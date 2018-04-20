A Look Inside The California Water Crisis That Nobody's Talking About

Snowfall in the Sierra mountains of Northern California remains light as winter draws to a close, signaling what could be another long, dry summer for those down south.

"I hope people wake up in time. We need to realize we can't keep doing this, because there are consequences. This is just our version of it in one little corner of the world," Carol Rowland said during her appearance in Water & Power: A California Heist, a recent documentary on the water access issue. Rowland has since become an everyday activist in her county, standing up to protect water rights for families who have lived in the community for years. Her advice for anyone looking to help out? Simply join the conversation. "Talk to people about the water situation to help raise awareness. Use social media to share your thoughts with others on water issues. Sign carefully thought-out petitions when pertinent and from a reliable source."

Zenner agrees that at the end of the day, we should all be taking individual action and broadcasting our own voices and experience for all to hear: "Water is such a source of connection to people. Everyone has experiences of water that are universal in some sense but also radically particular. It’s an area where analysis and creativity are essential."

Never has there been a more important time to vote with your dollar and support farmers who are doing good work. No matter where you live, ask where your food is coming from and how it was grown. Think twice about what you're putting into your body—and what you're putting in the trash. "Going meat-free one day a week or going totally meat-free is probably the largest thing you can do," advises Blumenfeld. "You always hear about almonds and fruit that requires a lot of water to grow, but when you do an analysis of anything compared to a hamburger, it’s incredible. Another thing you can do is buy a smaller refrigerator so you waste less. Twenty-five percent of all the fresh water in the U.S. goes to making food that we throw away. Instead, start a small composting program in your community so trash goes back to soil and soil health." Beyond that, if you are lucky enough to live in a place where water access issues feel far away, hold onto the mindset that every drop counts and be conscious of how long you let your tap run when you're bathing and cleaning.

Stay up to date with water access issues across the country here, support organizations fighting for clean water like the NRDC and Sierra Club. Then, read up on how to support climate-friendly agriculture and how to be an effective activist.