track.