Is Your Tap Water Safe? Here's How & Why To Test It

Lately, all eyes have been on PFAS—a type of commonly used industrial chemicals linked to an increased risk of cancer and hormone disruption that has made its way into up to a third of American drinking water supplies. The EPA recently began an investigation into the class of chemicals after communities across the country reported high levels of them in their water supplies. PFOA, one common type of PFAS, is thought to be especially prevalent.

"[PFOA] is becoming the chemical of concern. It degrades the environment and can destroy ecosystems. It is one of the worst contaminations I think we've ever seen in history because it's so widely used everywhere," Erin Brockovich (yes, that Erin Brockovich) tells mindbodygreen.

It's been 22 years since the California native won a multimillion-dollar lawsuit to remove hexavalent chromium from groundwater supplies in her home state (and 19 since Julia Roberts portrayed her poignant legal battle on the big screen), and Brockovich is still a vocal advocate for clean water. Because unfortunately, we still have a long, long way to go before it's a given for everyone.

In her current role as a consumer advocate, Brockovich hears from people nationwide who suspect that their drinking water is to blame for their mysterious health issues. Given the prevalence of substances like PFOA, her best advice is to ask more questions of your water and speak up if you don't like the answers.

"You don't have to be a doctor or scientist to care about your water and the health and welfare of your family. You're not going to find your solution if you don't know what the problem is—so don't be afraid to be in control of your own water systems," she says. "Don't think someone is going to come fix it for you."