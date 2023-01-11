In numerology, Richardson explains that the number 1 is all about newness—new things, new cycles, new beginnings, and bringing new elements into your life. And as medium Megan Michaela Firester (aka Mystic Michaela) tells mindbodygreen, it's also a sign that you have the ability and opportunity to create, so long as you get in the right mindset.

"One represents the ability for you to create—I call it the 'Architect' number," Firester says, adding that seeing it reminds you of the power you possess. "Your world is always shaped by your thoughts and words, and when you see this number, it's a reminder [of that, and] asks you to get back to a more positive, creative flow."

In terms of the number 3, she says, it's a major message of the harmony that exists everywhere, and that our minds, bodies, and spirits are connected as one. "You have to take care of your life in a balanced way, or everything will suffer. Seeing this number is a nudge from your angels to see which parts of your life you're currently neglecting—and a call to action to get them back on track," she adds.

The number 3 can also relate to self-expression, communication, creativity, optimism, and joy, according to numerologist Michelle Buchanan. "It is a very powerful creative force that amplifies our thoughts, words, and emotions, so when we're living in a high vibration—expressing ourselves joyfully and positively in the world—we attract more happiness, abundance, and good fortune," she previously told mindbodygreen.