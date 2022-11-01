What Angel Number 711 Actually Means + What To Do When You See It
Whether you saw it on a license plate, a sign, or the clock, if you catch a certain angel number enough times, you might start wondering what it means. And if you've been repeatedly seeing angel number 711, the good news is it's typically a positive sign. Here's what to know, according to experts.
What are angel numbers?
As a refresher, angel numbers are sequences of repeating numbers, typically in sets of three or four (i.e., 222 or 2222), though they can also show up as split numbers (i.e., 3433 or 717). As professional intuitive Tanya Carroll Richardson previously explained to mbg, "Angel numbers are a synchronicity, or a meaningful coincidence—divine guidance from angels and the universe."
Different digits have different meanings, often related to how big or small the number is. The number 1 (aka the first single digit), for example, typically indicates a beginning, while the number 9 (the last single digit) often relates to endings or finalities.
And as Richardson explains, understanding angel numbers and their accompanying messages involves getting clear on what was happening—or what you were thinking about—when you noticed them. For example, you might notice the clock at 1:11 as you were thinking about expanding your business, for instance, which would be a positive sign that your angels support that idea, Richardson notes.
What 7 and 11 represent in numerology.
According to Megan Michaela Firester (aka Mystic Michaela) the number 7 is a push to let go of fear. "Learning and growing come with new contexts and opportunities, and you're feeling called to do new things without always knowing who or what to trust," she explains.
And as Richardson previously explained, the number 7 is also heavily related to spirituality, serving as a reminder to prioritize your spiritual side or even learn about/incorporate new spiritual practices. "This number is also about being of service in the world, which honors the spiritual concept that we are all connected," she told mbg.
Interestingly, 711 includes both the number 1, and the number 11, which is a very significant number in numerology.
Richardson explains that the number 1 in numerology is all about newness—new things, new cycles, new beginnings, and bringing new elements into your life. It's also a sign that you have the ability and opportunity to create, so long as you get in the right mindset, Firester adds.
And in the case of the number 11, she notes that it's the number of an awakening, calling you to attention. "Your angels want to send you more signs, but first they have to make sure you’re going to notice them. 11 is a sign for you to wake up and open your eyes to the world around you so you won’t miss any important signals from your spirit messengers," she explains.
711 angel number meaning.
Stay the course.
According to Firester, 711 is all about persistence. "It's acknowledgement that you’ve been courageously showing up to life with your eyes open and your heart ready to receive and this is an encouragement to stay the course."
What to do about it:
Firester says when you see this number, you can take a moment to mindfully restate your goals. From there, keep doing what you're doing, because it's working.
Reaping rewards.
If you've been pressing toward a goal, Firester says angel number 711 can be a sign that good things are on the way, but you must open to them. "Seeing this number repeatedly means that it has not gone unnoticed how hard you’ve been working toward your goals," she tells mbg, adding, "but there comes a time when you must take a look at all you have done with gratitude in order to actually benefit from it."
What to do about it:
If this meaning resonates, Firester says angel number 711 is reminding you to take a moment to sit in your work and see all your progress. "In this way, you can reap the rewards," she adds.
Encouragement.
Ultimately, angel number 711 is a number of encouragement and positivity, according to Firester. It suggests opportunities are open to you and the universe is supporting your endeavors.
What to do about it:
Thank your angels for their guidance and trust that you are supported.
711 meaning for love.
If you're in a relationship...
If you catch angel number 711 when you're thinking about your partner, or right as they text you, for instance, it can mean there's a chance to refocus as a couple. As Firester puts it, "Seeing 711 while you are in a relationship is a call to refocus your attention on your shared vision as a couple," adding, "It's important to take time together to align your dreams, goals, and inspirations in order to be on the same page moving forward."
What to do about it:
Set aside time to do some soul-searching together as a couple. It doesn't even need to be anything serious! In fact, Firester says it's a good idea to simply have a fun and optimistic conversation about what the future has in store for you as a couple, and what there is to be excited about.
If you're single...
If you're thinking about your single status and happen to see 711 in that moment, it's a reminder to trust that you are, indeed, on a path, Firester says. While it may be a "single season" of your life, this also allows you to really focus on yourself.
What to do about it:
Start thinking about how you would like to show up as your best self, and not just in the context of a relationship, Firester explains. And beyond that, she adds, "This number asks you to pay attention to signs and give yourself gratitude for the personal growth and self-love you’ve shown."
711 twin flame meaning:
If you're unfamiliar with the idea of twin flames, the idea is that one soul can be split into two bodies, resulting in two people having a deep soul connection. Twin flame connections are associated with accelerated spiritual awakenings and intense growth, which can be extremely rewarding—though not necessarily easy.
And if you think you've found your twin flame and 711 keeps popping up, Firester tells mbg, it's a "huge sign to notice the signals from spirit which are around you."
"Twin flame relationships are full of lessons which need to be learned," she explains, adding that 711 is encouraging you to notice where can you benefit from the rapid growth you are experiencing—and where can you heal wounds that have been exposed.
The takeaway:
From convenience stores to phone numbers, there's a good chance you've seen angel number 711 and will see it again. When you do, take note of how you're feeling and what you're thinking about, and remember that this angel number is supporting your current course.
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Writer, as well as a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.