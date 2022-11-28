What Angel Number 404 Really Means + What To Do When You See It
What are angel numbers?
As a refresher, angel numbers are sequences of repeating numbers, often seen in sets of three or four (i.e., 222 or 2222), though they can also show up as split numbers (i.e., 3433 or 818). As professional intuitive Tanya Carroll Richardson previously explained to mbg, "Angel numbers are a synchronicity, or a meaningful coincidence—divine guidance from angels and the universe."
The meanings of different digits vary and are often related to how big or small the number is. The number 1 (aka the first single digit), for example, typically indicates a beginning, while the number 9 (the last single digit) often relates to endings or finalities.
And when it comes to understanding and interpreting angel numbers when you see them, the key is to get clear on what was happening—or what you were thinking about—when you noticed them. As Richardson says, you might notice the clock at 1:11 as you were thinking about expanding your business, for instance, which would be a positive sign that your angels support that idea.
What 0 and 4 represent in numerology:
While angel numbers aren't traditionally linked with the ancient practice of numerology, it's worth mentioning what 0 and 4 represent in that tradition to help you interpret angel numbers.
As medium Megan Michaela Firester (aka Mystic Michaela) tells mbg, the number 0 represents unconditional love. "It reminds us that the force of love is always around us, often taking the form of other people, opportunities, and even moments of clarity," she says, adding it also enhances any numbers it appears with.
The number 4, on the other hand, represents foundations and a need to get back to basics, according to Firester. "It's a call to notice anything around which has been left under nurtured, and a warning that these ignored things can fall to ruin," she explains, adding "Seeing this number is a reminder to go back to a reflectional state and take an honest self-inventory of what you’ve been lacking in your life."
404 angel number meaning:
Your guides are supporting you.
According to Firester, 404 is a sign from the universe that your angels (or spirit guides, the universe—any word you use to describe a higher power) are present and supporting you. "Any prayers you have been saying on repeat have been heard, received, and are being supported by the divine," she adds.
What to do about it:
Keep doing what you're doing, knowing you are supported in your endeavors.
Synchronicity is all around you.
Angel number 404 can also relate to synchronicity, namely paying attention to synchronicities. As Firester explains, "It's letting you know that synchronicity is all around you right now. Your angels are trying to tell you they are there for you presently and they want you to look for their signs."
What to do about it:
If you keep seeing 404, it's almost like you are being poked or nudged to stay attentive. Firester recommends starting to look for coincidences that are happening "a little too often to be anything other than divine assistance."
Focus on your foundations
Lastly, knowing that 4 is a number about going back to basics, and 0 enhances all attributes of any other number it appears alongside, according to Firester, 404 can be a push to mind your foundations and take care of yourself.
What to do about it:
Reflect and do some personal inventory on what's working and what's not working in your life. If there's a problem you've been ignoring, it's time to face it.
404 meaning for love:
If you're in a relationship.
If you're in a relationship and keep seeing angel number 404 when you're thinking about (or with) your partner, Firester says it could be a sign to put more work into strengthening your relationship. "In a relationship, seeing 404 is a strong reminder to look around at what you can do in order to nurture anything which may be a little ignored lately," she tells mbg.
What to do about it:
According to Firester, angel number 404 in this context is a call to nurture your relationship. As such, she says, "You may be asking for more in your life, but this number in a relationship reminds you to go seeking what you need in a place you already have it."
If you're single:
If you're single and keep seeing 404 when you're thinking about your relationship status, Firester says it can be a tip-off that some changes are coming your way. "Your angels are asking you to be on alert for signs and signals in the form of others, which are actually carrying their divine assistance," she explains.
What to do about it:
Keep your eyes peeled for opportunity if this meaning resonates. As Firester notes, "If a friend wants you to set them up, it's most likely your angels moving through the people who love you to find you a new pathway for love," adding to be on alert for signs to act.
404 twin flame meaning.
If you're unfamiliar with the concept of twin flames, the idea is that one soul can be split into two bodies, resulting in two people having a deep soul connection. Twin flame connections are associated with accelerated spiritual awakenings and intense growth, so they're not necessarily easy—but they can facilitate major healing in each other's lives.
And according to Firester, twin flame relationships come with many signs and signals from the universe around us. "Seeing 404 is an alert to start paying attention to these signs," she explains, adding, "In a twin flame relationship, seeing the number 404 is telling you to notice the things you’ve been ignoring in favor of this relationship."
It can also indicate other people in your life (including your own self) are needing a little more attention, Firester notes.
The takeaway:
Whether you saw it on the clock, a license plate, or a phone number, the angel number 404 is asking you to pay closer attention to areas of your life that might need extra nurturing or energy. The good news is, it's also a divine sign that the universe has your back, and you're being actively supported.
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Writer, as well as a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.