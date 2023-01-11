What The Angel Number 311 Really Means + What To Do When You See It
From 111 to 999, certain number sequences are thought to have particular meanings, each acting as messengers from our guides and the universe. In the case of angel number 311, if you keep seeing this number, you'll want to take note. Here's what it means, according to experts, plus what to do when you see it.
What are angel numbers?
Angel numbers are sequences of repeating numbers, often seen in sets of three or four (i.e., 222 or 2222), though they can also show up as split numbers (i.e., 3433 or 717). As professional intuitive Tanya Carroll Richardson previously explained to mindbodygreen, "Angel numbers are a synchronicity, or a meaningful coincidence—divine guidance from angels and the universe."
The meanings of different digits vary and often relate to how big or small the number is. The number 1 (aka the first single digit), for example, typically indicates a beginning, while the number 9 (the last single digit) often relates to endings or finalities.
The key to understanding angel numbers is to get clear on what was happening—or what you were thinking about—when you noticed them. As Richardson notes, you might notice the clock at 1:11 as you were thinking about expanding your business, for instance, which would be a positive sign to move forward with the idea and embrace new beginnings.
What 3 and 1 represent in numerology.
In numerology, Richardson explains that the number 1 is all about newness—new things, new cycles, new beginnings, and bringing new elements into your life. And as medium Megan Michaela Firester (aka Mystic Michaela) tells mindbodygreen, it's also a sign that you have the ability and opportunity to create, so long as you get in the right mindset.
"One represents the ability for you to create—I call it the 'Architect' number," Firester says, adding that seeing it reminds you of the power you possess. "Your world is always shaped by your thoughts and words, and when you see this number, it's a reminder [of that, and] asks you to get back to a more positive, creative flow."
In terms of the number 3, she says, it's a major message of the harmony that exists everywhere, and that our minds, bodies, and spirits are connected as one. "You have to take care of your life in a balanced way, or everything will suffer. Seeing this number is a nudge from your angels to see which parts of your life you're currently neglecting—and a call to action to get them back on track," she adds.
The number 3 can also relate to self-expression, communication, creativity, optimism, and joy, according to numerologist Michelle Buchanan. "It is a very powerful creative force that amplifies our thoughts, words, and emotions, so when we're living in a high vibration—expressing ourselves joyfully and positively in the world—we attract more happiness, abundance, and good fortune," she previously told mindbodygreen.
311 angel number meaning:
Your hard work is paying off.
According to Firester, the angel number 311 often hints at some sort of reward coming your way. "It signifies that the hard work you've been putting in has not gone unnoticed by the universe," she notes.
What to do about it:
With this positive incoming energy from the universe, Firester says, now is your time to receive what you are owed. "Open your mind to where you will receive it—it will be in a place you need it most," she adds.
You shouldn't worry about what others think.
Angel number 311 is also about validating yourself, Firester says, noting that it reminds you that all you do won't always be appreciated by others. "Understanding that the reward you are to receive is from a higher power, rather than the approval of the people around you, will help you see its worth when it comes your way," she says.
What to do about it:
If you've been focusing too much on the approval of others, Firester explains that angel number 311 is reminding you that the person who needs to validate you most is yourself.
It's time to believe in yourself.
Lastly, angel number 311 is a call to believe in and express yourself wholeheartedly, and again, without the concern of others' approval. Only then can you be open to receiving the good things coming your way.
What to do about it:
As you work on believing yourself and being confident in your abilities, remove any obstacles or limiting beliefs that seem to fetter your communication, expression, or overall sense of worth.
311 meaning for love.
If you're in a relationship...
If you're in a relationship and keep seeing 311 in contexts that are connected to your partner or relationship, Firester says it could be telling you to reap the rewards of the romance you've created. "Spending time together, working on communication, and feeling connected has paid off in the valuable bond you've created with your partner," she adds.
What to do about it:
The good news is, the call to action here is essentially to keep doing what you're doing! With 311 being a positive sign for relationships, it serves as a signal that whatever you're doing is working, so keep it up.
If you're single...
If you're single and 311 appears when you're thinking about relationships, it could be nudging you to practice self-love and gratitude, according to Firester. "This number comes in to remind you that the rewards you seek in love are already yours—that they are living in you now and are asking you to pat yourself on the back for taking the time to cultivate them," she adds.
What to do about it.
In this context, the angel number 311 is asking you to focus on yourself. "What you focus on grows, [and 311] reminds you that the love you create for yourself will spread to others, who will come in and love you the way you deserve," Firester says.
311 twin flame meaning.
As a refresher, twin flames represent the idea that one soul can be split into two bodies, resulting in two people having a deep soul connection. Twin flame connections aren't known for being easy, as they're associated with accelerated spiritual awakenings and intense growth—but they can also facilitate major healing in each other's lives.
And in the case of seeing angel number 311 if you think you've found your twin flame, Firester says it's a sign that the rewards of this union may not be as they seem. "Twin flame relationships can be tumultuous and all-consuming, but the rewards of such a relationship are not always the bond itself," she explains, adding "Rather, it's the lessons learned throughout it."
To that end, 311 is encouraging you to consider the true rewards and lessons of this unique bond.
The takeaway.
The universe is always sending us signs and signals, and it helps us to be aware of them and what they mean. When it comes to 311, seeing this angel number is a sign that good things are coming to you—you just have to believe in yourself.
