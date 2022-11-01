According to Megan Michaela Firester (aka Mystic Michaela) the number 7 is a push to let go of fear. "Learning and growing come with new contexts and opportunities, and you're feeling called to do new things without always knowing who or what to trust," she explains.

And as Richardson previously explained, the number 7 is also heavily related to spirituality, serving as a reminder to prioritize your spiritual side or even learn about/incorporate new spiritual practices. "This number is also about being of service in the world, which honors the spiritual concept that we are all connected," she told mbg.

Interestingly, 711 includes both the number 1, and the number 11, which is a very significant number in numerology.

Richardson explains that the number 1 in numerology is all about newness—new things, new cycles, new beginnings, and bringing new elements into your life. It's also a sign that you have the ability and opportunity to create, so long as you get in the right mindset, Firester adds.

And in the case of the number 11, she notes that it's the number of an awakening, calling you to attention. "Your angels want to send you more signs, but first they have to make sure you’re going to notice them. 11 is a sign for you to wake up and open your eyes to the world around you so you won’t miss any important signals from your spirit messengers," she explains.