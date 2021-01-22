15 Simple Tips To Balance Your Mind, Body & Soul
Here is a list of 15 super-simple things that can help balance your mind, body, and spirit. Slowly start incorporating them into your daily routine and see how they positively affect your overall health:
1. Exercise.
Find an exercise you enjoy, and start doing it regularly. Research shows that exercise boosts mood by pumping oxygen into the brain and releasing feel-good endorphins.
2. Be grateful.
Stop to think about the things you have going for you and appreciate them. You can either make a mental list of the things you're grateful for first thing in the morning or right before bed, or write them down in a gratitude journal. The health benefits of gratitude are extensive: The simple act can help relieve stress, strengthen social relationships, and more.
3. Get plenty of sleep.
Sleep is regenerative for your body. The more sleep you get, the better you will perform the next day. If you have trouble getting the restorative rest your body needs, check out this list of holistic ways to get a better night's sleep.
4. Breathe deeply.
Get in the habit of taking deep breaths throughout the day and consider establishing a steady breathwork practice using these beginner breath techniques. Breathwork has been associated with many benefits, such as stress relief, lower blood pressure, and sharper focus.
5. Install water filters in your home.
Depending on where you live, your tap water might contain harmful chemicals such as PFAS. Enter your ZIP code into EWG's Tap Water Database to see what's in your community's supply, and consider investing in the right filter for your water.
6. Ground yourself.
Literally. Plant your bare feet on the earth as often as possible to tap into some of the healing benefits of nature.
7. Eat organic.
Check out the most recent Dirty Dozen List to see which fruits and veggies are the most important to buy organic for the sake of your health.
8. Do more yoga.
Talk about an exercise that's as good for the mind as it is for the body. If you don't already have an established practice, here are some yoga tips for beginners.
9. Smile more.
It feels great, and some research even shows that "faking" a smile can make us feel happier in the moment.
10. Spend more time with loved ones.
In our busy lives, we need to make time for the people who matter most to us. Make a point every day to check in with at least one friend or family member just to see how they are doing.
11. Live your passion.
Do more of what you love, and less of what you don't. Starting a visualization practice can help you get clear on what your passions could look like in practice.
12. Meditate.
Set some time aside each day to rest your mind. You don't have to do it for long—the most important thing is to just keep up with your meditation practice so it becomes a habit.
13. Consider filtering your shower.
Remember that point about tap water? The same goes for your shower! Consider investing in a filter, especially if you're prone to dry or sensitive skin.
14. Get outdoors more.
Go for a hike and enjoy nature. Getting out in green space, in particular, can help lower your risk of developing certain neurological conditions.
15. Eat plenty of greens.
Dark, leafy greens are rich in vitamins and minerals. Start every morning with a healthy green smoothie, and feel your body thank you for it.